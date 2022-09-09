The Sky’s the Limit for BBBS on Tuesday November 29th. A great fundraising event for the organization that has a special place in my heart. My Mom enrolled us into the program after my father died when I was 7. We’d meet weekly for dinner, a movie or sometimes to just hang out. I am still friends with my big sister Lisa. I’m more than friends, in fact, I call her my sister/friend/Mom. She is my person. Especially after losing both my parents by 19. To This day I talk to her every day on the phone! She helped me get into college when my Mom was very sick from Diabetes. I wouldn’t be where I am today without the program.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO