Read full article on original website
Related
Voters in these states may soon decide whether to legalize marijuana
Although it remains illegal at the federal level, recent years have seen a growing number of states seeking to legalize marijuana. Several of the provisions up for vote in November could expunge the records of those convicted of marijuana possession. Should all measures pass, more than half of the country...
Missouri school district notifies parents about controversial surveys amid state AG investigation
The Webster Grove School District (WGSD) in Missouri sent a letter to parents earlier this month notifying them about surveys that will be administered to students. The surveys have been surrounded in controversy as some parents and outside groups have alleged the surveys collect personal information on students without the consent from their parents. This has prompted the Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, R., to launch an investigation into several school districts with Webster Grove being one of the school districts involved in the probe.
Comments / 1