GREEN BAY, Wis. — An inmate who escaped from the Brown County Jail is recaptured. Sheriff’s officials say Justin Dietrich was taken into custody around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday. Dietrich, who was being held on numerous drug-related charges, fled the jail through a loading dock on Monday. Deputies believe he escaped due to an argument with his girlfriend.

BROWN COUNTY, WI ・ 8 DAYS AGO