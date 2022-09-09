ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierson, FL

hometownnewsvolusia.com

Breakfast hot spot opens in Ormond Beach

The Keke’s setting is like being in the family kitchen with home cooking from scratch, the smell of fresh brewed coffee wafting through the restaurant, serene music playing in the background and servers attentively dropping off fluffy pancakes with fresh berries, heaping sides of bacon, home fries and sunny side up eggs.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

COPS CORNER: Shady deliveryman

10:45 a.m. 1400 block of Rymfire Drive, Palm Coast. Suspicious person. Someone called the Sheriff's Office about a suspicious person wearing a black trench coat near a school entrance. According to the incident report, the responding deputy found an old man NOT matching the suspicious person's description, an empty car...
PALM COAST, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

2 restaurants close in College Park within a week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two restaurants in College Park closed within days of each other. College Park Main Street District officials shared on Facebook that Thai Farm Kitchen and El Vic’s Kitchen, both located on Edgewater Drive, had announced on Saturday that they were permanently closing. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

Fentanyl found at high school in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A powder that tested presumptive positive for fentanyl was found near the lockers on Friday at Atlantic High School in Port Orange, according to a Facebook post by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say a teacher asked the school resource deputy for help...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Officials: 69-year-old man drowns at Ormond Beach

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Rough surf and rip currents caused a man to drown in the ocean this morning. A 69-year-old Tampa man vacationing with his wife in Ormond by the Sea died despite rescue efforts. The swimmer was in an unguarded area of the beach when it happened.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
Evie M.

(Possibly) Don't drive down Chuluota Road in Chuluota, Florida

stock photo. Not of Chuluota Road in Chuluota, FloridaTandem X Visuals on unsplash.com. If living in Florida has taught me one thing that I repeat quite often, actually, it's that it's so much more than what it seems. Miles and miles of territory that we have no idea about, no matter how much we modernize the land with shops, apartment complexes, tourist attractions, theme parks. I think it's why Florida is so (potentially) haunted: People don't know the stories of the land and the respect that needs to be given.
CHULUOTA, FL
click orlando

Man accused of neglect after 2 kids found in Volusia Walmart parking lot, deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. – A Deltona man was arrested Wednesday, accused of child neglect after two toddlers were found wandering in a Walmart parking lot in nothing but diapers. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said witnesses saw the two children running in the parking lot of the Walmart on Howland Boulevard in Deltona that evening. One witness said the unattended children were almost hit by a car.
DELTONA, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Dumpster pad reconstruction begins at the Funky Pelican restaurant

Flagler Beach is rebuilding the dumpster pad at the Funky Pelican restaurant at the Flagler Beach pier, but the restaurant will stay open during the construction process. The restaurant, at 215 State Road A1A, leases space from the city government. The work began on Sept. 8 and is expected to take about 60 days, according to a city government news release.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
click orlando

18-year-old woman accused in rental fraud scheme, Ocoee police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was arrested in August after Ocoee police said she tried to fraudulently rent out rooms in Ocoee properties. On Aug. 12, Ocoee police said they were called to 1242 Russell Drive after 18-year-old Selena Henningham was found claiming to live in the home while a locksmith hired by the property manager was trying to change the locks.
OCOEE, FL

