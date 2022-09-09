Read full article on original website
Why Is This “Move-In Ready” Iowa Home Only $50,000?
Location, location, location. I think that old real estate saying certainly applies here and it affects the price of this listing. This home in the small Mississippi River town of Fort Madison, Iowa seems to be in decent condition but, as you can see in the gallery below, it could use some freshening up.
Who Says Iowa Doesn’t Have Good Pizza? We Found The 10 Best
If you're about to have a party or even just a movie night, you can never go wrong with pizza. Pizza is one of those things in life that usually everyone can agree on. Leave it to Best Things Iowa and Travel Iowa to uncover the best and favorite pizzas in our neighboring state. From cheese and sausage to pineapple pizza, Best Things Iowa and Travel Iowa identified the top traditional and creative pizzas throughout the Hawkeye State.
The Deepest Lake In Minnesota Isn’t Even A Real Lake, And It Was Used By NASA
The deepest lake on Minnesota shores is Lake Superior. However, the deepest inland lake in Minnesota isn't even really a lake. Lake Superior's deepest point is 1,332 feet. It's the deepest of the Great Lakes, coldest, and best (That's why it's Superior). The deepest inland lake in Minnesota is 450 feet deep. Can you imagine swimming in that? It would feel like hovering over an abyss.
Iowa, Minnesota on Opposite Ends on Best/Worst States To Work List
Iowa and Minnesota may be separated by a common border, but they are light years apart on a new survey of exactly where employees are happiest in America. The results of an Oxfam America survey on 'Best and Worst States to Work in America 2022' show the North Star State in the top 20 and the Hawkeye State in the bottom 20.
Is Sioux Falls One of The Worst Cities for Country Music Fans?
Every year, multiple country artists perform huge shows throughout South Dakota and the Sioux Empire. You would think with the numerous country shows, Sioux Falls would be one of the best cities for country music fans. But think again!. There's a new study about 2022's Best Cities for Country Music...
These Minnesota and Iowa Beers Are among the Best in America
Beer has been a universally loved beverage for centuries but there are certain varieties of the drink that definitely divide people. The subjects of craft brews, ciders, and seltzers have led to some pretty passionate discussions, but the biggest hot-button topic in the beer world these days boils down to three letters - IPA.
South Dakota New Home Sizes Saw Biggest Decrease in U.S.
In the late 1980s, one of the most popular films in theaters was Honey, I Shrunk The Kids. These days in South Dakota, it's not the children who are getting smaller, it's the houses. According to the 2022 American Home Size Index from American Home Shield, the average square footage...
Donations Up in the Air For Iowa Teen Ordered to Pay $150K to Her Accused Rapist’s Family
A GoFundMe page has collected over $325,000 for an Iowa teen who has to pay restitution to her rapist's family after she pled guilty to stabbing him to death. The problem? Her attorneys have to determine if those funds can be used for payment of restitution under Iowa law. 17-year-old...
Is This the Most Fun New Fall Family Destination in South Dakota?
Our Farm is a new - Pumpkin Patch, Corn Maze, Petting Zoo, Pedal Track, Multiple Slides ,Hay Bale Mountain, Zip Lines, Corn Pit, Gourd Launchers, Concession stands and Fall family and friend fun! - Our Farm Facebook. So the answer to the title question is "yes"!. The Mellegaard family decided...
Small South Dakota Town Named ‘Ugliest’ in the Entire State
The state of South Dakota has some incredibly beautiful places to visit. The majestic Black Hills, the formidable Missouri River, and of course, there's nothing quite like the Badlands. That being said, some areas of the state are more appealing than others and one unlucky town was named the "ugliest"...
Which South Dakota Attraction Is ‘Criminally Underrated’?
We are quite accustomed to South Dakota being overlooked when it comes to being a tourist attraction. It seems at times that if it wasn't for Mount Rushmore and the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally that we wouldn't get any love at all from anyone outside the state. But that's not the...
Is This Really the Most Misspelled Word in South Dakota?
These days, it's easier than ever to spell correctly (thanks autocorrect!). That being said, certain words are trickier than others to spell. Google Trends recently released the most misspelled word in each state, and while some seem understandable, others are pretty head-scratching, including South Dakota. What is South Dakota's Most...
Did You Know Joe Foss Had a Big Impact on the Game of Football?
South Dakotans are highly familiar with the name Joe Foss. Most people immediately associate Foss with the Sioux Falls Regional Airport, otherwise known as Joe Foss Field. Foss was a very accomplished aviator during his lifetime. A United States Marine Corp major, and a highly decorated Marine fighter-ace during World War II, he also received the Medal of Honor for his role in the air combat campaign during the Guadalcanal Campaign in the early 1940s and was later named an Air National Guard brigadier general.
No Surprise Here, Iowa’s Top Party Schools Ranked
Which college in Iowa takes the crown when it comes to partying? Well, the results are in, and if you attended this school, you probably won't be surprised. According to data website, Niche, the top party schools were ranked based on a few key factors. According to Niche, student surveys...
New Iowa Costco Will Be First Of Its Kind In The Midwest
There is just something magical about shopping in bulk, isn't there? I remember my first trip to a Costco. It was during our vacation to Seatle several years ago. I just remember thinking to myself, is there anything they don't have? The answer, of course, is no! Iowa is home to several Costco stores, the closest being the Coralville location. But a new Costco is set to open soon here in Iowa, and it will be the first of its kind in the Midwest!
South Dakota Is A Quick Drive To This Huge Nebraska Zoo
Sioux Falls is situated in a pretty unique location where you can be in different midwestern states within an hour. A great destination to visit outside of the Sioux Empire is one of the biggest zoos in the Heartland. Just a short two and a half hour drive from Sioux...
Iowa Has Some of the Cheapest Car Repair Bills in America
Maine - $349.25. South Dakota and Minnesota landed just outside the top ten cheapest states for car repairs in the country. The Mount Rushmore State was 12th overall despite the 41st highest labor costs in America ($147.27). The state improved by seven spots in this year's survey. That's offset by...
Which Iowa and Minnesota Locations Are Getting New Names?
Seven creeks and lakes in Iowa and Minnesota are among the nearly 650 places nationwide undergoing name changes at the direction of the Department of the Interior. The department is eliminating all references to 'squaw' from locations. The term originally translated to 'woman' from the Algonquin language, but over time...
What Is South Dakota’s Top Trending Fashion and Beauty Trend?
Do you consider yourself to be a trendy person? Always on top of the latest styles in fashion and beauty. If you answered yes, you can test that theory out now against the findings from a fashion and beauty survey that was conducted recently by a website called StyleSeat.com. In...
The Midwest Needs To Get Ahead Of Propane Challenges This Fall
Last spring, parts of Iowa saw late panting as weather and soil moisture prevented farmers from taking to the field. Now we are seeing drought conditions that have been impacting the corn crop in Iowa in ways we still cannot predict. As we see different obstacles pop up around our...
