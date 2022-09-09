Read full article on original website
Related
She-Hulk episode 5 just explained Daredevil's big MCU change
She-Hulk episode 5 spoilers follow. Early on in She-Hulk, Jen says "I just want to make sure that you don't think this is one of those cameo-every-week type of shows." Whether you believe that or not, and regardless of your feelings towards She-Hulk's endless preoccupation with cameos, it's certainly working in our favour when it comes to one horny guy in particular.
The Witcher season 3 shares very exciting filming update
The Witcher season 3 has officially finished filming. The Netflix fantasy, which recently hit a snag in production due to COVID-19, is now wrapped up shooting-wise, according to executive producer Steve Gaub. Posting a picture of a skull on a bookcase on Instagram, he commented: "And that's a picture wrap...
Viola Davis's The Woman King lands 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating
The Woman King has earned itself a '100% Fresh' rating on Rotten Tomatoes after premiering at Toronto International Film Festival last week. Headlined by Oscar winner Viola Davis (soon to be seen in Black Adam too), director Gina Prince-Bythewood's bloodthirsty epic chronicles the plight of an all-female warrior unit known as the Agojie – real-life protectors of the African Kingdom of Dahomey 200 years ago.
RELATED PEOPLE
Grey's Anatomy star Sandra Oh reunites with co-star and creator
Grey's Anatomy fans may not ever see Sandra Oh return to the series, but she has reunited with some old friends this week. Oh got to spend some time with former Grey's co-star Chandra Wilson and creator Shonda Rhimes when they all attended the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday (September 12).
Sons of Anarchy star cast as major Superman villain in Titans season 4
Titans has found its Lex Luthor ahead of season 4. The DC HBO Max series has confirmed that Sons of Anarchy star Titus Welliver will portray the villain in the new episodes. Speaking about casting the actor, showrunner Greg Walker admitted that Welliver is a "giant, giant fan" of the franchise.
She-Hulk finally introduces Deadpool to the MCU, sort of
She-Hulk episode 5 spoilers follow. No other Marvel show – or film, for that matter – has been as obsessed with cameos as She-Hulk. In just the first three episodes alone, connections to Hulk and Eternals and Shang-Chi and Agent Carter have all thrown She-Hulk smack dab in the middle of the MCU.
EastEnders 15.09.22 – I’m Your A-HOLE!
The fallout from Kat and Phil’s wedding day continues. Bernie finds out about Dotty sleeping with Finlay and urges her to be honest with Vinny. Rocky spots Dotty looking thoughtful, and although he doesn't know the full extent of the situation, he offers some similar advice. Dotty tells Vinny the truth and he's devastated, while Finlay's attempts to get involved only make things worse. Vinny ends up throwing Dotty out of the house.
IN THIS ARTICLE
EE - I want to see Sam's softer side again
I feel like since her return, we've only really seen Sam's harsher side. I'd really like to see Sam's softer side again, and they can do that by involving her in more scenes with her son Ricky. I'd really like to see her repair her relationship with him. Maybe she can have some more romance too, is she still seeing Zack?
First look at This Is Us star in new Christmas horror movie
A first look at This Is Us star Chrissy Metz in upcoming Christmas horror movie A Creature Was Stirring has been released. Well Go USA Entertainment has acquired the world rights to the film, which also stars Annalise Basso (Snowpiercer), Scout Taylor-Compton (Halloween) and Connor Paolo (Gossip Girl). The first...
NCIS boss promises serious romances in season 20
NCIS showrunner Steven D Binder has promised some serious romances in the police procedural's upcoming 20th season. The season 19 finale saw Special Agent Knight (Katrina Law) and Dr Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) share a kiss and, according to Binder, it seems like season 20 will see their relationship blossom differently from the way other romances have done on the show before.
The Walking Dead boss still hasn't decided on finale's ending
The Walking Dead boss Scott M Gimple has admitted that they are yet to confirm a final final scene for the show. The AMC series is due to come to an end in November, and while the last episodes have been filmed, it seems that the show bosses are still yet to decide on a possible post-credits scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pitch Perfect star Brittany Snow and Selling the OC's Tyler Stanaland announce split
Pitch Perfect star Brittany Snow and Selling the OC's Tyler Stanaland have announced they are splitting. The Netflix star and his Hollywood actress wife shared a joint statement on Instagram on Wednesday (September 14) to announce that their marriage is over after two years. "After time and consideration, Tyler and...
Rick and Morty boss discusses what he got wrong about the show
Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon has reflected on appreciating the show for what it is. Season 6 of the dimension-jumping cult sitcom recently premiered on Adult Swim, but while chatting to Digital Spy and other press, Harmon (also behind Community) was tasked with explaining if boozy inventor-grandpa Rick Sanchez's fifth season honesty will potentially propel the show into new realms.
Movies you like that nobody really saw/are mostly forgotten
Black Sunday - Directed by John Frankenheimer and starring Robert Shaw and Bruce Dern, it's based on an early novel by Silence of the Lambs author Robert Harris about a terrorist attack at an American Football game. Drop Dead Gorgeous - Mockumentary black comedy about a small town beauty pageant...
Now TV: rewind and fast forward
Anyone else getting problems on Now TV when trying to rewind or fast forward?. Either one I try, it won't play where I stop it, but just scoots straight back to the start. Very frustrating if I've missed part of the show as instead of rewinding the last ten minutes, I have to let it play all the way through again.
The Masked Singer's Joel Dommett responds to rumours he'll host Love Island
The Masked Singer's Joel Dommett has responded to rumours that he'll be the new host of Love Island. Since it was revealed that Laura Whitmore would not be returning to host the ITV2 reality dating programme, there has been much speculation about who will take her place. Dommett, however, has...
First look at Stranger Things star as Santa Claus in new action movie
Stranger Things favourite David Harbour is a hard-case Santa Claus in the first image from Violent Night. Coming to cinemas on December 2, this genre-mashing action flick was originally announced last November, with John Wick producers Pat Casey and Josh Miller and Dead Snow director Tommy Wirkola behind it. "When...
Brendan Fraser's new movie The Whale gets first reviews as star tipped for Oscar nomination
The first reviews for Brendan Fraser's new movie The Whale have been coming in, which suggest the actor could be in line for an Oscar come awards season. The new film from Black Swan's Darren Aronofsky follows the story of a 600lb man (Fraser) who tries to reconnect with his teenage daughter (Sadie Sink) in one last shot at redemption.
First look at Game of Thrones star Kit Harington's new movie
Fresh from its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, the first reviews are in for Kit Harington's Baby Ruby – along with a first-look photo from the film. The film, which has been written and directed by Tony-nominated playwright Bess Wohl, sees the former Game of Thrones actor star alongside Noémie Merlant in a story about a couple who are preparing to raise their new baby.
