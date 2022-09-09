ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.5 KISS FM

Save Big on Kid’s Items at This Amazing Lubbock Shopping Event!

Just Between Friends of Lubbock is an organization that hosts two pop-up kid's consignment sales each year and one of them starts this Friday! Owner and Event Coordinator Kelsie Sanchez is thrilled for the public to come and check out all of the magnificent merchandise that they have to offer during this exclusive event.
102.5 KISS FM

Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow Returns to Lubbock’s Jake’s Backroom

Monday, September 19th, Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow returns to Jake's Backroom (50th & Slide). Hellzapoppin, like the best things in life (Halloween, Christmas, and your birthday), typically comes but once a year. If you went to a previous performance of Hellzapoppin here in Lubbock, you know how good they are. "Professional" and "Circus Sideshow" don't seem like two things that would ever go together, but with Hellzapoppin, it's true. You get truly talented and charismatic performers doing unbelievable, sometimes even shocking, feats.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock Kids Will Love This Fun and Free Activity

Lubbock's Science Spectrum is filled with fantastical things for kids and adults alike. STEM education (science, technology, engineering, and math) is a major part of their initiative, and as of this month they're expanding one of these opportunities for their tiniest visitors. "Tot Come & Go is a hands on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Lubbock, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Lubbock, TX
Lubbock, TX
Lifestyle
102.5 KISS FM

3 Lubbock City Pools to Be Turned Into Splash Pads

Getting splash pads has been something people in Lubbock have been asking about for years. Now, it's finally been passed. These Lubbock pools have been opened for decade, but now will be turned into something new. During the Lubbock City Council meeting, a 4-3 vote approved turning three city pools into splash pads.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Is This Terrible Weed Taking Over Your Yard in Lubbock?

Remember that one stretch of time during the summer when it actually rained for a couple of days? It turns out that the late August rain was beneficial for not only some of our agricultural producers, but it was great for our yards. That is, if you had a nice, full yard ready to grow nothing but green grass.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

A Topo Chico Shortage Has Been Confirmed and Some Consumers Are Not Happy

There have been many different shortages or price increases this year. After deciding to give up soda, I discovered how much of a shortage of materials there really is. After parting ways with sodas and deciding to get some Topo Chico with lime, I was able to finish a whole case of the sparkling water within a week and a half. I decided to go back to the store for more, but discovered that wouldn't be as easy my first trip.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spice
102.5 KISS FM

The South Plains Fair Implements New Clear Bag Policy

September means chilly air and light jackets, but it also means it's time for the South Plains Fair. This year, the fair will be from September 23rd to October 1st, with Buck-A-Ride Night being held on September 22. There are a few changes that are being put into place for this 2022 event.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Why Did Seoul Korean Cuisine in Lubbock Move?

In news you may have missed with all the other openings and closings happening around Lubbock, Seoul Korean Cuisine has a new home, and it's not that far from the original location. Last month the popular dining spot moved to its new location after the owner decided to sell the...
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Jon Wolfe to Perform Free Lubbock Concert on September 24th

Calling all Jon Wolfe and country music fans, it's going to be a big day on Saturday, September 24th. Not only is Wolfe coming to perform live, but it's a free show. It's all going down before the big Texas Tech vs. Texas football game to get everyone hyped. It's happening for Raider Alley at the Historic Engineering Key on Texas Tech University's campus. You can easily walk there or take the Citibus to the satellite parking, which drops you off right there.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pumpkin Spice#Chick Fil A#Move Over#Alcohol#Food Drink#West Texans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
102.5 KISS FM

Calm Tuesday Results in Only 19 People Arrested in Lubbock

Since Monday seemed to be pretty wild then it only makes sense for Tuesday to be calm and a somewhat peaceful. There wasn't too much going on in Lubbock aside from the weekly City Council meeting that passed a new ordinance that would allow contractors to be fined for cutting gas lines, which has happened like 78 times this year. An apartment complex also caught on fire, displacing 21 people. Luckily, no one was injured. Also, the Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center arrested a 19-year-old and seized multiple guns and $2,000 in cash, which I could use right about now. We don't have that teen's mugshot to share with you all.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock Citizens Can Report Mosquito Hotspots

If you've spent any time outside in the evening lately in Lubbock, you've probably noticed that mosquitos are all over the place. The rain at the end of last month was beneficial, but it also ignited weed growth and gave mosquitoes a chance to hatch and attack people. The City...
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Are Lubbock Neighbors Nicer Than Those in Other Texas Cities?

I spend a fair bit of time scrolling through my neighborhood Facebook page as well as the website Nextdoor. I enjoy seeing what different people in the area are up to, finding new information about Lubbock that I might not already be familiar with, and occasionally seeing some drama between neighbors. It's almost like watching a reality show some days with all the catty drama that will float around these groups.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock, TX
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy