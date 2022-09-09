ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
Herald & Review

Illinois' farmer-legislators say they bring 'common sense' to the state Capitol

Illinois State Rep. Mike Marron, R-Fithian, has two professional titles: lawmaker and farmer. He’s fifth-generation farming corn and soybeans on more than 600 acres of land in rural Vermillion County that’s been in his family since 1867, one year before construction began on the current Illinois State Capitol in Springfield.
ILLINOIS STATE
Herald & Review

Take a look at Week 4's standout football games around Central Illinois

Check out some of Week 4’s standout football games from around Central Illinois that includes key Central Illinois and Lincoln Prairie Conference matchups and the Decatur city game. Eisenhower (0-3) at MacArthur (2-1) WHEN: Friday, 5 p.m. LAST WEEK: MacArthur defeated Springfield Lanphier 49-6 in Week 3. Springfield Sacred...
DECATUR CITY, IA
Central Illinois Proud

When could it snow in Central Illinois?

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Herald & Review

Watch now: State Sen. Darren Bailey on farming

Illinois' farmer-legislators say they bring 'common sense' to the state Capitol. Agriculture is Illinois' largest industry, but only a small percentage of lawmakers are farmers. Here's what a few of them had to say.
ILLINOIS STATE
Herald & Review

OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To financial relief. Over the next couple of months, Illinois taxpayers will income and property taxes rebates. Individual income taxpayers who earn less than $200,000 will receive a rebate of $50. That goes up to $100 for couples filing jointly who earn less than $400,000. When the inevitable complaints about the rebates begin, remember the packages 55-1 in the Senate and 110-0 in the House with four “present” votes.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy