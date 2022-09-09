Read full article on original website
You're Invited to Stargaze at Cape Cod's First "Dark Sky Festival"Dianna CarneyEastham, MA
Local Airport is Hosting "Girls in Aviation Day" to Inspire Future Female PilotsDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
You're Invited! Local Beach Will Host Jeep Meet-Up EventDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
You're Invited! Sunset Cruise Will Include Booze, Music & MoreDianna Carney
capecoddaily.com
Several crashes keep Falmouth firefighters busy
FALMOUTH – Several traffic crashes in Falmouth kept emergency crews busy Thursday morning. A head-on collision was reported at Jones Road and Davis Straits sometime after 9 AM. As officials were cleaning up that scene, another crash happened in the same area. Shortly before 11 AM, a box truck pulled wires causing a broken pole […] The post Several crashes keep Falmouth firefighters busy appeared first on CapeCod.com.
25 Investigates: Local select board chair summoned in alleged road rage incident
WHITMAN, Mass. — 25 Investigates has learned Whitman Select Board Chairman Randy LaMattina is being summoned to court for an alleged road rage incident in the neighboring town of Abington. Abington Police filed a complaint against LaMattina with Brockton District Court listing four charges including impersonating a police officer and destruction of property, according to a copy of the summons obtained by 25 Investigates. A magistrate will decide if there’s enough evidence to send the case to arraignment.
14-year-old BPS student seriously injured after jumping in front of Red Line train
The incident happened at Shawmut Station in Dorchester. A 14-year-old Boston Public Schools student was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon after he jumped in front of an oncoming Red Line train at Shawmut Station in Dorchester, The Boston Globe reported. MBTA Transit Police spokesperson Richard Sullivan said the incident happened on...
Boston woman accused of throwing cash register on floor of Plymouth restaurant, attempting to bribe police officer
A Boston woman faces multiple charges in Plymouth after police said she threw a cash register on the ground of a local restaurant in response to slow service before attempting to bribe a police officer to dispose of drugs on her behalf. The woman is accused of offering the police...
Police: Woman bribes officer, vandalizes cash register following slow service at Plymouth restaurant
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A Boston woman was arrested on Tuesday for carrying contraband, bribing a police officer, and tearing apart a cash register at a restaurant because the service was too slow, police say. Lenita Barbosa, 35, of Dorchester, is charged with vandalism, disturbing the peace, bribing a public...
capecoddaily.com
Dennis Police investigating double stabbing Saturday evening
DENNIS PORT – Dennis Police are investigating after a reported double stabbing Saturday evening. Officials were called to the Dennis Port Village Cabins at 248 Main Street (Route 28) around 9:45 PM. Two victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. CWN is checking with Dennis Police for further details. The post Dennis Police investigating double stabbing Saturday evening appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Road rage stabbing reported inside O'Neill Tunnel
BOSTON – Massachusetts State Police said one person was hospitalized and one was taken into custody Monday morning following a road rage stabbing in the O'Neill Tunnel.State Police said there was a crash followed by an attack on Interstate 93 South in the tunnel. The suspect then drove off.Police located the suspect's vehicle at the South Bay shopping center.The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening.No further information is currently available.
capecoddaily.com
Multiple police units respond to the Cape Cod Mall after report of possible person with firearm
HYANNIS – Multiple Barnstable Police units responded to the Cape Cod Mall about 3 PM Sunday after reports came in of a person who allegedly showed a firearm. No shots were fired and no one was injured. CWN is checking with Barnstable Police for further details.. The post Multiple police units respond to the Cape Cod Mall after report of possible person with firearm appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Chip Sealing Work Planned on Several Sandwich Roads
SANDWICH – Sandwich town officials are advising drivers of chip sealing work to be conducted on twelve roads beginning on Tuesday, September 20. Residents on the roads are required to turn off their irrigation systems starting on Monday, September 19 during the hours of 4 am to 6 pm to avoid work delays due to […] The post Chip Sealing Work Planned on Several Sandwich Roads appeared first on CapeCod.com.
FBI visits Medford home following Northeastern package scare
Medford/Boston - The FBI and Boston Police have cleared the scene at Northeastern University as the plot from Tuesday night’s package scare thickens. A 45-year-old Northeastern employee at the school’s virtual reality lab said he suffered a hand injury after opening a Pelican-style case. Law enforcement sources said...
Police: Red Line service disrupted after 14-year-old ‘intentionally’ stepped in front of train
Shuttle buses replaced Red Line service between the MBTA’s JFK/UMass and Ashmont stations Wednesday afternoon after a 14-year-old male Boston student “intentionally” stepped in front of and was struck by a train, MBTA Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan told Boston 25 News. According to Sullivan, the student...
whdh.com
Assault reported on Norwegian cruise ship docked in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - State Troopers are responding to an assault that occurred on a Norwegian Cruise Lines shit docked at the Flynn Terminal in Boston, according to State Police. Troopers have boarded the ship to conduct their investigation and are still on scene, a State Police spokesperson said. This is...
capecoddaily.com
Two-vehicle crash snarls traffic on Route 28 in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – A two-vehicle crash caused traffic delays along Route 28 in South Yarmouth. The crash happened on Route 28 by the Riverway Bait & Tackle around 4:30 PM Tuesday. Both drivers were treated and released at the scene. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash. The post Two-vehicle crash snarls traffic on Route 28 in Yarmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Police arrest suspected serial rapist who works in Boston’s Financial District
BOSTON — A suspected serial rapist who works in Boston’s Financial District has been arrested in connection with a string of sexual assaults that date back nearly 20 years, authorities said. Ivan Cheung, 42, of Quincy, is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Boston Municipal Court on charges...
capecod.com
Two seriously injured after car goes over dune onto Brewster beach
BREWSTER – At 1:07 AM Monday morning, Brewster Fire-Rescue reports they were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash at the upper Breakwater Beach Landing. On arrival units found a vehicle had traveled through a split rail fence and over the dune eventually coming to rest in a vertical position on the beach. Firefighters and police officers quickly evaluated and extricated two victims from the vehicle who were transported to Cape Cod Hospital by Brewster and Dennis Fire Department ambulances with what were believed to be serious but not life-threatening injuries. Brewster Fire would like to thank Brewster Police and Dennis Fire for their assistance at the accident scene and Harwich Fire who covered an additional medical response during the incident.
Woman speaks out following terrifying incident on Route 24 in Brockton
BROCKTON, Mass. — Ashley Lyons says she was driving down Route 24 North in Brockton Thursday afternoon when her back window was hit. “I was driving in the fast lane on the far left and all of a sudden I hear this really weird noise, I’m looking around, what is that, and I just happen to look over my shoulder and noticed a bullet hole in the glass window in the back passenger side,” said Lyons, who was driving home from work.
‘Vicious crimes’: VP of Boston bank held on $1M bail in connection with string of knifepoint rapes
BOSTON — A suspected serial rapist who works in Boston’s Financial District has been ordered held on $1 million bail in connection with a string of violent assaults that date back nearly 20 years. Ivan Cheung, 42, of Quincy, was arraigned Tuesday in Boston Municipal Court on charges...
capecoddaily.com
Vehicle strikes house in Provincetown
PROVINCETOWN – A car reportedly struck a house at 22 Bradford Street in the West End of Provincetown shortly before 1:30 PM Tuesday. Two people in the vehicle were evaluated by EMTs with at least one transported to Cape Cod Hospital. No one in the house was hurt. A building inspector was called to check […] The post Vehicle strikes house in Provincetown appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Help find Dara Gannon’s Unity Tour bicycle
YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police report that eight days ago, Dara Gannon’s “Specialized” custom bicycle fell off her vehicle as she was heading to train for the Police Unity Tour. When she turned around to retrieve the bicycle it was already gone. It is white and had “Gannon” stickers on it. Dara participates in the three […] The post Help find Dara Gannon’s Unity Tour bicycle appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Barnstable Fire Chief to retire in November-promotions announced
BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Fire Department is excited to announce some upcoming changes to its command staff. Fire Chief Francis Pulsifer has announced his retirement effective November 17th, 2022. With Chief Pulsifer’s retirement, The Barnstable Fire District Prudential Committee, at its September meeting, have voted to promote Deputy Fire Chief Chris Beal as the next […] The post Barnstable Fire Chief to retire in November-promotions announced appeared first on CapeCod.com.
