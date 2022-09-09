Read full article on original website
Persimmon Seed Winter Prediction for Kentucky, Illinois, and Indiana 2022
Recent persimmon seeds have told us what we might be in store for this winter in the Tri-State. Did you know that you can tell how bad winter will be by looking at a persimmon seed, according to weather folklore? One in particular that I remember was in regards to how bad of winters we will have based on Wolly Worms. If you spot a Wolly Worm that is all black, blonde, or even white, that means a harsh and severe winter is in store. I have yet to see any Wolly Worms this year, however, recently a post has gone viral based on another winter weather folklore, the persimmon seed.
Popular Starbucks Drink Recalled in Illinois and Indiana Due to Shards of Metal
If you are looking for your morning dose of caffeine, you might get more than you bargained for with one popular Starbucks drink. So many people out there rely on caffeine in the form of coffee to help kickstart their day. We all know at least one of them, heck it might even be you. However, if you stock up on Starbucks drinks at the grocery store, you might want to be aware of a new recall that affects folks in Illinois and Indiana.
Is This Car Dancing On An Illinois Highway Or Is The Driver Being Reckless?
In 2020, there were 312,988 reported accidents on Illinois roads, according to the Illinois Department Of Transportation. I wish there were more specifics on the exact circumstances behind the crashes. When you see the video of this wild vehicle on an Illinois highway you may think to yourself, "Yup, that'll do it."
Meet Two Guys Traveling the Kentucky River on a Homemade Houseboat, or Shantyboat
If Mark Twain were alive today, he might just make a pilgrimage to Kentucky and hang out with Art Baltes and Jerry Steimel. They would seem to be right up his alley. Heck, he'd probably even ask if he could join them. And I bet another classic novel would be the result.
Top 10 Veterinarians in Western KY & Southern IN Based on Your Votes
On Friday we asked where you receive the highest level of veterinary services. Who has the most knowledgeable doctors, compassionate vet techs, and friendliest staff in the area? After close to 8,000 votes, here are the results. #myvetsthebest. Finding a vet that's knowledgable, compassionate, affordable, friendly, and offers high-quality medical...
Watch Out, The 3 Best Hay Rides To Visit In Illinois Might Be Haunted
What I love about Illinois are the season changes. Once summer starts to come to an end, you know it's time for pumpkin patches and haunted houses. So many people are stuck on going to apple orchards to get apple cider donuts and sample all the delicious dips inside the barns. Has everybody forgotten one of the best things to do when visiting these popular fall attractions? Hay rides.
How to Get Your Free Passport to Outdoor Adventures in Southern Indiana
Despite what you think, or what you may have been told by some knucklehead, you do NOT have to drive for hours to find some cool outdoor adventures. Now, let me clarify what I mean when I say “adventure.” I’m not talking about repelling down a mountain (or a building in downtown Evansville) or jumping off a bridge, big game hunting, or anything crazy like that, although there are things for thrill seekers to do. One example of the adventures I’m referring to is playing one of the beautiful golf courses here in Southern Indiana – and if you play anything like my last round, you may prefer to jump off a friggin’ bridge.
Pilot error, overloading caused Michigan crash that killed 5 Indiana men
LANSING, Mich. — Federal investigators blame pilot error and an overloaded aircraft for a 2019 plane crash near a Michigan airport that killed five Indiana men and seriously injured a sixth person aboard. The National Transportation Safety Board said in its final report on the Oct. 3, 2019, crash...
Gordon Ramsay Opening a Steakhouse in Southern Indiana in the Louisville KY Area
Have you ever traveled a good distance just to eat at a specific restaurant? Under these circumstances, I would count two-hour drives--like Nashville or Louisville. DO YOU TRAVEL LONG DISTANCES JUST TO EAT AT CERTAIN RESTAURANTS?. Well, I have done both. There are tons of restaurants in each city I...
Kentucky Is Home to the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center and You Can Visit!
A museum highlighting everything from cryptids, to aliens is located in Kentucky, and it's a must-see!. Did you know that Kentucky is home to the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center? It's true! It's located in Somerset, Kentucky which is about a 3-hour drive from the Tri-State, and it definitely seems worth the day trip. They're located in the lower level of the Carnegie Community Arts Center.
One of America’s Worst Places to Live During a Nuke Attack is in Illinois
I'm going to get this out of the way and just admit this kind of stuff creeps me out. At the same time, I find it morbidly fascinating and I don't think I'm alone either. That's because there's a website called Nuke Map that will allow you to place real-life, yet virtual nuclear bombs that have been created and tested over certain parts of Earth to what kind of destruction they would create.
Illinois Girl Hilariously Refuses to Admit Flamin’ Hot is Really, Really Hot
Everyone, but my husband and I, love to eat hot food. If the food isn't hot, they will put hot sauce on it to make it hot because, to me, they are insane. I just can't understand making your food hot or hotter because I like to taste the flavor of my food, not the hotness of it. You would think that a toddler would agree, but no.
A class action lawsuit was filed today on behalf of Hoosiers whose religious beliefs are in conflict with S.E.A. 1
INDIANAPOLIS – The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana today filed a class action lawsuit claiming that Senate Enrolled Act 1 (S.E.A. 1), a ban on abortion, violates Indiana’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA). The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Hoosier Jews for Choice, and five women...
‘Kentucky Rising’ Flood Benefit to Feature Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam, Tyler Childers
For residents of eastern Kentucky, the summer of 2022 is not one they will likely ever forget, no matter how much they'd probably want to. The catastrophic flooding that has devastated that region of the Commonwealth has not only been Kentucky's biggest news story of the past three months, but national news networks and even international services have provided ample coverage.
Easy Way You Can Help Millions of Birds Migrate Safely Over IN, IL, & KY
Every spring and fall there is a massive migration as birds travel between the warmer and cooler climates of North America. The greatest migration period takes place in April, May, September, and October. Millions of Birds on the Move. Part of that migration is taking place right now with millions...
Queen Elizabeth Visited Kentucky on Five Separate Occasions
It's odd when someone whose name you've heard your entire life passes away. Of course, the "someone" in question is Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at the age of 96. While I feel certain the royal family would consider it crass to call her a global celebrity, that is exactly what she was...and one of the biggest and most easily recognizable. She reigned for 70 years, eclipsing her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria by just shy of seven years as the longest-reigning British monarch.
Indy woman charged with using false documents to receive COVID-19 relief loans
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis woman was sentenced to 8 months in federal prison for making and using false documents to fraudulently obtain COVID‑19 related disaster loans. Brooke Bowie, 29, of Indianapolis, submitted four separate applications for Economic Injury Disaster Loans after the COVID-19 pandemic, court documents say....
27-year-old Joliet man charged with raping 18-year-old woman in Bloomington, Ind.
A 27-year-old Joliet man has been charged after police in Bloomington, Ind., accused him of raping an 18-year-old woman. The suspect is in custody in Will County, where he is awaiting extradition to Monroe County, Ind.
Journey Through Halloween’s History With This Festival Just Outside of St. Louis
Have you ever heard of the Legends & Lanterns Festival? Because if you like Halloween, this is definitely one you'll want to attend!. Located just outside of St. Louis, Missouri is St. Charles. St. Charles is home to the annual Legends & Lanterns, and it is an event that is right up your alley if you're into all things spooky! St. Charles isn't too far from the Tri-State it's about a 3-hour drive from here. It's the perfect distance for a day trip or an overnight getaway, and trust me when I first heard of Legends & Lanterns, I instantly wanted to make plans to go!
Walker Hayes’ Face Has Been Enshrined in a Tennessee Corn Maze
Walker Hayes is now the centerpiece of a massive corn maze in Tennessee, and with the world in a craze over corn, it couldn't be more on trend. Corn mazes are a fall tradition, just like pumpkin patches and haunted houses. Each year, the Honeysuckle Hill Farm in Tennessee designs a country music-themed maze, and this year — for their 20th anniversary — they opted for the "Fancy Like" singer's mug.
