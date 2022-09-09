Philly Goats – "The Shakeover" It’s been a minute since the last group song from the Philly Goats. DSturdy’s been running around solo these last few months, joining up with Asian Doll and dropping a song of his own that’s run wild on my TikTok For You Page since it was a snippet. They’re back together for “The Shakeover,” which doubles as a celebratory moment for the Philadelphia group who set the year ablaze in January with their all-fun no brakes club raps. The video opens with clips of kids who couldn’t be older than middle schoolers in line for a hometown concert screaming the Philly Goats’ names. It’s a brief yet heartwarming moment that comes right before the video descends into the chaos of a house party. Over the frenzied, skeletal beat, DSturdy, Spence, and Sou rap like they’re in a rush to get the words out their mouth so they can get back to dancing. Even if this song doesn’t end capturing the initial rush of “Philly Shake” (I’d argue it gets close), you can’t deny that this is their moment.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO