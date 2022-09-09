“It’s the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine)” might be great, but it didn’t start with an earthquake, birds and snakes or an aeroplane. The genesis of a song best suited for the book of Revelation was a party that the members of R.E.M. attended just as the band was forming in 1980. Peter Buck and Michael Stipe took a trip to New York City and ended up at an after-show party attended by rock writer Lester Bangs.

