Winnebago County, WI

Oshkosh council votes to build lower-profile storage tanks on Lake Winnebago

The Oshkosh Common Council voted Tuesday 6-1 to install lower-profile rectangular tanks to store purified water at the city’s filtration plant, rejecting a staff recommendation for 34-foot-high circular units. The council’s vote to go its own way was just one of three times Tuesday that the board bucked recommendations...
OSHKOSH, WI
Organized protest, community support spell end to UW Oshkosh outsourcing option

Organized protest and community support for custodial and grounds workers at UW Oshkosh proved to be the key factors in convincing the school’s leadership to seek a local solution to its staffing challenges as an alternative to outsourcing 100 jobs. In announcing the decision Monday, Chancellor Andrew Leavitt said...
OSHKOSH, WI
Inmate who escaped Brown County Jail recaptured

GREEN BAY, Wis. — An inmate who escaped from the Brown County Jail is recaptured. Sheriff’s officials say Justin Dietrich was taken into custody around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday. Dietrich, who was being held on numerous drug-related charges, fled the jail through a loading dock on Monday. Deputies believe he escaped due to an argument with his girlfriend.
BROWN COUNTY, WI

