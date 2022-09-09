Read full article on original website
WWD x FN x Beauty Inc 50 Women in Power
In conjunction with the Fairchild Media Group’s Women in Power event on Sept. 13, the second annual WWD x FN x Beauty Inc 50 Women in Power list celebrates the achievements of the industry’s most powerful women on a global scale. Compiled by editors at WWD, Beauty Inc and Footwear News, this alphabetical list includes women who are creating impact — on their businesses, and on the world around them.
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [9-13-2022]
RoyaltE’ Eats Catering LLC Business Description: HERE FOR ALL YOUR ROYAL EVENTS… No Matter How Big or Small…. Business Website: @royalte_eats_catering on Instagram. S.I.A.M. Tours & Travels Business Description: “Savvy Itineraries full of Adventurous Memories.” Business Website: https://siamtoursandtravel.com/ ETM Defense & Solutions Business Description: “We Custom Build Firearms Training that makes YOU the first responder […]
Kirna Zabête Plans Further Retail Expansion
Kirna Zabête, the four-unit, luxury multibrand retailer, is in expansion mode. With stores in SoHo; East Hampton; Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, and Palm Beach, Kirna Zabête will open three more stores over the next 15 months. The plan calls for a new 3,000-square foot store at 943 Madison Avenue (between 74th and 75th Streets) in New York by the end of this year, a 4,000-square-foot store in Green Hills in Nashville, Tennessee, in March, and a 3,000-square-foot store at the Miami Design District by the end of next year.
What the Most Powerful Women in Fashion Want
WWD, Footwear News and Beauty Inc asked this year’s 50 most powerful women in fashion, beauty, retail and accessories: “If you could have any power in the world, what would it be?”. Here are their answers. Shannon Abloh, chief executive officer and managing director, Virgil Abloh Securities. “Of...
