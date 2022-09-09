Read full article on original website
Was Phil Mickelson right all along!? Xander Schauffele reacts...
These days it's fair to say that Phil Mickelson, the de facto face of the LIV Golf Invitational Series, appears slightly different in media appearances. In the past, he would have had absolutely no problem in ripping a governing body to shreds or offering his opinion on any given topic.
RUMOUR: Is Jon Rahm really going to ditch PGA Tour for LIV Golf?
LIV Golf are reportedly gearing up to name another big signing in the coming weeks and speculation is mounting that it could be Jon Rahm. The former World No.1 has previously spoken on the topic of LIV on several occasions and if you take a closer look at what he has said over the past year it's not inconceivable that he may have had a shift in attitude.
PGA Tour player secures Fortinet Championship spot with new wife as caddy
Seung Yul-Noh and Aaron Baddeley came through a 6-for-2 playoff at the Monday qualifier to play in the Fortinet Championship, the first event on the PGA Tour's 2023 schedule. Noh's qualification for the season-opening event was extra special as he had his wife on the bag for the first time. Having only been married a matter of months, his wife proved to be a lucky charm at El Macero CC as he joined Baddeley, Taylor Lowe and Alex Lee in this week's field.
Will Zalatoris makes HUGE prediction for PGA Tour vs LIV Golf
Will Zalatoris believes Tour pros will one day be able to compete on both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, following an interview with Graham Bensinger. Zalatoris confirmed he will remain on the PGA Tour despite recent speculation on social media that a World Top 10 player could soon be off to LIV Golf.
Patrick Reed and Lee Westwood open up on BMW experience as LIV players
Former World No.1 Lee Westwood and Masters champion Patrick Reed have both opened up on their experiences of playing the DP World Tour's flagship event as LIV Golf players. Some were predicting that there might be some heated words exchanged between both sides of the divide. We've already heard of temper tantrums on the range. Sergio Garcia, memorably, was alleged to have blown off the handle after news broke he was being fined £100,000 before the BMW International Open in Germany.
Pro says Cameron Smith won't take his phone calls after LIV blunder
Cameron Percy has opened up on the fallout from dropping Cameron Smith firmly in it when the Australian revealed the World No.2 was signing for the LIV Golf Invitational Series. In an interview with Jamie Hall of Bunkered, the pro has explained that Smith nor Marc Leishman are returning his...
Rory McIlroy holes out for AMAZING EAGLE in Italian Open round one
Wentworth runner-up Rory McIlroy holed out for an incredible eagle from the middle of the fairway during the first round of the Italian Open. Making his first ever appearance at the Italian Open, the Northern Irishman was 1-over-par in the middle of the 3rd fairway, which was his 12th hole of the day.
Top amateur golfer set to make professional debut at LIV Golf Chicago
Top amateur golfer David Puig has decided to turn professional and play in the LIV Golf Series ahead of his senior year at Arizona State University. Puig, who reached as high as fifth in the amateur world rankings, played in the first LIV Golf Invitational at Centurion and participated in the Bedminster Invitational.
LIV Golf's Greg Norman has "no interest in sitting down" with PGA Tour
LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman claims he has "no interest in sitting down" with the PGA Tour and that they are "trying to destroy" their Saudi-backed circuit, following an interview with The Australian newspaper. Norman, speaking ahead of their fifth LIV Golf Chicago event this week, said he had repeatedly...
Ian Poulter in spat with reporter: "You just play the butter wouldn't melt guy!"
Ian Poulter got into a heated debate with Sky Sports' Jamie Weir on Twitter about the LIV Golf Invitational Series. It all started when Poults posted a link to an article offering a differing viewpoint on this whole affair. That article, written by Alistair Tait, was titled "The European Dis-Union"....
Rory McIlroy & Matt Fitzpatrick DISAGREE over LIV Golf Ryder Cup issue
U.S. Open champion Matthew Fitzpatrick disagrees with Rory McIlroy over what should happen with the Ryder Cup selections. McIlroy, 33, spoke to the media before making his debut at the Italian Open on the DP World Tour where he admitted that he "just couldn't help" himself from sounding off on the topic of LIV Golf again as he feels so passionately about the subject.
Rory McIlroy sounds off on LIV Golf again: "I just can't help myself"
Rory McIlroy says the forthcoming Italian Open was "always part" of his schedule as he yet again reinforced the point that he does not believe LIV Golf players should be selected for the Ryder Cup. McIlroy, 33, is teeing it up this week at the Marco Simone Golf & Country...
Tiger Woods hits balls in front of fans at 2022 Nexus Cup
Tiger Woods and the TGR Foundation once again have the privilege of hosting the Nexus Cup in New York this week, giving amateur golfers the chance to play in an exciting competition. Described as the 'ultimate amateur golf experience', the Nexus Cup is a team matchplay event which allows you...
LIV Golf in "live conversations" with television networks, says Greg Norman
LIV Golf is in "live conversations" with a number of different television stations, says Greg Norman, as the Saudi-backed series attempts to launch into mainstream broadcasting. In an interview with ESPN 1000 on Wednesday, the Australian commissioner believes the value of the LIV Golf product will be enough to attract...
LIV Golf's Talor Gooch took big step to Masters spot with strong week at BMW PGA
LIV Golf player Talor Gooch took a significant step to secure a place in the 2023 Masters after his suspension from the PGA Tour. Gooch impressively eagled the final hole on the West Course at Wentworth to finish on 15-under-par, just two shots behind elated winner Shane Lowry at the BMW PGA Championship.
REVEALED: Latest LIV Golf court docs disclose info about players' media rights
Once we knew the PGA Tour's battle with LIV Golf was headed for the courtroom, there was always going to be some interesting revelations. We got a few in the first court hearing a few months ago as three LIV players tried to force their way into the FedEx Cup Playoffs.
DP World Tour cancels title sponsorship for Dubai Desert Classic
The DP World Tour has ended its contract with Slync which will see the American logistics company removed as the title sponsor of the Dubai Desert Classic. "We have reached an agreement with Slync regarding the termination of their agreements with us for various DP World Tour assets, including the Dubai Desert Classic title sponsorship," said a DP World Tour spokesperson, as reported by the Guardian.
Report: AppleTV snub LIV Golf for 2023 deal as it's "too toxic"
It's fair to say that LIV Golf has already made a huge impact on the sport. We have already seen sweeping changes introduced by the PGA Tour in response to what they perceive as a massive threat to the status quo. But new court documents appear to back up Greg...
Wall Street Journal exposes Jay Monahan's use of PGA Tour private jet
A report from the Wall Street Journal has detailed PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan's use of a private jet throughout his tenure as Tour boss. Using commercial flight tracking and county records, the report showed that Monahan is required to use this corporate plane because it provides "a necessary level of efficiency, privacy and security."
