Ultimate Classic Rock
R.E.M.’s ‘Disturbance at the Heron House’ Tackles Orwell and Reagan
In the back half of the ’80s, as R.E.M. was crafting their fourth and fifth albums, the band’s music was becoming more direct. The sounds were sharper and cleaner, with Michael Stipe’s voice pushed to the fore. As listeners were hearing the words more clearly, the singer was writing lyrics that were more comprehensible – at least in comparison to the likes of early chestnuts such as “Sitting Still.”
Ultimate Classic Rock
How R.E.M. Mixed Dreams, TV and Politics on ‘It’s the End of the World as We Know It’
“It’s the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine)” might be great, but it didn’t start with an earthquake, birds and snakes or an aeroplane. The genesis of a song best suited for the book of Revelation was a party that the members of R.E.M. attended just as the band was forming in 1980. Peter Buck and Michael Stipe took a trip to New York City and ended up at an after-show party attended by rock writer Lester Bangs.
Ultimate Classic Rock
Shakers and Saxophones Get Thrown Into R.E.M.’s ‘Fireplace’
R.E.M.'s second album, 1984’s Reckoning, carried a curious phrase on the LP’s spine: "File Under Water." It was a designation, an in-joke or even an alternate title that referenced the running theme of water in the album's lyrics, from "Seven Chinese brothers swallowing the ocean" to "These rivers of suggestion are driving me away."
Ultimate Classic Rock
R.E.M. Departs on a Fiery Note With ‘Oddfellows Local 151′
R.E.M.'s bleakest album rumbles to a close with one more roundhouse political punch. They'd broached this kind of topicality on 1986's Lifes Rich Pageant, while retaining an inherent hopefulness that marked the band's earliest albums. None of it remained within the dark heart of "Oddfellows Local 151," R.E.M.'s grinding, ultimately dirge-like exploration of the homeless issue.
Ultimate Classic Rock
Why Dave Mustaine Abandoned Serial Killer Song
Dave Mustaine explained why he abandoned his concept for a Megadeth song about serial killers and repurposed “Night Stalkers” to be about military specialists instead. The track appears on the new album The Sick, The Dying… and The Dead! and features guest vocalist Ice-T, who once served in the U.S. Army. In a new interview with Kerrang!, Mustaine said his initial inspiration was similar to what inspired the Rolling Stones to write “Midnight Rambler” about the Boston Strangler.
Ultimate Classic Rock
‘Gene Simmons Likes Giving Me a Hard Time’ Says Dave Mustaine
Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine recalled two thought-provoking experiences with Gene Simmons, saying the Kiss icon appeared to enjoy giving him a "hard time." In a recent episode of Pandora’s Tales From the Metalverse (video below), Mustaine recalled how he'd been taken aback during a press event when he felt Simmons had insulted the memory of his late Metallica colleague Cliff Burton.
Ultimate Classic Rock
James Gang Plays First Show in 16 Years at Taylor Hawkins Tribute
The reunited James Gang performed at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in London, their first gig since 2006. "If you’ve ever seen a picture of Taylor Hawkins, most likely he was wearing a fucking hat that said James Gang on it," Dave Grohl declared while introducing the group, describing them as "maybe [Hawkins'] favorite band of all time, Joe Walsh maybe his favorite person of all time."
Ultimate Classic Rock
Wally Safford, Former Prince Bodyguard and Dancer, Dead at 63
Wally Safford, who danced in Prince's Revolution band and served as the singer's bodyguard, has died at age 63. No further details have been given. Safford, a Detroit native, grew up in the Nation of Islam, where he received much of his bodyguard training. (His family was close with Elijah Muhammad , Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali.) Before working for Prince in the '80s, Safford also provided security for bands such as the Commodores, Parliament-Funkadelic, Teddy Pendergrass and Earth, Wind & Fire.
Ultimate Classic Rock
Lost Led Zeppelin Bootleg Film Clips Restored and Revealed
A bootleg trader released lost footage of Led Zeppelin performing in Los Angeles in 1970, saying it was important to share fan recordings rather than hide them in personal collections. The band’s show at the Inglewood Forum was already immortalized in an audio recording known to fans as On Blueberry...
Ultimate Classic Rock
Foo Fighters Deliver Emotional Set at Taylor Hawkins Concert
Foo Fighters delivered a powerful set of songs to close out the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in London on Saturday night (Sept. 3). The group had served as house band for much of the event, playing alongside such legendary guests as AC/DC’s Brian Johnson, Metallica’s Lars Ulrich, the Police’s Stewart Copeland and Queen's Roger Taylor and Brian May. Still, this was the Foo Fighters' party, and they somehow saved enough energy to close the show with a set of their best-known hits.
Ultimate Classic Rock
Justin Hawkins Explains ‘Back in Black’ Moment at Taylor Hawkins Show
One of the many stand-out moments of the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in London on Saturday was Brian Johnson and Lars Ulrich’s guest spot. But it also featured one of the most questioned moments of the night when Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins appeared onstage. It seemed to some that...
Ultimate Classic Rock
The Pretenders Joined by Dave Grohl at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show
The Pretenders were joined by Dave Grohl at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in London on Saturday. "If there's one band Taylor and I shared a musical love for, it's this band that we spent many a night singing and dancing along with," Grohl said while founding Pretenders Chrissie Hynde and Martin Chambers took the stage.
Ultimate Classic Rock
Paul McCartney and Chrissie Hynde Join Foo Fighters at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Paul McCartney and Chrissie Hynde took the stage during the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in London, joining Foo Fighters during their closing set to perform two Beatles classics. Dave Grohl was coy, first introducing Hynde, "who I happen to think is the baddest motherfucker in the world. But she brought...
Ultimate Classic Rock
Carl Palmer Announces ‘Reunion’ Tour Honoring Late ELP Bandmates
Carl Palmer, the lone surviving member of progressive rock act Emerson, Lake & Palmer, has announced a U.S. tour that will "reunite" the drummer with his two late bandmates, Keith Emerson (keyboards) and Greg Lake (vocals, bass, guitars), using modern audio and video technology. The trek — dubbed Welcome Back...
Ultimate Classic Rock
55 Years Ago: The Beatles Begin Filming ‘Magical Mystery Tour’
By the second half of the '60s, the Beatles had already made two films full of comical escapades and quick-witted mischief. Both 1964's A Hard Day's Night and 1965's Help! had been well received by fans and critics, but the same could not be said for the band's third foray into the world of filmmaking, 1967's Magical Mystery Tour.
Ultimate Classic Rock
David Lee Roth Re-Records ‘Panama’ in 14-Song, Two-Hour Session
David Lee Roth has released a new "studio live" version of Van Halen's "Panama." According to the Van Halen News Desk, the track was recorded on May 3, 2022 as part of an extremely fast-paced session. "On May 3, 2022 the Roth band went into Henson Recording Studio and recorded...
Ultimate Classic Rock
Brian Johnson Joked About Album With Justin Hawkins After Duet
The Darkness singer Justin Hawkins said Brian Johnson joked about the pair making an album together following their duet at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert this past weekend. In a recent episode of the Justin Hawkins Rides Again vlog, he offered more insight into the moment when he ran onstage...
Ultimate Classic Rock
David Lee Roth Releases ‘Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love’ Live Rendition
David Lee Roth has released another new "studio live" rendition of a classic Van Halen song, this time taking Van Halen's "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love" for a spin. You can hear it below. The newly released performance, which comes less than two weeks after Roth shared his live rendition of...
Ultimate Classic Rock
How Working With Metallica and Ozzy Osbourne Differed for Robert Trujillo
Robert Trujillo says Metallica's James Hetfield and former boss Ozzy Osbourne liked his approach to bass – but in different ways. He played with Osbourne during the ‘90s before joining Metallica in 2003. More recently, Trujillo reunited with Osbourne for the Black Sabbath icon's latest solo album, Patient Number 9.
Ultimate Classic Rock
How the 1992 VMAs Exemplified Rock’s Generational Power Struggle
Contrary to the popular narrative, grunge didn't appear out of thin air and obliterate the '80s hard rock zeitgeist overnight. But if there's a single event that represented rock music's changing of the guard — and the brief moment in time where these disparate strains coexisted — it's the 1992 MTV Video Music Awards.
