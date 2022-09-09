Corey Taylor hails Alice In Chains' Dirt as "one of the greatest hard rock/heavy metal albums of all time"

Read full article on original website
Ozzy Osbourne admits that he used to be "arch-enemies" with Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi
Watch Ozzy Osbourne reflect on his stormy past with former Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, revealing that the guitarist "used to intimidate the sh*t" out of him. Ozzy Osbourne has reflected on his past relationship with Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, revealing that the pair used to be "arch-enemies". Speaking...
Rina Sawayama's new single Hurricanes is the sparkling hit of sunshine you need today
Rina Sawayama has shared a new single, Hurricanes, lifted from her soon-to-be-released album Hold The Girl. Rina Sawayama has shared the uplifting new track, Hurricanes, taken from her forthcoming album, Hold The Girl, which is scheduled to arrive on September 16 via Dirty Hit. Hurricanes is the fifth single from...
Zakk Wylde says Black Sabbath’s music turned him into a "full-blown Satanist"
Zakk Wylde discusses his entry into Black Sabbath worship and compares listening to Ozzy Osbourne's band for the first time to a religious experience
Ozzy Osbourne releases full performance video from Bulls vs Raiders halftime show
TV viewers were denied the chance to see the Prince Of Darkness's NFL performance, but now Ozzy has obtained the footage for all humanity to enjoy. Ozzy Osbourne has released the footage of his halftime performance at the recent NFL season opener between the LA Rams and the Buffalo Bills. The two song set was originally witnessed in its entirety only by those at the game, which took place at the SoFi Stadium Inglewood, California.
Wendy Dio says Ronnie James Dio "was always overlooked" during his lifetime
The widow of hard rock/heavy metal legend Ronnie James Dio discusses his legacy ahead of the release of the Dio: Dreamers Never Die documentary
From The Inside: How Alice Cooper went cold turkey and made his most personal album
The booze was starting to kill Alice Cooper, so his wife and manager checked him into an asylum – little knowing it would inspire his most personal work
Oak premiere brand new single Dreamless Sleep
Norwegian progressive rock quartet Oak have premiered their brand new single Dreamless Sleep, which you can listen to below. The new single is the first new music to be taken from the band's upcoming album The Quiet Rebellion Of Compromise which will be released through Karisma Records on November 11.
A.A. Williams shares powerful video for new single The Echo
A.A. Williams plays her biggest headline show yet at London’s Queen Elizabeth Hall on September 17. A.A. Williams has shared a powerful video for her new single The Echo, which you can watch below. The compelling accompanying video, directed by Fraser West, depicts a young man’s dark odyssey around night-time London before reaching an unexpected ending.
Suge Knight Planned Attack On Bone Thugs-n-Harmony At 1995 Source Awards, Says Krayzie Bone
Suge Knight planned an attack on Bone Thugs-n-Harmony at the 1995 Source Awards, according to Krazyie Bone. The Cleveland rapper made the claim during a recent interview with The Art of Dialogue, where he alleged the notorious Death Row Records co-founder offered goons $10,000 to assault them on stage during the awards show.
Interview: Billy Gibbons on Elwood Francis and the bright future of ZZ Top
The death last year of bassist/vocalist Dusty Hill looked like it might be the end of ZZ Top, but with Elwood Francis now filling his shoes Billy Gibbons reveals why it’s business as usual. The revival – and indeed the very survival – of ZZ Top in 2022 is...
Steve Howe releases emotive new video for Plexus with late son Virgil
Steve Howe will release Luna Mist, collection of recordings with Virgil Howe, in September. Yes guitarist Steve Howe has released a colourful new video for the emotive Plexus, which you can watch below. It's taken from Lunar Mist, a second collaboration with his late son Virgil Howe who tragically passed...
