Read full article on original website
Related
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 2150 Clinton Avenue in Belmont, The Bronx
Permits have been filed for a five-story residential building at 2150 Clinton Avenue in Belmont, The Bronx. Located between East 181st Street and East 182nd Street, the lot is near the West Farms Square East-Tremont Avenue subway station, serviced by the 2 and 5 trains. Zev Mayer of Skyrock NYC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 126 Units in Astoria West Phase 2 in Astoria, Queens
The affordable housing lottery has launched for Astoria West Phase 2, two parts of a 522,000-square-foot complex comprised of a trio of interconnected structures at 11-12 30th Drive and 11-28 30th Drive in Astoria, Queens. Designed by Fogarty Finger Architects and developed by Cape Advisors, the structures yield 534 apartments and an extensive amenity package. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 126 affordable housing units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $80,572 to $187,330.
New York YIMBY
101 Franklin Street Prepares for Renovations in Tribeca, Manhattan
Renovation work is ramping up on 101 Franklin Street, a 16-story commercial building in Tribeca. Designed by Rafael Viñoly Architects and developed by Columbia Property Trust, the project involves the replacement of the mid-century façade with a new modern glass curtain wall, as well as an overhaul of the 235,000 square feet of office space. The property was originally constructed in 1948 and is located along the west side of Church Street between Franklin and Leonard Streets.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 368 Leonard Street in Williamsburg, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed for a four-story residential building at 368 Leonard Street in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Located between Meeker Avenue and Withers Street, the lot is near the Metropolitan Avenue-Lorimer Street subway station, serviced by the G and L trains. David Halberstam of Bruklyn Builders Inc. is listed as the owner behind the applications.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York YIMBY
Sales Launch for Boutique Residences at 74 Grand Street in Soho, Manhattan
Sales have launched for 74 Grand Street, a six-story reconstructed landmarked building developed by Churchill Real Estate in Manhattan’s Soho-Cast Iron Historic District. 74 Grand offers a mix of two- and three-bedroom loft residences and a duplex penthouse within a building that features the restoration of its 32-ton cast-iron façade. Designed by C3D Architecture/Joseph Pell Lombardi, the new construction development also has ground-floor retail and an addition to the structure. CORE is handling sales with prices ranging from approximately $4,500,000 to $7,000,000.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 36-Story Tower at 255 East 77th Street on Manhattan’s Upper East Side
Permits have been filed for a 36-story mixed-use building at 255 East 77th Street on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. Located near the intersection of East 77th Street and Second Avenue, the lot is near the 72nd Street subway station, serviced by the Q train. Naftali Group is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Renovation Work Underway on 125 Barclay Street in Tribeca, Manhattan
Renovation work is ramping up on 125 Barclay Street, a ten-story commercial building in Tribeca. Originally constructed in 1932 as the World Telegram Building, the 280,000-square-foot structure is undergoing an overhaul that involves the replacement of the brick envelope with a modern glass curtain wall, the full gutting of the interiors and restoration of the terracotta flooring, and the construction of an 11th story above the current parapet. Hunter Roberts Construction Group is the general contractor and Lilker Associates is the MEP and FP engineer for the property, which houses the offices for municipal employee union DC37 and is bound by Murray Street to the north, Barclay Street to the south, and West Street to the west.
New York YIMBY
Warren Street Hotel’s Façade Progresses at 86 Warren Street in Tribeca, Manhattan
Façade installation is progressing on the Warren Street Hotel, an 11-story building at 86 Warren Street in Tribeca. Designed by Stonehill Taylor and developed by Solil Management, the 44,000-square-foot structure will yield 70 guest rooms operated by Firmdale Hotels as well as a restaurant, a drawing room, an orangery, a bar, and a private event space. Pavarini McGovern is the general contractor, Kit Kemp is the interior designer, and Paul Taylor under the Warren Street Hotel LLC is the owner of the property, which is located between Greenwich Street and West Broadway.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New York YIMBY
Zero Irving’s Curtain Wall Wraps Up at 124 East 14th Street in Union Square, Manhattan
Façade installation is now complete on Zero Irving, a 21-story mixed-use building at 124 East 14th Street in Union Square. Designed by Davis Brody Bond and developed in partnership by RAL Development Services and Junius Real Estate Partners, the 176,000-square-foot structure will yield affordable and market-rate office space for technology firms as well as a three-floor education and training center, a tech incubator, co-working spaces, and a 10,000-square-foot food hall managed by Urbanspace. Suffolk Construction is the general contractor for the project, which is located along East 14th Street between Broadway to the west and Third Avenue to the east.
New York YIMBY
Developers Secure $142M Financial Package to Complete The Daymark at Edge-on-Hudson in Sleepy Hollow, New York
Biddle Real Estate Ventures and PCD Development have secured a $142 million construction loan to complete The Daymark, a five-story residential property at 4 Lighthouse Landing in Sleepy Hollow, New York. Located within the Edge-on-Hudson mega complex, the property will comprise a mix of condominiums, residential amenities, and ground-floor retail.
Comments / 0