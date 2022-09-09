Read full article on original website
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin leaves her beloved Balmoral
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin left her beloved Scottish estate Balmoral Castle on Sunday as the monarch who died after 70 years on the throne begins her last journey back to London for a state funeral. Gamekeepers from Balmoral, the summer retreat where the queen died...
Queen death – latest: Thousands queue through night to pay respects after Charles leads coffin vigil
Mourners are paying their respects to the late Queen through the night in Edinburgh’s St Giles’ Cathedral.King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and Prince Andrew kept vigil by the oak coffin as mourners started to be let in from 7pm on Monday.The new monarch, with his siblings, bowed their heads in silence as they stood – for about 12 minutes – around the coffin of their mother who died aged 96 at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon after a 70-year reign.The Queen’s coffin will remain in the cathedral until this afternoon, when it will be flown down to Buckingham...
'Drama Behind The Scenes' Kept Meghan From Traveling To Balmoral With Harry
Both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stayed in England amid news that the Queen was placed under medical supervision on Thursday. Their husbands Prince Harry and Prince William traveled to Balmoral to be at her bedside. But apparently, there was some "behind the scenes drama" regarding Meghan's plans. Meghan Markle...
Live updates: King Charles, siblings escort mother's coffin
EDINBURGH, Scotland — The children of Queen Elizabeth II are accompanying their mother’s coffin on a procession through the Scottish capital. A military bagpiper played mournful music as the coffin, draped in the royal standard, was carried from the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh and placed in a hearse Monday.
Kate Middleton shares Prince Louis's reaction to the queen's death
Kate Middleton, now known as the Princess of Wales, has shared the "sweet" reaction Prince Louis had to hearing that Queen Elizabeth II had died earlier this week. A video has captured the moment the royal gave an insight into how how she had broken the sad news to her three children of their great-grandmother's passing on Thursday.
Prince Harry pays tribute to "granny" Queen Elizabeth
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry paid a highly personal tribute on Monday to his "granny", the late Queen Elizabeth, saying how he cherished the time he had spent with her and how he would honour his father as the new king. In a statement, Harry, who stepped down from...
The certainty of ever-growing living standards we grew up with under Queen Elizabeth is at an end
Much has been written about how, with the passing of the Queen, we have lost one of our last continuing links to the second world war. We have, but we have also lost something even more profound – the link she gave us back to when the kind of world we know began. On Tuesday last week Queen Elizabeth appointed a new prime minister of Britain, Liz Truss, who was born in 1975. Seven decades earlier, Elizabeth II ascended to the role alongside Prime Minister Winston Churchill, who was born in 1874. That her first and last prime ministers were born a century...
This is a Britain that has lost its Queen – and the luxury of denial about its past | Afua Hirsch
So long as she reigned, the establishment was able to gloss over the horrors of empire. Now is a time for painful truths, says Guardian columnist Afua Hirsch
Australia open to replacing queen's image on banknotes with local figures
SYDNEY, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The Australian government said on Tuesday that the image of King Charles III would not automatically replace Queen Elizabeth II's on A$5 notes, and it may be replaced by Australian figures.
King Charles III heads to Northern Ireland as thousands view Queen’s coffin overnight in Edinburgh – latest updates
Mourners queued for hours to pay their respects in the Scottish capital, as the King prepares to receive official message of condolence in Belfast
