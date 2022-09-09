Read full article on original website
Transcript: The Rachel Maddow Show, 9/12/22
Interview with Geoffrey Berman, the U.S. attorney Trump fired at SDNY. Senate Judiciary Committee has announced that it is launching this investigation; Senator Durbin has told the Justice Department to hand over to the Judiciary Committee all documents and communications between DOJ and the Southern District of New York related to the Michael Cohen case, the John Kerry case, and the Gregory Craig case as detailed in Geoffrey Berman`s brand-new book.
Former U.S. attorney Berman reveals how Trump weaponized the DOJ
In his new book, former United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman details several instances when Donald Trump abused the power of the Department of Justice. “It was as bad as it looked. In fact, it was even worse,” says Chris Hayes. Sept. 14, 2022.
Transcript: The Beat with Ari Melber, 9/12/22
Substantial escalation in the January 6th probe as DOJ seized phones from top Trump aides and campaign lawyers. After weeks of confusion, Trump legal team focused on delay tactics, claiming many of the seized documents might not be classified. The New York Times Columnist Michelle Goldberg joins Ari Melber to talk about inflation falling to the number two issue after the democracy crisis and the Democrats` counts on women voters for midterm success. 40 new subpoenas have been issued by the Department of Justice in the last week and they have names including two top Trump advisors, Boris Epshteyn, a lawyer, and Mike Roman had their phones seized.
Transcript: The 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle, 9/13/22
NYT: DOJ taking steps not to rush Trump investigations. Lawmakers ask Archives for accounting of Trump records. Sen. Graham proposes national abortion ban after saying abortion should be left to the states. Gas prices drop but food, housing costs remain high. Transcript. LAWRENCE O`DONNELL, MSNBC HOST: The United States Ambassador...
'Substantial escalation' in Jan. 6 probe as DOJ seizes phones from 'top' Trump aides
The New York Times reports on an intensifying January 6th federal probe with the Department of Justice issuing 40 new subpoenas to people close to Trump. The Times also reports on two Trump advisors having their phones seized as evidence. Legal experts Emily Bazelon and Maya Wiley join MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent, Ari Melber on “The Beat” for instant reaction and analysis on this breaking story.Sept. 13, 2022.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren: Trump ‘is putting the security of the U.S. at risk and he must be stopped.’
Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) joins Andrea Mitchell to with her reaction to the FBI seizing classified documents from former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence. “He is putting the security of the United States at risk and he must be stopped. We need to keep these documents secure. Our government needs to be able to deal with them,” says Senator Warren. "This is what Donald Trump does. He puts Donald Trump first, and everyone else, literally including people who are out in the field whose lives could be at risk, all are subsidiary to Donald Trump.” She adds, “What's important is that we have a Department of Justice that without fear and without favor is going forward in its investigation.” Sept. 14, 2022.
Trump lawyers: Mar-a-Lago scandal is a ‘document storage dispute’
It was Sen. Marco Rubio who helped get the ball rolling. Looking for a creative way to defend Donald Trump in the Mar-a-Lago scandal, the Florida Republican — who also happens to be the vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee — told the NBC affiliate in Miami that the entire controversy should be seen as a “storage” issue.
A Network of Local Sheriffs is Helping to Spread the 'Big Lie'
They say they’re for the rule of law. They say they’re nonpartisan. But America’s so-called "constitutional sheriffs" are taking things into their own hands to serve one person, and one person only: Donald Trump. Reporter Jessica Pishko joins Mehdi to discuss these sheriffs and their threat to democracy.Sept. 13, 2022.
‘Trump has attacked the institutions of civil society’: Expert on new Barr DOJ allegations
William Barr was the “chief architect” of Donald Trump’s politicization of the Department of Justice former U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman alleges. Joy Reid and her panel discuss Berman’s allegations that Trump wanted Barr to put his thumb on the scales of justice and go after Trump's political rivals.Sept. 14, 2022.
Midterm Elections Round-Up, 9.14.22
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country. * In Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race, the latest CBS News poll found a competitive contest, with Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman leading Republican Mehmet Oz, 52% to 47%. A new Monmouth University poll, however, found a wider gap: It showed the Democrat ahead by 10 points, 49% to 39%.
Rep. Kinzinger: Trump brought heaps of fear into the Republican Party
Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Il., joins Morning Joe to discuss the impact former President Trump has had on the Republican Party and his call for an 'uncomfortable alliance' between GOP and Democrats to save democracy.Sept. 13, 2022.
How the GOP is trying to force the military to yield to MAGA politics
Should they take control of the House in November, Republicans plan to launch a congressional investigation of the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff — the nation's highest-ranking military officer. Sources told NBC News that Republicans would plan to grill Gen. Mark Milley over “criticism that the military has become too ‘woke’” during his tenure, among other things.
Former U.S. attorney details Trump, Barr efforts to corrupt DOJ with political agenda
Geoffrey Berman, former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, talks with Rachel Maddow about efforts by Donald Trump and his attorney general, Bill Barr, to manipulate the Justice Department to protect and cover up for Donald Trump and attack Trump's political enemies.Sept. 13, 2022.
DOJ issues 40 subpoenas in one week in Jan. 6 probe
The Justice Department subpoenaed about 40 people and seized two phones related to the actions of Donald Trump, his allies and efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Meantime, new reporting reveals the Senate Judiciary committee plans to investigate whether Trump meddled in the U.S. attorney’s office in New York.Sept. 13, 2022.
Lawrence: Another one of Trump's lawyers is in very serious trouble
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains the legal trouble that Donald Trump’s lawyer could face after newly unredacted portions of the search warrant affidavit revealed FPOTUS COUNSEL 1 did not tell the truth about where classified documents were held at Mar-a-Lago and we also learned the FBI subpoenaed six months of surveillance video from Trump’s Florida home.Sept. 15, 2022.
Joyce Vance: ‘If Berman's tales are borne out, they are very serious.’
Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance and NBC Justice and Intelligence correspondent Ken Dilanian join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the Senate Judiciary Committee’s investigation into allegations of political meddling at the Trump Justice Department under then-Attorney General Bill Barr. “The allegations are absolutely unprecedented,” says Vance. “No Attorney General can afford to instruct U.S. attorneys or anyone else to even the score, to prosecute one Democrat for one Republican. That's not how justice works.” Sept. 13, 2022.
Does Trump still have official docs he’s not supposed to have?
At this point, it’s tempting to think of Donald Trump’s scandal about classified documents as something that happened in the recent past: The former president effectively stole official materials, ignored appeals to return them, and allegedly obstructed the retrieval process. It’s why the FBI showed up at Mar-a-Lago with a court-approved search warrant.
Circles close in on highest levels of government as DOJ issues dozens of subpoenas
The Justice Department has issued about 40 subpoenas in the last week related to the actions of former President Trump, his allies and efforts to overturn the 2020 election, according to sources familiar with the matter. The Morning Joe panel discusses what comes next and if charges could come before the midterms.Sept. 13, 2022.
Senate to investigate Team Trump’s Justice Dept. politicization
The new book from Geoffrey Berman, a former U.S. attorney in the Trump administration, has caused a stir for a reason: The Republican prosecutor has presented powerful evidence that the Republican administration politicized the Justice Department to an indefensible degree. There is a degree of irony to the circumstances: As...
MAGA threat ‘like crazy uncle you've kept in basement running the show’ expert says after Lindell cell phone seizure
At a Hardees drive-through in Minnesota on Tuesday afternoon, the FBI seized the cell phone of pillow-manufacturer-turned-election-conspiracy-theorist Mike Lindell, as the FBI investigates alleged crimes committed in support of Donald Trump and the Big Lie. Joy Reid and her panel discuss the rise of MAGA extremism in the Republican Party.Sept. 15, 2022.
