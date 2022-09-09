The start of a new school year is an expensive time for families. If you are struggling to pay for phone and internet services while navigating back to school costs, help is available to stay connected. During Lifeline Awareness Week, the Kansas Corporation Commission encourages Kansans in need of assistance to apply for Lifeline and the Affordable Connectivity Plan (ACP). Both programs help low-income individuals and families stay connected so they can access healthcare, attend classes, keep up with homework, find jobs and call for help in an emergency. Anyone who qualifies for Lifeline is automatically eligible to participate in both programs.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO