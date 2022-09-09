Read full article on original website
Rochelle Jordan shares Kaytranada flip of “All Along”
Rochelle Jordan is two days out from dropping Play With The Changes Remixed, a reimagining of every track from the 2021 LP that marked the end of her seven-year album drought. Today, she’s shared a fourth and final offering from the forthcoming project: a Kaytranada flip of the early-album cut “All Along.” It follows Byron the Aquarius’ and Sango’s takes on “Something” and “Got Em,” respectively, and a new version of “Love You Good” featuring LSDXOXO.
Davido announces Are We African Yet? Festival
A new music festival from Davido called Are We African Yet? is on its way stateside. On November 18 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Davido will perform a headlining set with music from Kizz Daniel, Wande Coal, Lojay, Pheelz, Oxlade, BNXN, Focalistic, and Victony. Tickets go on sale September 23.
The Rap Report: The Philly Goats bask in their moment, 4L Javi drops a player’s anthem, and more
Philly Goats – "The Shakeover" It’s been a minute since the last group song from the Philly Goats. DSturdy’s been running around solo these last few months, joining up with Asian Doll and dropping a song of his own that’s run wild on my TikTok For You Page since it was a snippet. They’re back together for “The Shakeover,” which doubles as a celebratory moment for the Philadelphia group who set the year ablaze in January with their all-fun no brakes club raps. The video opens with clips of kids who couldn’t be older than middle schoolers in line for a hometown concert screaming the Philly Goats’ names. It’s a brief yet heartwarming moment that comes right before the video descends into the chaos of a house party. Over the frenzied, skeletal beat, DSturdy, Spence, and Sou rap like they’re in a rush to get the words out their mouth so they can get back to dancing. Even if this song doesn’t end capturing the initial rush of “Philly Shake” (I’d argue it gets close), you can’t deny that this is their moment.
Christine and The Queens’ new album release postponed following dance injury
Fans waiting on the new Christine and The Queens album will be forced to wait a little longer after its release date was pushed back to November alongside a series of upcoming live shows. The French artist, who has adopted the name Red and is using he/him pro-nouns for the Redcar les adorables étoiles album release, was injured in dance rehearsals and is postponing all plans until a full recovery has been made.
Fred Again... announces new album, shares “Danielle (Smile On My Face)”
Fred again.. has announced details of new album Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022). News of the album, due October 28 via Atlantic Records, is accompanied by new song "Danielle (smile on my face)" which 070 Shake’s "Nice To Have." Check it out below. The new...
Father John Misty shares Live at Electric Lady EP with Stevie Wonder cover
Father John Misty has shared a live EP recorded at Jimi Hendrix’s Electric Lady Studios. The new project is a Spotify exclusive and features renditions of five songs from Misty’s most recent full-length project, Chloë and the Next 20th Century, as well as a closing cover of Stevie Wonder’s 1972 Talking Book hit “I Believe (When I Fall in Love It Will Be Forever).”
Hand Habits enlists Sylvan Esso’s Amelia Meath for new split single
Meg Duffy a.k.a. Hand Habits is finally making their return with two new songs, "Greatest Weapon" and "Under The Water." The new songs are released through Psychic Hotline's Single Series. "Greatest Weapon" is a solo Hand Habits track, the first since the brilliant, Sasami-produced 2019 project Fun House, and "Under The Water" is a collaboration with Sylvan Esso’s Amelia Meath, who handles lead vocals.
Bomba Estéreo and Manu Chao share new song and video “Me Duele”
Columbian electro-cumbia group Bomba Estéreo have teamed up with French-Spanish songwriter Manu Chao for a brand new single called "Me Duele.” For many listeners, it'll be their second taste of Bomba Estéreo after their beautiful appearance on Bad Bunny's "Ojitos Lindos" from his global smash record Un Verano Sin Ti.
Nick Hakim shares new song “Vertigo”
Nick Hakim has dropped "Vertigo," the second single from upcoming album Cometa. The track follows "Happen," shared last month, and arrives ahead of the new album's October 21 release date. Scroll down to watch the "Vertigo" video, shot on location in Bosnia-Herzegovina at a rotating house built by Vojin Kusic.
Song You Need: Forget emerge from the fringes with the dread-laden “100 Seats”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Fans of the gauzy yet beautiful Oneohtrix Point Never scores to Good Time and Uncut Gems will feel instantly at home with the music of Forget. The New York duo's "100 Seats" is a bittersweet churn of synths that feel as close to climactic post-rock as it does the eye of a rave. It's an aesthetic that is carried over into their self-titled debut EP, which was released quietly earlier this month. The connection to those aforementioned movies is not entirely random, admittedly. Forget was released by directors Josh and Benny Safdies's Elara, who have launched a music arm of its production company to get the project out into the world. "100 Seats" comes with a Safdies-directed video in which a band (not Forget) scrap over a disagreement before an impromptu buzz-cut lightens the mood.
Song You Need: The unholy threnody of Algiers, billy woods, and Backxwash
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Algiers remain one of an elite few bands writing songs that are political, polemical, and good all at once. Led by the fiery vocals of Franklin James Fisher, the four Atlanta multi-instrumentalists have been forging their own hallowed space in the protest music pantheon for the past decade.
Big Thief announce 2023 tour dates
Big Thief has added 2023 tour dates to its ongoing series of concerts behind the band's excellent 2022 album Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You. After wrapping up shows in Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, the band will spend the early months of 2023 performing in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. Tickets go on sale Friday (September 16) at 10 a.m. local time.
Show Me The Body announce new album Trouble The Water, share “We Came To Play”
New York-based experimental punk trio Show Me The Body has revealed its third studio album Trouble The Water. It's out October 28 via Loma Vista Recordings. Trouble The Water's announcement comes with a new song “We Came To Play.” Like Show Me The Body's previous single "Loose Talk," "We Came To Play" is an urgent battle cry, part celebration of the band's community and boiled-blood rejection of the impossible odds they face. "Even when you feel small, sick of it all," Julian Cashwan Pratt growls, "my people taught me to wrestle with God." Allusions to '90s metal and hardcore aside, "We Came To Play" is yet another timely track from a band that's more tapped to the stakes than most.
LGBTQ London festival Overflo forced to postpone following Queen’s death
Overflo, a queer music festival scheduled to take place in London this coming weekend, has been "forcibly postponed" following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, organizers have confirmed. The festival, described as an "international celebration of Queerness within music and the innovators of underground nightlife" was due to take place...
Clip drops debut EP Perception
New York rapper Clip has dropped her debut EP. Perception follows the undeniable banger "Fall Back" plus 8 additional tracks showcasing Clip's take-no-prisoners flow and ear for a subversive beat. Breakout single "Calvin K" didn't make the cut but you can't have everything. In a statement Clip said, "The songs...
, Whitney are rebuilt in glass and neon
After two albums of melancholy soft rock, the Chicago-via-Portland return with something more synthetic. On the latest episode of The FADER Interview, they tell Alex Robert Ross about falling back in love with Usher and Gwen Stefani. Whitney never seemed to exist in the present. Across their first two albums...
Cardi B donates $100,000 to former Bronx school in surprise visit
Cardi B made a surprise appearance at her old school in the Bronx, New York on Tuesday, donating $100,000 to help and further the students education. The rapper returned to IS 232 in the Morris Heights neighborhood as part of the Community Capacity Development programme. She spoke to students and took questions before surprising the kids and teachers with the donation. She also visited two other schools in Queens and Brooklyn with the CCD.
Lil Nas X announced as new president of League of Legends
Riot Games, the parent company behind League of Legends, has brought Lil Nas X on board as president of the popular arena battle video game. It doesn't sound like the responsibilities will involve the nitty gritty of day-to-day management. Instead, Nas X will help promote the annual League of Legends Championship known as "Worlds" by "creating explosive musical moments, an ingenious League champion skin, and a spectacular live Worlds performance."
Check out High Vis’ new workers’ anthem “0151”
High Vis are two weeks out from the release of their sophomore studio LP, Blending. And today, the London punks have share its fifth single. “0151,” set to be the project’s second track, follows April album opener “Talk For Hours,” July’s “Fever Dream,” the title cut (also from July), and last month’s “Trauma Bonds” on the forthcoming record’s release cycle.
Honey Harper shares video for “Ain’t No Cowboys In Georgia”
On October 28, William Fussell will release Honey Harper & The Infinite Sky, the Georgian "cosmic country" artist's third album as Honey Harper. His new single "Ain't No Cowboys In Georgia," out today, may hint at a very specific kind of loss in the title, but Harper's ballad is infused with a universal melancholy. Watch the cinematic music video below, directed by Angus Borsos and starring Montreal songwriter Sean Nicholas Savage.
