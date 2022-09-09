ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rewind943.com

Commissioner questions having County Mayor Wes Golden chair meetings

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden was elected chair of the legislative body on Tuesday, but not without some objections from one county commissioner. In what’s normally a formality, the county mayor was nominated Monday night to be chairman of the commission, essentially presiding over...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
rewind943.com

Youth Academy selected as owner/operator for Industrial Park Childcare Facility

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Development Board announced Wednesday that The Youth Academy has been selected as the owner/operator for the new Industrial Park Childcare Facility. The facility site includes about 18 acres and is located off Exit 8 and International Boulevard in the South...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarksville, TN
Clarksville, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Clarksville, TN
Elections
Local
Tennessee Government
Tennessee State
Tennessee Elections
rewind943.com

Clarksville among 10 communities selected for state Recycling Roundup

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville has been chosen alongside nine other communities for a Recycling Roundup event through the nonprofit organization Tennessee Environmental Council (TEC) that will allow residents to recycle items that normally end up in the landfill. The nonprofit is headquartered in Nashville and has been...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries, Sept, 14, 2022

Virginia Morris, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at her home. She was born Sept. 1, 1934, in Murray, to Carl Miller and Ruth Young Miller. She was the co-owner of Ginger’s Antiques, and a member of. Glendale Road Church of Christ. In addition to her...
MURRAY, KY
clarksvillenow.com

A.C. ‘Big Sarge’ Lopez announces candidacy for mayor of Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A.C. “Big Sarge” Lopez has announced his candidacy for mayor of Clarksville. Lopez is a 100% combat disabled USMC/Army veteran who was medically retired from Fort Campbell in 2017. He served almost 22 years of active duty service with multiple combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. Lopez served as an Equal Opportunity adviser in the Army from 2009-2017.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#Election Local#House#Ward 2 City Council#The City Council
clarksvillenow.com

Armed man arrested at Riverfest, charged with terrorism over planned festival shooting

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A Clarksville man was arrested at Riverfest on Saturday after police received tips that he threatened to hurt people at the festival. At about 11:12 a.m., the Clarksville Police Department received an anonymous tip that 31-year-old Dandre Collier was a threat to the Riverfest festival, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
americanmilitarynews.com

101st Airborne soldier dies while hiking in TN

A U.S. Army 101st Airborne Division soldier stationed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky died after falling into a river and drowning while hiking in Tennessee on Saturday. A Fort Campbell press release provided to American Military News identified the deceased soldier as 20-year-old Spc. Jabori McGraw. He was assigned to the Headquarters Battalion of the 101st Division Artillery.
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Army
whvoradio.com

Trigg County Country Ham Festival Entertainment Being Finalized

Entertainment for the Trigg County Country Ham Festival is continuing to fall in place for this year’s two-day event set for October 14 and 15. Cadiz City Clerk Barbie Johnson says has finalized details to bring the Jimmy Church Band back to the Ham Festival on Friday night. Continuing...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

HPD investigating burglary on Fairview Drive

Hopkinsville police are investigating a burglary from Monday morning on Fairview Drive. A woman told officers someone went into her home in the 400 block of Fairview and took her engagement ring and her daughter’s Android tablet. No suspects are named and total value of the stolen property is...
fox17.com

Teacher taken to hospital after breaking up fight at Nashville high school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Metro Schools teacher was injured Monday while breaking up a fight between students, the district has confirmed. Kevin Holt, a health and wellness teacher at McGavock High School, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to receive stitches for injuries sustained while separating students. It's unclear at this time how many students were involved in the brawl.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man with 10 D.U.I. convictions arrested after crash in Madison

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man after crashing his car while impaired and leaving the scene on Friday. According to the arrest affidavit, Cravon Trotter and a passenger were travelling on SR-45 when they crashed near Archwood Drive in Madison. Trotter fled the scene but was followed by a citizen, who alerted police to his location.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy