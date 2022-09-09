Read full article on original website
oshkoshexaminer.com
Oshkosh council votes to build lower-profile storage tanks on Lake Winnebago
The Oshkosh Common Council voted Tuesday 6-1 to install lower-profile rectangular tanks to store purified water at the city’s filtration plant, rejecting a staff recommendation for 34-foot-high circular units. The council’s vote to go its own way was just one of three times Tuesday that the board bucked recommendations...
oshkoshexaminer.com
Organized protest, community support spell end to UW Oshkosh outsourcing option
Organized protest and community support for custodial and grounds workers at UW Oshkosh proved to be the key factors in convincing the school’s leadership to seek a local solution to its staffing challenges as an alternative to outsourcing 100 jobs. In announcing the decision Monday, Chancellor Andrew Leavitt said...
whby.com
Inmate who escaped Brown County Jail recaptured
GREEN BAY, Wis. — An inmate who escaped from the Brown County Jail is recaptured. Sheriff’s officials say Justin Dietrich was taken into custody around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday. Dietrich, who was being held on numerous drug-related charges, fled the jail through a loading dock on Monday. Deputies believe he escaped due to an argument with his girlfriend.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Biker Raped & Cut the Throat of Green Bay Woman, Tossing Her in Manure Pit | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #1
“We will not release violent criminals,” Tony Evers said in 2018. This was an insidious lie. Evers promised to reduce the state’s prison population by 50%. This is who he meant. Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released at least 884 convicted criminals, freeing them early...
