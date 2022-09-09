Read full article on original website
AdWeek
Paris Hilton's 11:11 Media Snags Brand Builder Krystal Hauserman as Its First CMO
Nine months after joining eSports powerhouse Evil Geniuses, Krystal Hauserman has signed on with "pop culture genius" Paris...
AdWeek
Eligible Sellers on Instagram Can Now Accept Payment Within DMs
Businesses on Instagram can now accept payments within direct messages, enabling customers to complete transactions without leaving the...
AdWeek
Meta Set to Introduce Advantage Custom Audience Option
Meta released Facebook Graph API v15.0 and Marketing API v15.0 Thursday, and the litany of changes was highlighted...
AdWeek
From Yogurt Brand to Modern Food Company: Chobani’s Brand Identity Evolution
Chobani is on a quest to make nutritious food accessible to more people while elevating communities and making the world a healthier place. Chobani's chief marketing and category officer, Meredith Madden, sat down with Adweek during Brandweek to discuss the brand's transition in identity from a yogurt brand to a modern food company. Madden also explained how they use audience-first marketing strategies to recruit new consumers and bring Chobani loyalists into new categories.
AdWeek
'All Money Isn't Good': Pharrell Williams' 5 Tips for Business and Life
Most people know Pharrell Williams as a singer, songwriter and recording studio wizard who—as one half of production...
NFL・
AdWeek
Discord: How to Create a Forum Channel on Mobile
Discord introduced Forum Channels, a new kind of text channel that allows a server's members to have multiple...
AdWeek
YouTube Adds Sounds From Shorts Playlist
YouTube took a page from the TikTok playbook with its debut Wednesday of a feature that enables creators...
AdWeek
Takeaways for Marketers From the IAB’s State of Data Report
Although brands and publishers are building on their first-party data capabilities, the industry is largely unprepared for the signal loss that's to come with the tightening of privacy regulations and the deprecation of third-party cookies. Those are the findings from the Interactive Advertising Bureau's State of Data report 2022.
AdWeek
How Shake Shack Protects Its Main Marketing Asset: Its Origin Story
Shake Shack had a strange start. Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Paul Hiebert is Adweek's senior reporter covering CPG companies and the broader business of commerce.
AdWeek
Snapchat: How to Add Your College to Your Profile
Snapchat allows college students to add their school to their profile on the social networking application. When a...
AdWeek
Shopper Intelligence Firm Catalina Partners With Horizon Media to Boost Data Offering
Marketers seeking better customer data sometimes tap into shopper intelligence firms like Catalina—a company that knows where most people in the U.S. spend their money. Now, Horizon Media is partnering with the firm to give its clients more insight into what consumers buy.
AdWeek
Brandweek Podcast: The Creator Economy With GirlBossTown
On Episode 3 of Brandweek: The Podcast, senior producer Al Mannarino and general manager of podcasts John Heil...
AdWeek
US Cannabis Sales Predicted to Reach $42 Billion by 2026 Despite Lagging Legacy Markets
American cannafans are fueling the worldwide weed economy, responsible for 75% of global sales, while newly legal states like Michigan, Massachusetts and New Jersey are keeping the home fires burning. Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. T.L. Stanley. T.L. Stanley is a senior editor at Adweek, where...
AdWeek
Meta Begins Testing Community Chats for Messenger
Meta will begin testing the ability for people on Messenger to start Community Chats, with more Facebook groups...
AdWeek
Brave Commerce Podcast: How to Use Analytics to Build Strategy
NexTech, Dec. 6–7, in NYC. Register now to save 40%. On this week's episode of Brave Commerce, Julie Bowerman, chief...
AdWeek
Mission-Based Leadership With No7 Beauty
The $500+ billion global beauty industry is one of the most competitive landscapes in the consumer world. With two years under her belt in the role of chief marketing officer at Walgreens Boot Alliance's No7 Beauty Company, Anisha Raghavan has developed an ambitious marketing stack that levels up brands across CPG and beauty. Raghavan joined Brandweek to discuss how she keeps the brand's storied, generations-long mission at the forefront of all decision-making.
AdWeek
Google Is Backing Cookieless ID Solution Seller-Defined Audiences
Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. Google is helping publishers more easily share their first-party data with advertisers in the open exchange by integrating with the IAB Tech Lab's seller-defined...
