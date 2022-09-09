Renovation work is ramping up on 125 Barclay Street, a ten-story commercial building in Tribeca. Originally constructed in 1932 as the World Telegram Building, the 280,000-square-foot structure is undergoing an overhaul that involves the replacement of the brick envelope with a modern glass curtain wall, the full gutting of the interiors and restoration of the terracotta flooring, and the construction of an 11th story above the current parapet. Hunter Roberts Construction Group is the general contractor and Lilker Associates is the MEP and FP engineer for the property, which houses the offices for municipal employee union DC37 and is bound by Murray Street to the north, Barclay Street to the south, and West Street to the west.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO