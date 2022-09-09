Media and tech leaders from the New York Times, NBCUniversal and more will discuss digital advertising trends at NexTech, Dec. 6–7, in NYC. Register now to save 40%. Although brands and publishers are building on their first-party data capabilities, the industry is largely unprepared for the signal loss that’s to come with the tightening of privacy regulations and the deprecation of third-party cookies. Those are the findings from the Interactive Advertising Bureau’s State of Data report 2022.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO