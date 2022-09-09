ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

rewind943.com

Man who drowned at Billy Dunlop Park was Fort Campbell soldier

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The victim of the drowning at Billy Dunlop Park on Saturday has been identified as 20-year-old Jabori McGraw. McGraw was a soldier stationed at Fort Campbell, and the next of kin notifications have been made, Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien said. NEWS ALERTS: To...
rewind943.com

Armed man arrested at Riverfest, charged with terrorism over planned festival shooting

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A Clarksville man was arrested at Riverfest on Saturday after police received tips that he threatened to hurt people at the festival. At about 11:12 a.m., the Clarksville Police Department received an anonymous tip that 31-year-old Dandre Collier was a threat to the Riverfest festival, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
rewind943.com

Clarksville among 10 communities selected for state Recycling Roundup

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville has been chosen alongside nine other communities for a Recycling Roundup event through the nonprofit organization Tennessee Environmental Council (TEC) that will allow residents to recycle items that normally end up in the landfill. The nonprofit is headquartered in Nashville and has been...
rewind943.com

Commissioner questions having County Mayor Wes Golden chair meetings

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden was elected chair of the legislative body on Tuesday, but not without some objections from one county commissioner. In what’s normally a formality, the county mayor was nominated Monday night to be chairman of the commission, essentially presiding over...
rewind943.com

Big Brothers Big Sisters Breakfast!

The Sky’s the Limit for BBBS on Tuesday November 29th. A great fundraising event for the organization that has a special place in my heart. My Mom enrolled us into the program after my father died when I was 7. We’d meet weekly for dinner, a movie or sometimes to just hang out. I am still friends with my big sister Lisa. I’m more than friends, in fact, I call her my sister/friend/Mom. She is my person. Especially after losing both my parents by 19. To This day I talk to her every day on the phone! She helped me get into college when my Mom was very sick from Diabetes. I wouldn’t be where I am today without the program.
