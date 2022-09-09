Read full article on original website
Governor announces grant for behavioral health in SE Kansas
Governor Laura Kelly today announced that Kansas has received $9 million in funding from the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to address the behavioral health needs of nearly 40,000 students in the southeast part of the state. The funding will be spread out over five years and will be administered through the Department of Pediatrics at KU School of Medicine to fund KanAWARE, a coalition of state and nonprofit organizations that works to address student behavioral health needs in the southeast Kansas corridor. With this grant, KanAWARE will integrate school-based community health workers into its behavioral health support system for students and families in need.
Broadband and phone discounts available for families
The start of a new school year is an expensive time for families. If you are struggling to pay for phone and internet services while navigating back to school costs, help is available to stay connected. During Lifeline Awareness Week, the Kansas Corporation Commission encourages Kansans in need of assistance to apply for Lifeline and the Affordable Connectivity Plan (ACP). Both programs help low-income individuals and families stay connected so they can access healthcare, attend classes, keep up with homework, find jobs and call for help in an emergency. Anyone who qualifies for Lifeline is automatically eligible to participate in both programs.
Governor gives jobs update
Governor Laura Kelly announced today that since she took office in January 2019, her administration has worked with private-sector businesses in creating and retaining more than 50,000 jobs in Kansas. This milestone continues the record-breaking economic development success the state has experienced under the Kelly Administration. The Kansas Department of Commerce, led by Secretary and Lieutenant Governor David Toland, has closed on 732 economic development projects representing more than $13.8 billion of investment that have created or retained 50,169 jobs across the state.
