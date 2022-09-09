Read full article on original website
98.1 KHAK
Iowa’s Last 80-Degree Day Generally Happens on THIS Date [PHOTOS]
If you haven't heard, our weather partner KCRG says temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s are returning to the forecast late this week. We know summer isn't officially over until September 22nd (I will remind everyone who needs to be reminded until I turn blue in the face). Then you can have your apple orchards, hay rack rides, and pumpkin spice lattes! I am going to cling to every warm day that's left.
townandtourist.com
15 Cabin Rentals in Iowa (Comforts of Midwest!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. When planning your next cabin getaway, you should consider planning it to the lovely midwest state of Iowa. Whether you’re looking to catch the famous Iowa State Fair, get lost in corn mazes, or simply relax in the scenic midwest, Iowa has it and more.
Western Iowa Today
Gas Prices Rise In Iowa
(UNDATED) – After months of falling, gas prices are rising again in Iowa. According to Triple-A, the average price for regular-unleaded today (Wednesday) is three dollars, 46 cents a gallon, that’s four cents higher than it was a week ago. Iowa’s average price is still lower than the national average of three-70 a gallon. The cheapest average gas price in Iowa can be found in Henry County at three-15 a gallon. The most expensive is in Bremer County in northeastern Iowa at three-69 a gallon.
Hot 104.7
The Most Dangerous Intersection in All of Iowa
Don't let the rolling fields of corn and hog lots fool you; The state of Iowa has more than its fair share of dangerous roads and intersections. And while most are in the state's urban areas, some of the most hazardous can be found on rural roads. According to Bad...
97X
Speed Limit Changes And Doubling Of Fines Almost Became Law In Iowa
For the past few years, there have been talks about increasing the speed limit in Iowa. In short, the bill would let us go 5 mph faster. The bill would increase the speed limit on interstate highways from 70 to 75 mph. On divided, multi-lane highways, the bill would increase the speed limit from 65 mph to 70 mph. The speed limit on other state roads would increase from 55 miles per hour to 60 mph.
97X
Here Are 20 Signs This Winter is Going to Suck in Iowa & Illinois
In the Midwest, we are no strangers to rough weather. Whether it's 100-degree days with high humidity during the summer months or the deep freeze that comes after a heavy snowstorm, we have to be prepared for everything. Severe storms, derechos, even a haboob? No one can be 100 percent...
ourquadcities.com
Winter La Nina odds increase: What it means for Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — The September monthly analysis of the El Nino/Southern Oscillation is in from the Climate Prediction Center and the NWS and the odds of La Nina continuing for a rare third consecutive winter are increasing. La Nina and El Nino conditions are defined by sea surface...
Kickin Country 100.5
Who Says Iowa Doesn’t Have Good Pizza? We Found The 10 Best
If you're about to have a party or even just a movie night, you can never go wrong with pizza. Pizza is one of those things in life that usually everyone can agree on. Leave it to Best Things Iowa and Travel Iowa to uncover the best and favorite pizzas in our neighboring state. From cheese and sausage to pineapple pizza, Best Things Iowa and Travel Iowa identified the top traditional and creative pizzas throughout the Hawkeye State.
KCCI.com
State patrol: Iowa man died after crashing pickup truck
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa man died after crashing a pickup truck near Woodward Monday night, according to the state patrol. Thirty-nine-year-old Jason Lee Johnson, of Lenox, was driving eastbound on 150th Street from South Avenue when for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the roadway. Next, the...
1520 The Ticket
New Iowa Costco Will Be First Of Its Kind In The Midwest
There is just something magical about shopping in bulk, isn't there? I remember my first trip to a Costco. It was during our vacation to Seatle several years ago. I just remember thinking to myself, is there anything they don't have? The answer, of course, is no! Iowa is home to several Costco stores, the closest being the Coralville location. But a new Costco is set to open soon here in Iowa, and it will be the first of its kind in the Midwest!
KCRG.com
Bonds that failed during Tuesday special election in Iowa
Iowa oncologist explains "The Cancer Moonshot" Preventative care, including increased access to cancer screenings, is part of the new phase of what's called "The Cancer Moonshot." Johnson County Conservation Board purchases 83 acre 'Two Horse Farm'. Updated: 7 hours ago. The Johnson County Conservation Board now owns 83 acres in...
KIMT
StormTeam 3: Rainfall Totals from Friday/Saturday
After a very fall-like cold front Friday and this Saturday, the skies are finally clearing! Here's how much rain we saw. Most of us saw about half an inch to an inch of rain during this time. The highest recorded total in Iowa was New Hampton at 1.53". In Minnesota it was 1.12".
WDIO-TV
Justin Liles: Heavy rain takes aim on northern Minnesota
The big weather story is now the arrival of heavy rain set to begin late tonight. A warm front will lift north from southwest and bring rain. The low has attached to will take its sweet time moving through the Northland. Wet weather will fall through the weekend. Heavy rain may lead to flash flooding, ponding of water in low-lying areas, and/or minor washouts, especially in areas likely to see the most rain like the Iron Range to the International Border and through the Arrowhead.
B100
Iowa Is Home To 6 Of The Drunkest Counties In America
A recent study looked at the 50 drunkest counties in America. Iowa is home to 6 of the drunkest counties in all of the USA. Today we will be looking at all 6 of those spots in Iowa while also checking out the other counties in other states. It looks...
WHO 13
One person died in Dallas County crash
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — One person died in a single-vehicle crash on Monday evening. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Jason Lee Johnson, 39, was traveling eastbound on 150th Street from S Ave in Woodward. Johnson left the roadway and hit a field driveway, resulting in his vehicle to overturn. Johnson was the […]
98.1 KHAK
Iowa’s Biggest Flea Market is Only Open One More Weekend in 2022
It's your last chance of the year to check out the What Cheer Flea Market!. Earlier this year, we told you about the famous What Cheer Flea Market in What Cheer, Iowa. It's one of the biggest flea markets in the entire Midwest, and it only happens three weekends a year. This year's markets took place in early May and August, with the final one coming up later on this month.
98.1 KHAK
Beating the Odds: Thriving Iowa Mall to Welcome 8 New Stores
It's a rough time for malls all over the nation with many struggling to attract customers and stores that will pull them in. Many have already shuttered their doors or are on that path. One mall in Iowa is bucking the trends. Jordan Creek Town Center in West Des Moines...
KCRG.com
Iowa DNR asks for public feedback on new bottle bill
Spencer Petras on his status as starting quarterback for the Iowa Hawkeyes. The consumer price index numbers released Tuesday showed a decline from historically high inflation. US inflation slows for second month. Updated: 2 hours ago. For the second-straight month, U.S. inflation eased-up. Tuesday's Deep Dive: September 13th, 2022. Updated:...
98.1 KHAK
New Iowa Facility Is An Amazon For Farmers
A national company is creating an even bigger local footprint with its latest grand opening. Farmers Business Network has opened a new Amazon-style warehouse right here in Iowa, but instead of being able to buy clothes or electronics- people can get their ag-related goods. This new distribution center is located...
KCRG.com
UPS driver in Iowa rescues dogs from drowning in backyard pool
IRETON, Iowa (KMEG/CNN) - Dogs and delivery men don’t always have a great relationship, but an Iowa UPS driver is being credited with saving two of his customers’ dogs from drowning. It was a normal day for Colin Mitchell, dropping off a package at the home of Jeff...
