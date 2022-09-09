Larchwood, Iowa — Eluding law enforcement ended in a crash in Larchwood, a totaled car, and a trip to the hospital for a Sioux Falls man on Sunday, September 11, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 5:15 p.m., 31-year-old Bobby Olseth of Sioux Falls was driving a 2013 Hyundai eastbound on Highway 9, in Larchwood. They tell us that he was eluding law enforcement at the time of the crash. Lyon County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Rob Ver Meer tells us one of their deputies was attempting to stop Olseth for a traffic violation.

LARCHWOOD, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO