Kirna Zabête, the four-unit, luxury multibrand retailer, is in expansion mode. With stores in SoHo; East Hampton; Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, and Palm Beach, Kirna Zabête will open three more stores over the next 15 months. The plan calls for a new 3,000-square foot store at 943 Madison Avenue (between 74th and 75th Streets) in New York by the end of this year, a 4,000-square-foot store in Green Hills in Nashville, Tennessee, in March, and a 3,000-square-foot store at the Miami Design District by the end of next year.

