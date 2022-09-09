ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 19

Driver at large after crash into police cruiser

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are searching for the driver of a stolen vehicle that crashed into a Mt. Healthy police cruiser early Monday. It was reported Downtown on the corner of Ninth and Vine Streets just before 3 a.m. The driver fled the scene in a white...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Coroner: Man struck in Avondale hit-and-run dies due to injuries

CINCINNATI — The Hamilton County Coroner's Officer has reported the manstruck in a hit-and-run on Reading Road in Avondale last month has died. The Coroner's Office says 55-year-old Richard Tavares has died. The coroner's report cited injuries Tavares sustained from the hit-and-run as the cause of death. Following the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Coroner: Woman struck in Northside hit-and-run dies due to injuries

CINCINNATI — The Hamilton County Coroner's Office is reporting the death of a womanwho was struck in a hit-and-run in Northside in July. According to the coroner's report, 35-year-old Sarah Sweeney died Sunday after sustaining injuries in a hit-and-run at the intersection of Hamilton and Pullan Avenues in late July.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Two pedestrians die from injuries weeks after separate hit-and-runs

Two more people have died from separate hit-and-run drivers this summer and there's a growing feeling in neighborhoods that pedestrian safety is deteriorating. Whoever struck 55-year-old Richard Tavares along Reading Road in Avondale on Aug. 24 has not been identified or located. Tavares died Sunday at the Drake Center. Police...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
WLWT 5

An overturned vehicle is causing morning delays on I-71 in Blue Ash

BLUE ASH, Ohio — 7:55 a.m. The crash has been cleared by police and firefighters. Traffic is returning to normal. The two left lanes are blocked on northbound I-71 in Blue Ash due to a crash, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from...
BLUE ASH, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
Fox 19

Family mourns man shot to death near Findlay Market

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The man shot and killed near Findlay Market last week leaves behind a large family whose members are mourning him even as they remain in shock over his death. Cincinnati police officers found 52-year-old William Reliford dead in the 1800 block of Elm Street last Thursday around...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man critically injured following shooting in downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man is in critical condition after a shooting occurred downtown Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say it happened along West 6th street between Elm and Race Streets around 1 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man shot multiple times in the back. Police add...
WLWT 5

Crews on scene of a fire at a Newport recycling plant

NEWPORT, Ky. — Crews are at the scene of a fire at a recycling plant in Newport, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. According to Campbell County Dispatch, crews responded to the River Metals Recycling Plant on Licking Pike...
NEWPORT, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Hearst
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHIO Dayton

Fire crews battle early morning house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — A house is damaged after a fire in Dayton early Saturday morning. Crews were called to reports of a fire in the 4000 block of Larkspur Drive just before 6:45 a.m., according to Montgomery County dispatch. When crews arrived on scene they reported flames and smoke coming...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man dead after crashing into tree in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — A man is dead after crashing into a tree in Huber Heights Thursday night. According to Huber Heights police, officers responded to a single vehicle crash on Taylorsville Road just west of Wildcat Road shortly before 11 p.m. >> UPDATE: One dead after SR-49 pedestrian strike...
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy