Fox 19
Driver at large after crash into police cruiser
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are searching for the driver of a stolen vehicle that crashed into a Mt. Healthy police cruiser early Monday. It was reported Downtown on the corner of Ninth and Vine Streets just before 3 a.m. The driver fled the scene in a white...
WLWT 5
Coroner: Man struck in Avondale hit-and-run dies due to injuries
CINCINNATI — The Hamilton County Coroner's Officer has reported the manstruck in a hit-and-run on Reading Road in Avondale last month has died. The Coroner's Office says 55-year-old Richard Tavares has died. The coroner's report cited injuries Tavares sustained from the hit-and-run as the cause of death. Following the...
WLWT 5
Coroner: Woman struck in Northside hit-and-run dies due to injuries
CINCINNATI — The Hamilton County Coroner's Office is reporting the death of a womanwho was struck in a hit-and-run in Northside in July. According to the coroner's report, 35-year-old Sarah Sweeney died Sunday after sustaining injuries in a hit-and-run at the intersection of Hamilton and Pullan Avenues in late July.
WLWT 5
Two pedestrians die from injuries weeks after separate hit-and-runs
Two more people have died from separate hit-and-run drivers this summer and there's a growing feeling in neighborhoods that pedestrian safety is deteriorating. Whoever struck 55-year-old Richard Tavares along Reading Road in Avondale on Aug. 24 has not been identified or located. Tavares died Sunday at the Drake Center. Police...
Woman dies more than a month after Northside hit-and-run
A 35-year-old woman died more than a month after being hit by a car in Northside. On the night of July 29, Sarah Sweeney and her father were walking in Northside when they were struck.
WLWT 5
An overturned vehicle is causing morning delays on I-71 in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — 7:55 a.m. The crash has been cleared by police and firefighters. Traffic is returning to normal. The two left lanes are blocked on northbound I-71 in Blue Ash due to a crash, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from...
Badly decomposed body found at old Foxton Court Apartments; Police investigating
DAYTON — Police are investigating after a body was found in the debris of an abandoned apartment complex in Dayton Monday. Crews were called around 3:30 p.m. after an officer found a body in the 4000 block of Foxton Court, according to Montgomery County regional dispatch. The officer reported...
CareFlight called to reported pedestrian crash in Bethel Twp.
BETHEL TOWNSHIP — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a reported pedestrian strike in Bethel Township just before 3:00 a.m. Crews were called to the 10000 block of Lower Valley Pike on the report of a pedestrian strike. >>At least 4 people hospitalized in pedestrian strike in Dayton.
Fox 19
Family mourns man shot to death near Findlay Market
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The man shot and killed near Findlay Market last week leaves behind a large family whose members are mourning him even as they remain in shock over his death. Cincinnati police officers found 52-year-old William Reliford dead in the 1800 block of Elm Street last Thursday around...
Fox 19
Man critically injured following shooting in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man is in critical condition after a shooting occurred downtown Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say it happened along West 6th street between Elm and Race Streets around 1 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man shot multiple times in the back. Police add...
WLWT 5
Loveland police: Water services may be interrupted on Mohican Drive due to water main break
LOVELAND, Ohio — Loveland residents may be waking up to interrupted water services to begin the work week. The Loveland Police Department posted to its Facebook page early Monday morning that residents in the 700 block of Mohican Drive are experiencing a water main break that "could result in interrupted water service" Monday morning.
WLWT 5
Crews on scene of a fire at a Newport recycling plant
NEWPORT, Ky. — Crews are at the scene of a fire at a recycling plant in Newport, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. According to Campbell County Dispatch, crews responded to the River Metals Recycling Plant on Licking Pike...
Fox 19
Man accused of hitting dog with shovel in Woodlawn suffers from PTSD: Attorney
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The man accused of hitting a dog with a shovel in Woodlawn is a 21-year Army veteran who suffers from PTSD, his attorney told the court on Monday. Tianthony Wagner, 42, was given a $7,000 bond when he appeared before a judge on charges related to injuring animals, according to Hamilton County court records.
Fox 19
Mom pleads guilty to abandoning 5-year-old autistic son in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Indiana woman pleaded guilty to child endangerment Monday for abandoning her 5-year-old autistic, non-verbal son in Colerain Township earlier this year. Heather Adkins faces five years probation to three years in prison when she is sentenced on Sept. 28 before Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Jennifer Branch.
Police seek second car in fatal pedestrian strike; Victim ID’d
According to the Darek County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews and the coroner were called to the 4700 block of SR-49 on reports that a pedestrian had been hit.
WLWT 5
Officials urge caution in the area of Greentree Road in Lebanon after water main break
LEBANON, Ohio — The Warren County Water and Sewer Department announced via Twitter a water main break, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The break was reported on the 3100 block of Greentree Road in Lebanon at 8:50 a.m.
Fire crews battle early morning house fire in Dayton
DAYTON — A house is damaged after a fire in Dayton early Saturday morning. Crews were called to reports of a fire in the 4000 block of Larkspur Drive just before 6:45 a.m., according to Montgomery County dispatch. When crews arrived on scene they reported flames and smoke coming...
At least 4 people hospitalized in pedestrian strike in Dayton
DAYTON — At least four people are hurt after a pedestrian strike in Dayton late Saturday afternoon, according to a news release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >>At least 2 people taken by CareFlight to the hospital after accident in Darke County. Crews responded to the 3400...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati FOP President calls on CPD to immediately reinstate detective suspended for using slur
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Fraternal Order of Police President Dan Hils is calling on the Cincinnati Police Department to immediately reinstate a Black officer who he says was suspended last week after using a slur. According to the union, two officers were working an off-duty assignment at Energy Nightclub, near...
Man dead after crashing into tree in Huber Heights
HUBER HEIGHTS — A man is dead after crashing into a tree in Huber Heights Thursday night. According to Huber Heights police, officers responded to a single vehicle crash on Taylorsville Road just west of Wildcat Road shortly before 11 p.m. >> UPDATE: One dead after SR-49 pedestrian strike...
