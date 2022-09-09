Read full article on original website
New JROTC hair policy allows Spruce Creek student with locs to wear his uniform
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — After a year of standing on the sidelines in the JROTC program at Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange, a 16-year-old can finally fully engage because he will be allowed to wear a uniform. A change in hair policy will allow Logan Rentz to...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Breakfast hot spot opens in Ormond Beach
The Keke’s setting is like being in the family kitchen with home cooking from scratch, the smell of fresh brewed coffee wafting through the restaurant, serene music playing in the background and servers attentively dropping off fluffy pancakes with fresh berries, heaping sides of bacon, home fries and sunny side up eggs.
Winter Park High student, 15, accused of bringing gun, bullets to school in backpack
WINTER PARK, Fla. — Police arrested a freshman at Winter Park High School after they said he brought a handgun, magazine and bullets to school in his backpack on Wednesday. Officers said they found out about the gun when another student alerted them through the Fortify Florida app, which is used to report suspicious activity.
palmcoastobserver.com
COPS CORNER: Shady deliveryman
10:45 a.m. 1400 block of Rymfire Drive, Palm Coast. Suspicious person. Someone called the Sheriff's Office about a suspicious person wearing a black trench coat near a school entrance. According to the incident report, the responding deputy found an old man NOT matching the suspicious person's description, an empty car...
2 restaurants close in College Park within a week
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two restaurants in College Park closed within days of each other. College Park Main Street District officials shared on Facebook that Thai Farm Kitchen and El Vic’s Kitchen, both located on Edgewater Drive, had announced on Saturday that they were permanently closing. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
Port Orange-Based Coffee Shop Expands to Third Location
The location should open sometime in 2023
Longwood boy, 14, charged with felony for social media threat to Lyman High School
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A 14-year-old boy has been charged with a felony after deputies say he made a threat online that prompted extra security at a local High School. Students at Lyman High School in Longwood were greeted by additional police on campus Monday after officials say someone made a social media threat against the school.
Halifax Humane Society participating in national push to ‘empty the shelters’
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Halifax Humane Society is working to move homeless pets from kennels to couches by lowering adoption fees next month. Shelter officials said they are one of 280 shelters in 42 states participating in BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” event. >>>...
Fentanyl found at high school in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A powder that tested presumptive positive for fentanyl was found near the lockers on Friday at Atlantic High School in Port Orange, according to a Facebook post by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say a teacher asked the school resource deputy for help...
Volusia County leaders put more safety measures in place following gun rumors at high school
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County school leaders are putting in place more safety measures following rumors of a gun on the Mainland High School campus sent students running in a panic. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Police called it a “cruel prank” coordinated by students....
Officials: 69-year-old man drowns at Ormond Beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Rough surf and rip currents caused a man to drown in the ocean this morning. A 69-year-old Tampa man vacationing with his wife in Ormond by the Sea died despite rescue efforts. The swimmer was in an unguarded area of the beach when it happened.
Man to be resentenced after receiving 90 days in jail for deadly hit-and-run in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. — The person convicted of killing a man in a hit-and-run is set to get a new sentence Thursday. Jose Ruiz was sentenced to 90 days in jail earlier this month after taking a plea deal in the death of Mahmoud Arabi. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
(Possibly) Don't drive down Chuluota Road in Chuluota, Florida
stock photo. Not of Chuluota Road in Chuluota, FloridaTandem X Visuals on unsplash.com. If living in Florida has taught me one thing that I repeat quite often, actually, it's that it's so much more than what it seems. Miles and miles of territory that we have no idea about, no matter how much we modernize the land with shops, apartment complexes, tourist attractions, theme parks. I think it's why Florida is so (potentially) haunted: People don't know the stories of the land and the respect that needs to be given.
Deltona teen accused of shooting at deputies, killing father to receive mental exam
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The teen accused of getting into a shootout with deputies in Lake County had a pre-trial hearing Tuesday to discuss the possibility of a plea deal. The attorney for Jonny Santiago told Channel 9 this is just standard pre-trial procedure. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
Florida teen caught driving nearly 100 mph because he 'didn't want to be late for school', deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida high school student was ticketed after being caught driving nearly 100 mph in a 45 mph zone. The excuse? He didn't want to be late for school. In a Facebook post, Orange County deputies showed a picture of their speedometer that clocked the...
Man accused of neglect after 2 kids found in Volusia Walmart parking lot, deputies say
DELTONA, Fla. – A Deltona man was arrested Wednesday, accused of child neglect after two toddlers were found wandering in a Walmart parking lot in nothing but diapers. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said witnesses saw the two children running in the parking lot of the Walmart on Howland Boulevard in Deltona that evening. One witness said the unattended children were almost hit by a car.
Video shows deputy break up fight at Palatka school, mother says too much force used
PALATKA, Fla. — Cellphone video shows a teen slammed to the ground outside Palatka High School by a sheriff’s deputy attempting to break up a brawl. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said the fight involved a large number of students last Friday. The mother of the sophomore at the center of the fight said the deputy used too much force.
WHEEL OF FUGITIVE: Brevard Sheriff’s Office Names Shakeia Shanae Owens ‘Fugitive of the Week’
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has named 28-year-old Shakeia Shanae Owens BCSO’s Fugitive of the Week in this week’s edition of “Wheel of Fugitive.”. Owens is charged with Failure to Appear reference to Battery on a Person 65 or older. She...
Dumpster pad reconstruction begins at the Funky Pelican restaurant
Flagler Beach is rebuilding the dumpster pad at the Funky Pelican restaurant at the Flagler Beach pier, but the restaurant will stay open during the construction process. The restaurant, at 215 State Road A1A, leases space from the city government. The work began on Sept. 8 and is expected to take about 60 days, according to a city government news release.
18-year-old woman accused in rental fraud scheme, Ocoee police say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was arrested in August after Ocoee police said she tried to fraudulently rent out rooms in Ocoee properties. On Aug. 12, Ocoee police said they were called to 1242 Russell Drive after 18-year-old Selena Henningham was found claiming to live in the home while a locksmith hired by the property manager was trying to change the locks.
