ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

UK sees one of the biggest drops in OECD real wages, report finds

By August Graham
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VevK2_0hoUV4kq00

The UK saw one of the biggest falls in real wages among OECD countries, a new report from the organisation shows.

Real wages dropped by 2.9 per cent between 2021 and 2022, according to the data, compared to a 2.3 per cent drop across the bloc.

The new data from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) also showed that the UK had one of the largest falls in employment among the least well-educated because of the pandemic.

Between the end of 2019 and the last three months of 2021, the rise in economic inactivity among those with lower levels of education was one of the highest among the OECD’s 38 member countries.

Despite a tight labour market and rising nominal wages, real wages in the United Kingdom have declined

OECD

The country is also “one of just a handful” of member countries where the employment rates for 55- to 64-year-olds and 65- to 74-year-olds were still below pre-crisis levels at the start of this year.

Mostly, these people have fallen into economic inactivity rather than being unemployed.

“Despite a tight labour market and rising nominal wages, real wages in the United Kingdom have declined,” the report said.

The report also found that the unemployment gap between people from minorities and white people had widened by 0.5 percentage points since the start of 2019.

This has been fairly consistent in other countries too, the OECD said.

“Young people, low-educated and racial/ethnic minorities were also overrepresented among frontline workers – those who continued to work in their physical workplace and in proximity to other people during the pandemic,” it said.

“Since the outbreak of the crisis, these workers reported more job insecurity, and lower overall health and mental wellbeing, while often remaining stuck with low wages and bad working conditions.”

Rising food and energy prices are taking a heavy toll, in particular on low income households

OECD secretary-general Mathias Cormann

It found that those on lower incomes are also being worse hit by Russia’s illegal war against Ukraine.

In the six largest European countries the impact of the hike in energy and food prices – to a significant part influenced by the war – was about 50 per cent higher for those in the bottom fifth than those in the top fifth.

“Rising food and energy prices are taking a heavy toll, in particular on low-income households,” said OECD secretary-general Mathias Cormann.

“Despite widespread labour shortages, real wages growth is not keeping pace with the current high rates of inflation.

“In this context, governments should consider well-targeted, means-tested and temporary support measures.

“This would help cushion the impact on households and businesses most in need, while limiting inflation impacts and fiscal cost of that policy support.”

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Fed to stick with aggressive rate hikes, next week and beyond

Sept 13 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is expected to deliver a third straight 75-basis-point interest rate hike next week, with further increases on tap into early next year, after data on Tuesday showed consumer prices in August did not ease as anticipated and price pressures appeared to broaden.
BUSINESS
The Independent

NHS leaders call on government to pay for Queen’s funeral bank holiday staffing costs

NHS leaders have called on the government to compensate health services as the Queen’s funeral bank holiday means they must pay staff who are working more.Thousands of patients are set to be impacted as trusts postpone all outpatient appointments and planned operations because of reduced staffing levels. The public holiday announced for Monday will also see GP surgeries close. As well as having to rearrange appointments and procedures, leaders have warned the bank holiday will mean additional staffing costs and want the government to reimburse services “in full”.In emails seen by The Independent, several trusts have confirmed staff able to...
WORLD
The Independent

Queen ‘on it’ but clearly not well during final meeting, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has told how the Queen had been “absolutely on it” despite appearing ill during their final meeting just two days before her death.The MP said she remained “actively focused” on both world and UK politics when he formally tendered his resignation as prime minister to her, despite being “clearly not well”.Mr Johnson had his final audience with the Queen in Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 6 as he made way for Liz Truss to succeed him in Downing Street.The Conservative backbencher, who was the 14th prime minister of the monarch’s 70-year reign, said he was moved by...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mathias Cormann
The Independent

UK compared to Russia after barrister threatened with arrest over blank piece of paper

A UK barrister being threatened with arrest over a blank sheet of paper has led to comparison of Russia’s crackdown on dissent.Barrister Paul Powlesland filmed his interaction with an officer who claimed that the sign “may offend” people if he wrote “not my King” on it.Mr Powlesland said he was threatened with arrest, writing on Twitter: “Just went to Parliament Square and held up a blank piece of paper.“Officer came and asked for my details. He confirmed that if I wrote ‘Not My King’ on it, he would arrest me under the Public Order Act because someone might be...
U.K.
The Independent

More migrants crossed Channel so far this year than all of 2021, figures suggest

More migrants have crossed the English Channel to the UK so far this year than in the whole of 2021, Government figures suggest.Some 601 people were detected on Monday in 19 boats, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said, taking the provisional total for the year to 28,561.This suggests an average of 32 people per boat in the latest day of crossings.Last year’s total was 28,526, according to official figures.The 2022 figure to date is nearly double the number that had been detected by this point last year, which was just under 14,500.There have been 3,518 crossings recorded in September so far,...
U.K.
The Independent

August inflation rate expected to remain flat following drop in fuel prices

Economists think that inflation did not rise last month for the first time in a year, but it is still expected to tick up in the weeks to come.August’s inflation is set to remain at 10.1% when it is presented on Wednesday morning, according to an average of expert predictions.It is the same year-on-year Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rate that the Office for National Statistics measured in July – the first time since September last year that CPI has not risen.The cooling off was probably driven by the cost of petrol and diesel, which started to drop over the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Real Wages#Oecd#Food Prices#Ethnic Minorities#Uk
The Independent

Kremlin hails importance of Putin-Xi meeting in Samarkand

The Kremlin on Tuesday hailed the significance of Russian President Vladimir Putin's planned meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping this week, noting that it's particularly important amid tensions with the West.Putin's foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov said the two leaders are scheduled to meet Thursday in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on the sidelines of a summit of a security pact dominated by Moscow and Beijing.“The meeting has a special significance in view of the current international situation,” Ushakov told reporters, saying Putin and Xi will discuss the international situation, along with regional issues and bilateral cooperation.China has pointedly refused to criticize...
POLITICS
The Independent

King questions DUP leader over controversial Northern Ireland Protocol

The King has questioned the leader of the DUP about the party’s position on the controversial Northern Ireland Protocol during a visit to Hillsborough Castle.Charles had a lengthy conversation with Sir Jeffrey Donaldson about the European Union and the ongoing issues surrounding the protocol at Hillsborough Castle, the royal residence in Northern Ireland.Sir Jeffrey told the new monarch that there are positive sounds coming from the EU side and that he was hopeful matters would “progress”.The King spoke to Sir Jeffrey and Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill about the Northern Ireland Assembly and its current impasse.The Northern Ireland Protocol...
POLITICS
The Independent

Decarbonising global energy system will save ‘at least’ $12 trillion by 2050

ââThe tumbling cost of renewable energy means transitioning away from fossil fuels over the next 30 years will save the world "at least $12 trillion", according to researchers at the University of Oxford.The decarbonisation of the energy system will not only see a major reduction in the cost of producing and distributing energy, but will also allow for greater levels of energy to be produced and therefore help expand energy access around the planet.The faster the transition to renewables occurs, the greater the potential for savings, the team found, and urged governments to recognise the enormous boost to the global...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Inflation eases for second month in a row but remains high at 8.3%

Inflation only increased by 0.1 per cent in August, but it still climbed upward by 8.3 per cent in the past 12 months, according to the latest Consumer Price Index report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. President Joe Biden hailed the news in a statement on Tuesday and said that prices will go down further once the Inflation Reduction Act that he signed last month goes into effect. “Overall, prices have been essentially flat in our country these last two months: that is welcome news for American families, with more work to do,” he said. “And real wages...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Outcry as investigations into MPs and parliamentary staff halted because of Queen’s death

Investigations into alleged misconduct by MPs and parliamentary staff have been halted because of the Queen’s death, triggering criticism.The Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS) – set up after the bullying scandal that rocked Westminster in 2018 – has told alleged victims that its work has been “paused”.Similarly, the standards commissioner, Kathryn Stone, who oversees the MPs’ code of conduct, said her office’s work had been “suspended to observe the period of national mourning”.The GMB union criticised the move by the ICGS, warning it might “prolong a process that many staff already find to be excessively difficult and lengthy”.Jenny...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

840K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy