Read full article on original website
Related
Herald & Review
Mason City Illini Central refuses to yield in shutout of Mt. Pulaski 6-0
An electrician would've been needed to get Mt. Pulaski on the scoreboard because Mason City Illini Central wouldn't allow it in a 6-0 shutout at Mt. Pulaski High on September 13 in Illinois boys high school soccer action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in...
Herald & Review
Illinois' farmer-legislators say they bring 'common sense' to the state Capitol
Illinois State Rep. Mike Marron, R-Fithian, has two professional titles: lawmaker and farmer. He’s fifth-generation farming corn and soybeans on more than 600 acres of land in rural Vermillion County that’s been in his family since 1867, one year before construction began on the current Illinois State Capitol in Springfield.
Herald & Review
Take a look at Week 4's standout football games around Central Illinois
Check out some of Week 4’s standout football games from around Central Illinois that includes key Central Illinois and Lincoln Prairie Conference matchups and the Decatur city game. Eisenhower (0-3) at MacArthur (2-1) WHEN: Friday, 5 p.m. LAST WEEK: MacArthur defeated Springfield Lanphier 49-6 in Week 3. Springfield Sacred...
Central Illinois Proud
When could it snow in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
When Will the 2022 Fall Foliage Peak in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois?
I fall for Fall every year. It's by my favorite season. The cool, crisp air, and the incredibly beautiful colors that accompany the season. Everything about Fall feeds my soul. Even in the Spring and summer, I dream of Fall. My husband and I love Fall so much, that we...
Herald & Review
Watch now: State Sen. Darren Bailey on farming
Illinois' farmer-legislators say they bring 'common sense' to the state Capitol. Agriculture is Illinois' largest industry, but only a small percentage of lawmakers are farmers. Here's what a few of them had to say.
Herald & Review
OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!
THUMBS UP! To financial relief. Over the next couple of months, Illinois taxpayers will income and property taxes rebates. Individual income taxpayers who earn less than $200,000 will receive a rebate of $50. That goes up to $100 for couples filing jointly who earn less than $400,000. When the inevitable complaints about the rebates begin, remember the packages 55-1 in the Senate and 110-0 in the House with four “present” votes.
Did you get this text? Police say it is a scam
Police across Kansas are warning people about a text message that is a scam.
Comments / 0