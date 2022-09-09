Read full article on original website
Business Insider
Some residents in a Russian border town are fearing an invasion because Ukraine's latest counteroffensive has been so successful: report
"The children start running around screaming 'missiles' but we tell them it is just thunder," Russian kindergarten teacher Ekaterina told the Times.
investing.com
Crude Oil Lower After U.S. Inflation Surprise; More Rate Hikes Feared
Investing.com -- Oil prices fell Tuesday after stronger than anticipated U.S. inflation figures boosted the dollar on renewed expectations of further aggressive U.S. rate hikes, potentially curbing economic activity. By 09:10 ET (13:10 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 0.3% lower at $87.56 a barrel, while the Brent contract fell 0.4%...
investing.com
Germany, EU race to fix energy crisis
BERLIN/FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Germany will step up lending to energy firms at risk of being crushed by soaring gas prices, it said Tuesday, as Europe readied proposals to help households and industry cope with an energy crisis. The European Commission will on Wednesday announce targets to cut electricity consumption and a...
Senate confirms first-ever cyber ambassador
The Senate on Thursday unanimously confirmed Nathaniel Fick to head the State Department’s new cyber bureau. Fick will be the bureau’s first-ever ambassador-at-large following its launch in April. The bureau was established to deal with international issues related to cyber and emerging technologies. It has three policy units:...
investing.com
Oil Slips on Demand Jitters Ahead of U.S. CPI, OPEC Report
Investing.com-- Oil prices fell in choppy trade on Tuesday as traders feared more headwinds to demand from COVID lockdowns in China, with focus now turning to the OPEC’s monthly outlook report due later in the day. A series of COVID lockdowns in China, the world’s largest crude importer, have...
Equilibrium/Sustainability — Margaret Atwood: The planet is not doomed
Margaret Atwood may be known for her dystopian dives into environmental and political disasters, but the writer maintains that the world is not doomed. The prolific author touches on the subject of climate change in her 1985 book “The Handmaid’s Tale,” the inspiration for the Hulu series of the same name that premiered its fifth season on Wednesday.
investing.com
Venezuela inflation accelerates to 8.2% m/m in August
CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela's monthly inflation rate increased to 8.2% in August from 7.5% in July, according to data released on Tuesday by the country's central bank. According to Reuters calculations, this takes Venezuela's year-on-year figure to 114.1%, the highest in Latin America. Inflation figures had improved briefly in July,...
investing.com
Energy permitting bill to be attached to stop-gap spending bill -U.S. Senate leader Schumer
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A bill aimed at updating federal permitting of energy pipelines and other facilities will be attached to a temporary spending bill that must be enacted before Sept. 30, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer confirmed on Tuesday. Schumer's move comes as an increasing number of Democrats in...
investing.com
Portugal PM calls on France to back MidCat gas pipeline across the Pyrenees
LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa has urged France to stop blocking the proposed MidCat gas pipeline across the Pyrenees noting it would help central and eastern Europe wean themselves off of Russian gas. Spain and Portugal have seven liquefied natural gas terminals that could supply central Europe...
