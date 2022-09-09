ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, MN

Apple Related Events in Minnesota this Weekend

There are many events in Minnesota involving apples this weekend. Amy Barrett from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON. She says La Crescent in southeast Minnesota is hosting Applefest which includes arts and crafts, a car show, apple pies, and a parade on Sunday. Barrett says Appleton, Minnesota has their own Applefest which includes art, a parade, and family fun. In Excelsior, Minnesota they are having Apple Days which is a 2-day event that will take place Friday and Saturday.
Epic Minnesota Pumpkin Patch Set To Open Saturday [GALLERY]

I am a big fan of all pumpkin patches whether big or small. However, there is one pumpkin patch in Wyoming, Minnesota that rules them all: Pinehaven Farms. Most pumpkin patches have a small smattering of pumpkins strewn about, maybe a couple of animals to look at and a hayride around a farm field. I love it... the fall colors, the kids running around, the smell of apple cider. It's all good.
CHS Plans Record Cash Patronage

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS -- CHS, the member-owned agricultural cooperative based in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota has announced plans to return $1 billion in cash patronage and equity redemptions in 2023. The money will be shared with member cooperatives and thousands of farmers and ranchers. According to CHS, the distribution would...
