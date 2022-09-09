Read full article on original website
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 2 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers.
No. 23 Pitt heads to Western Michigan eyeing revenge
No. 23 Pittsburgh at Western Michigan, Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT (ESPNU) Line: Pitt by 10½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Western Michigan leads 1-0. Pitt makes a rare road trip to a non-Power Five school eyeing revenge after the Broncos stunned the Panthers 44-41 last year in Pittsburgh. The Panthers recovered from the upset to claim their first ACC championship, though the loss took them out of any remote chance of crashing the College Football Playoff. Those hopes are likely gone again after falling in overtime to Tennessee last week. The Broncos hung tough for three quarters at Michigan State in the opener before falling late. Knocking off a ranked Power Five team at home would give the program a serious boost heading into conference play.
