ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

10 Most Beautiful and Affordable Places To Retire on the East Coast

By Jordan Rosenfeld
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago

As inflation soars and the cost of living keeps creeping higher and higher, people looking to retire may find themselves wondering where they can possibly live on a fixed income at this stage of their life. It turns out there are a decent number of places on the East Coast, many of them in the beautiful sunny state of Florida, where the cost of living is lower than the national averages for major expenses such as monthly groceries, rent and healthcare.

Retirement at Any Age: Get Retirement Tips That Fit Every Stage of Life
Achieve More: 7 Surprisingly Easy Ways To Reach Your Retirement Goals

To find the most beautiful and affordable places on the East Coast to retire, GOBankingRates gathered data from ApartmentList to find average 2022 one-bedroom rents. We used Sperling's Best to find the cost of living index for each selected city, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics 2020 Consumer Expenditure Survey to find the annual expenditure amount for both grocery and healthcare costs for people aged 65 and older.

In order for a location to be qualified for the study, its population had to be at least 10% over the age of 65 according to the Census Bureau's 2020 American Community Survey, and have a livability score of 75 or above, as sourced from AreaVibes. Here are the top 10 beautiful, and affordable, east coast cities for retirees .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05XIB3_0hoUbIAr00

10. Canton, Georgia

  • 2022 1-bedroom rent: $1,266.29
  • Livability score: 78
  • Total monthly expenditures: $2,073.51

In Canton, not only do you have a high livability score, but monthly grocery cost is only $407.30 and $399.92 for healthcare, lower than the national averages.

Take Our Poll: Do You Believe in Quiet Quitting?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dvnWQ_0hoUbIAr00

9. Melbourne, Florida

  • 2022 1-bedroom rent: $1,230.29
  • Livability score: 75
  • Total monthly expenditures: $2,049.79

Melbourne is a place where 21% of the population is age 65 or over, which makes sense. Monthly cost for groceries, $412.25, is about the same as the national average of $411.83, but a healthcare cost of $407.26 per month is lower than the national average of $431.42.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ct25i_0hoUbIAr00

8. Chester, Virginia

  • 2022 1-bedroom rent: $1,215.14
  • Livability score: 80
  • Total monthly expenditures: $2,044.88

Chester has a great livability score, and it's not even the highest on the list. You'll pay less than $830 per month for grocery and healthcare costs combined.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1It9Tv_0hoUbIAr00

7. Lakeland, Florida

  • 2022 1-bedroom rent: $1,199.86
  • Livability score: 82
  • Total monthly expenditures: $2,038.70

Lakeland may only be seventh on this list, but with a livability score of 82 and 20% of the population being age 65 and older, it's already got a lot going for any retiree who wants to call it home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ESTei_0hoUbIAr00

6. Palm Bay, Florida

  • 2022 1-bedroom rent: $1,196.86
  • Livability score: 80
  • Total monthly expenditures: $2,012.24

Palm Bay could be another dream location for retirees, with great livability and monthly costs for groceries at less than $410 and healthcare less than $420.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2inshD_0hoUbIAr00

5. Winter Garden, Florida

  • 2022 1-bedroom rent: $1,115.83
  • Livability score: 85
  • Total monthly expenditures: $1,965.54

Winter Garden has the second highest livability score on the list, though you do pay a bit more in monthly groceries and healthcare here than other similar cities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OcihL_0hoUbIAr00

4. Panama City Beach, Florida

  • 2022 1-bedroom rent: $1,106.71
  • Livability score: 76
  • Total monthly expenditures: $1,946.91

In Panama City Beach you'll be too busy enjoying the weather to mind that your monthly groceries are a bit more expensive than other cities on this list. Still, for groceries and healthcare together, you're paying less than $840 total per month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I7p7j_0hoUbIAr00

3. Concord, North Carolina

  • 2022 1-bedroom rent: $1,045.57
  • Livability score: 83
  • Total monthly expenditures: $1,881.47

Concord has a very high livability score, as well, at 83. You'll pay $421.72 per month on average for groceries, and $418.47 per month for healthcare.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lJOPN_0hoUbIAr00

2. Mauldin, South Carolina

  • 2022 1-bedroom rent: $944.71
  • Livability score: 88
  • Total monthly expenditures: $1,789.89

Though Mauldin comes in at number two overall, it has the highest livability score of the entire list, at 88. No surprise that 19% of the population here is age 65 and older.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bmQzJ_0hoUbIAr00

1. Roanoke, Virginia

  • 2022 1-bedroom rent: $919.71
  • Livability score: 75
  • Total monthly expenditures: $1,783.32

Roanoke wins the top spot, with a solid livability score and 20% of the population is age 65 or older. In addition, you can quite comfortably afford to live here on a retirement budget, with total monthly expenditures falling below $2,000.

Methodology: To find the most beautiful and affordable places on the East Coast to retire, GOBankingRates first used ApartmentList's data to find (1) average 2022 one-bedroom rents. GOBankingRates then used Sperling's Best to find the cost of living index for each selected city, looking at (2) grocery and (3) healthcare index scores. Next, GOBankingRates used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics 2020 Consumer Expenditure Survey to find the annual expenditure amount for both grocery ("food at home") and healthcare costs for people aged 65 and older to determine how much a retired person might spend on groceries and healthcare in each city monthly. GOBankingRates then added monthly housing, grocery, and healthcare costs together to find the most beautiful and affordable places on the East Coast to retire. In order for a place to be qualified for the study, its population had to be 10% or more over the age of 65, (4) according to the Census Bureau's 2020 American Community Survey; and (5) must have a livability score of 75 or above, as sourced from AreaVibes. All data was collected on and up to date as of September 1, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 10 Most Beautiful and Affordable Places To Retire on the East Coast

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Thousands of cruise ship passengers are being forced to spend extra days at sea after 3 Florida ports closed due to Hurricane Ian

Florida-based cruise ships are extending their trips after Hurricane Ian forced three ports to close. The cruise ships are spending more time at sea visiting extra destinations. Around five ships and 20,000 passengers are affected, per The Points Guy. Florida-based cruise ships are extending their schedules after Hurricane Ian forced...
FLORIDA STATE
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy NowBe Aware: This Credit Score...
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
CBS News

Home prices are falling fastest in these 10 U.S. cities

Home prices in various parts of the U.S. are tumbling as mortgage rates shoot up to their highest level in years. The drop has been especially steep in once red-hot markets like Austin, Texas. Residential real estate prices in the city, long known for its swinging music scene, progressive politics...
AUSTIN, TX
Popculture

Massive Toothpaste and Mouthwash Recall Issued Across the Country

Colgate has announced a massive recall in 11 states where its products were stored outside of permissible temperatures before being sold. According to a report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), six Colgate oral hygiene products are impacted. The recall applies to certain lots that were sold at Family Dollar stores.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MarketRealist

Check Your Buffalo Nickels — Rare Coins Can Be Worth Thousands

Numismatics, or the study of coins, has been around as we know it today since the 17th century. That means the study includes buffalo nickels, which the U.S. made for decades in the early half of the 20th century. Article continues below advertisement. Today, buffalo nickels have value, but the...
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
204K+
Followers
14K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy