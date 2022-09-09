ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dennis, MA

Several crashes keep Falmouth firefighters busy

FALMOUTH – Several traffic crashes in Falmouth kept emergency crews busy Thursday morning. A head-on collision was reported at Jones Road and Davis Straits sometime after 9 AM. As officials were cleaning up that scene, another crash happened in the same area. Shortly before 11 AM, a box truck pulled wires causing a broken pole […] The post Several crashes keep Falmouth firefighters busy appeared first on CapeCod.com.
25 Investigates: Local select board chair summoned in alleged road rage incident

WHITMAN, Mass. — 25 Investigates has learned Whitman Select Board Chairman Randy LaMattina is being summoned to court for an alleged road rage incident in the neighboring town of Abington. Abington Police filed a complaint against LaMattina with Brockton District Court listing four charges including impersonating a police officer and destruction of property, according to a copy of the summons obtained by 25 Investigates. A magistrate will decide if there’s enough evidence to send the case to arraignment.
Dennis Police investigating double stabbing Saturday evening

DENNIS PORT – Dennis Police are investigating after a reported double stabbing Saturday evening. Officials were called to the Dennis Port Village Cabins at 248 Main Street (Route 28) around 9:45 PM. Two victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. CWN is checking with Dennis Police for further details. The post Dennis Police investigating double stabbing Saturday evening appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Road rage stabbing reported inside O'Neill Tunnel

BOSTON – Massachusetts State Police said one person was hospitalized and one was taken into custody Monday morning following a road rage stabbing in the O'Neill Tunnel.State Police said there was a crash followed by an attack on Interstate 93 South in the tunnel. The suspect then drove off.Police located the suspect's vehicle at the South Bay shopping center.The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening.No further information is currently available.
Multiple police units respond to the Cape Cod Mall after report of possible person with firearm

HYANNIS – Multiple Barnstable Police units responded to the Cape Cod Mall about 3 PM Sunday after reports came in of a person who allegedly showed a firearm. No shots were fired and no one was injured. CWN is checking with Barnstable Police for further details.. The post Multiple police units respond to the Cape Cod Mall after report of possible person with firearm appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Chip Sealing Work Planned on Several Sandwich Roads

SANDWICH – Sandwich town officials are advising drivers of chip sealing work to be conducted on twelve roads beginning on Tuesday, September 20. Residents on the roads are required to turn off their irrigation systems starting on Monday, September 19 during the hours of 4 am to 6 pm to avoid work delays due to […] The post Chip Sealing Work Planned on Several Sandwich Roads appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Assault reported on Norwegian cruise ship docked in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - State Troopers are responding to an assault that occurred on a Norwegian Cruise Lines shit docked at the Flynn Terminal in Boston, according to State Police. Troopers have boarded the ship to conduct their investigation and are still on scene, a State Police spokesperson said. This is...
Two-vehicle crash snarls traffic on Route 28 in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – A two-vehicle crash caused traffic delays along Route 28 in South Yarmouth. The crash happened on Route 28 by the Riverway Bait & Tackle around 4:30 PM Tuesday. Both drivers were treated and released at the scene. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash. The post Two-vehicle crash snarls traffic on Route 28 in Yarmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Two seriously injured after car goes over dune onto Brewster beach

BREWSTER – At 1:07 AM Monday morning, Brewster Fire-Rescue reports they were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash at the upper Breakwater Beach Landing. On arrival units found a vehicle had traveled through a split rail fence and over the dune eventually coming to rest in a vertical position on the beach. Firefighters and police officers quickly evaluated and extricated two victims from the vehicle who were transported to Cape Cod Hospital by Brewster and Dennis Fire Department ambulances with what were believed to be serious but not life-threatening injuries. Brewster Fire would like to thank Brewster Police and Dennis Fire for their assistance at the accident scene and Harwich Fire who covered an additional medical response during the incident.
Woman speaks out following terrifying incident on Route 24 in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — Ashley Lyons says she was driving down Route 24 North in Brockton Thursday afternoon when her back window was hit. “I was driving in the fast lane on the far left and all of a sudden I hear this really weird noise, I’m looking around, what is that, and I just happen to look over my shoulder and noticed a bullet hole in the glass window in the back passenger side,” said Lyons, who was driving home from work.
Vehicle strikes house in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – A car reportedly struck a house at 22 Bradford Street in the West End of Provincetown shortly before 1:30 PM Tuesday. Two people in the vehicle were evaluated by EMTs with at least one transported to Cape Cod Hospital. No one in the house was hurt. A building inspector was called to check […] The post Vehicle strikes house in Provincetown appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Help find Dara Gannon’s Unity Tour bicycle

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police report that eight days ago, Dara Gannon’s “Specialized” custom bicycle fell off her vehicle as she was heading to train for the Police Unity Tour. When she turned around to retrieve the bicycle it was already gone. It is white and had “Gannon” stickers on it. Dara participates in the three […] The post Help find Dara Gannon’s Unity Tour bicycle appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Barnstable Fire Chief to retire in November-promotions announced

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Fire Department is excited to announce some upcoming changes to its command staff. Fire Chief Francis Pulsifer has announced his retirement effective November 17th, 2022. With Chief Pulsifer’s retirement, The Barnstable Fire District Prudential Committee, at its September meeting, have voted to promote Deputy Fire Chief Chris Beal as the next […] The post Barnstable Fire Chief to retire in November-promotions announced appeared first on CapeCod.com.
