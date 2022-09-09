Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Seeking Right Tone, New UK PM Truss Had to Quickly Change Gear for Queen
LONDON (Reuters) - Just a week after Queen Elizabeth asked Liz Truss to form a government, Britain's new prime minister is attending services of reflection across the country with King Charles, determined to strike the right tone in her first days in power. It has been a week like no...
US News and World Report
Plane Carrying Coffin of Queen Elizabeth Lands in London
LONDON (Reuters) - A plane carrying the body of Queen Elizabeth landed at a royal airforce base in west London on Tuesday, as the coffin heads to Buckingham Palace before lying in state in parliament from Wednesday. The plane landed at RAF Northolt, where Prime Minister Liz Truss and Defence...
New Revelations: Prince William 'Jumped In Car To Confront' Harry After Brother 'Slammed Phone Down On Him' Over Meghan Markle Bullying Claims
No brotherly love here. A heated Prince William went to confront his brother Harry after the latter "slammed the phone down on him" over allegations Meghan Markle was bulling Palace staff members, according to a new French TV documentary about the once close brothers-turned-enemies.Radar has learned William allegedly called Harry to discuss the accusations about his bride, but the Duke of Sussex didn't want to hear it. As a result, Harry hung up on his older brother, causing William to go into a tailspin."[William] called Harry directly, and Harry slammed the phone down," Pierrick Geais, a royal author who wrote...
Prince Harry Mystery Over Why He Was Not With Queen in Her Final Moments
Buckingham Palace announced Queen Elizabeth II's death around an hour before Prince Harry's arrival at Balmoral after other royals travelled earlier by plane.
RELATED PEOPLE
US News and World Report
Australia Open to Replacing Queen's Image on Banknotes With Local Figures
SYDNEY (Reuters) - The Australian government said on Tuesday that the image of King Charles III would not automatically replace Queen Elizabeth II's on A$5 notes, and it may be replaced by Australian figures. While coins are mandated to carry the image of the British monarch, Federal Assistant Minister for...
US News and World Report
King Charles Thanks Sinn Fein's O'Neill for 'Incredibly Kind' Words
BELFAST (Reuters) - King Charles on Tuesday thanked Sinn Fein's leader in Northern Ireland for her "incredibly kind words" about his mother Queen Elizabeth, the latest sign of warmth between the former political wing of the Irish Republican Army and the crown. Michelle O'Neill issued a statement following the Queen's...
Photos of Queen Elizabeth II's historic trips show she was the most-well-traveled monarch in history
The Queen of England began her reign in Kenya, traveled to 117 countries in her lifetime, and ended her reign in Scotland.
Equilibrium/Sustainability — Margaret Atwood: The planet is not doomed
Margaret Atwood may be known for her dystopian dives into environmental and political disasters, but the writer maintains that the world is not doomed. The prolific author touches on the subject of climate change in her 1985 book “The Handmaid’s Tale,” the inspiration for the Hulu series of the same name that premiered its fifth season on Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
Ukraine Continues to Consolidate Its Control in Kharkiv Area, UK Says
(Reuters) - Britain's defence ministry said on Thursday that Ukrainian forces continue to consolidate their control of newly liberated areas of Kharkiv Oblast. Russian forces have largely withdrawn from the area west of the Oskil River, the British Defence Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on Twitter.(https://bit.ly/3SnlLbR) High-value equipment...
US News and World Report
Locked in a Safe Somewhere in London: Over 30 Sealed Royal Wills
LONDON (Reuters) - The will of Queen Elizabeth II, if the public could see it, would provide rare insights into the late monarch's wealth, but unlike those of ordinary British citizens hers will be sealed and locked in a safe for at least 90 years. The practice of sealing the...
US News and World Report
China Will Work With Russia to 'Instill Stability and Positive Energy in a Chaotic World', Xi Tells Putin
BEIJING (Reuters) - China will work with Russia to "instill stability and positive energy in a chaotic world", Chinese President Xi Jinping told Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting on the sidelines of a summit in Uzbekistan. This is the first time they are meeting in person since the...
US News and World Report
Thousands Track 'Mother of All Queues' for Queen Elizabeth Online
LONDON (Reuters) - More than 10,000 people on Thursday tuned into a YouTube video feed giving live updates about a miles-long queue snaking through central London to pay respects to the late Queen Elizabeth. The YouTube broadcast tracking the queue to Westminster Hall, where the queen's body will lie in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
Britons Back New King Charles, So Long as He Keeps Quiet
LONDON (Reuters) - King Charles has enjoyed a surge in support since he succeeded Queen Elizabeth as Britain's new monarch, a poll has shown, but some of those mourning his late mother warn he must follow her example and keep his views to himself. A YouGov survey for the Times...
US News and World Report
Live Updates: Public Views Queen's Coffin in Ancient Hall
LONDON — Members of the public who waited outside for many hours are filing through Westminster Hall to pay their respects at the queen’s coffin, which is lying in state there. People are filing past each side of the coffin, most pausing for a brief moment to bow...
US News and World Report
Disgraced Prince Andrew, Back in the Spotlight but Still Out in the Cold
LONDON (Reuters) - Amid the displays of emotion and deference since the death of Queen Elizabeth, the presence of one figure has added a discordant note to the solemn rituals leading up to her funeral - that of her disgraced son Prince Andrew. Reputedly the queen's favourite son, Andrew was...
US News and World Report
Palace Reveals Details of Queen's State Funeral on Monday
LONDON (AP) — Two minutes of silence will be observed Monday across the United Kingdom at the end of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey, giving British public across the nation a chance to pay their respects to the late monarch. Buckingham Palace released more details...
US News and World Report
India Tells U.S. It Is Concerned About Package for Pakistan F-16 Jets
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India is concerned about a U.S. decision to provide a sustenance package for Pakistan's fleet of F-16 fighter aircraft, the Indian defence minister told his U.S. counterpart on Wednesday. The U.S.-built aircraft are a critical part of the military arsenal of Pakistan, whose arch-rival India worries that...
Comments / 2