Walworth County, SD

KELOLAND TV

More roundabouts possible in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls installed its first roundabout in about 2008 and its working on its fifth. The circular multiple lane turning options are often considered an option to replace traffic signals as the city reviews street projects, said engineer Andy Berg. But...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 12 new deaths; hospitalizations down

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,014 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, the deaths are up 12 from 3,002 the previous week. The new reported deaths include five men and seven women in the following age ranges: 70-79 (5); 80+ (7). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Brookings, Brule, Charles Mix, Codington, Corson, Davison, Kingsbury, Meade, Miner, Minnehaha, Pennington, Sanborn and Yankton.
PUBLIC HEALTH
gowatertown.net

Authorities identify Grant County dairy barn that partially collapsed

SUMMIT, S.D. (AP) — Officials in northeastern South Dakota are investigating the partial collapse of a barn that injured ten workers. Grant County Emergency Management says the barn at Blooming Valley Dairy near Summit was under construction when the rafters gave way about 5:30 p.m. Monday. Ten workers were...
GRANT COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

31-year-old dies at Pennington County Care Campus

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A 31-year-old woman died at the Pennington County Care Campus Wednesday morning. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says detox staff started lifesaving measures on a person who was found unresponsive in the Care Campus. The woman’s name is being withheld until notification of family.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
kiwaradio.com

Sioux Falls Man Eluding Law Enforcement Crashes In Larchwood, Totals Car, Is Taken To Hospital

Larchwood, Iowa — Eluding law enforcement ended in a crash in Larchwood, a totaled car, and a trip to the hospital for a Sioux Falls man on Sunday, September 11, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 5:15 p.m., 31-year-old Bobby Olseth of Sioux Falls was driving a 2013 Hyundai eastbound on Highway 9, in Larchwood. They tell us that he was eluding law enforcement at the time of the crash. Lyon County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Rob Ver Meer tells us one of their deputies was attempting to stop Olseth for a traffic violation.
LARCHWOOD, IA
KELOLAND TV

3 people killed in Roberts County crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three people were killed and another was injured in a one-vehicle crash Saturday night southwest of Sisseton. The Highway Patrol says preliminary crash info shows that a Chevrolet Impala was traveling southbound on Robert County Road 28 when it left the roadway and entered the west ditch. The Impala struck an approach, went airborne, struck a wooden post, landed on the driver’s side and started on fire.
ROBERTS COUNTY, SD
KEVN

Woman found dead at Rapid City Care Campus

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 31-year-old woman was found unresponsive at the Care Campus on Kansas City Street about 10 this morning. Detox staff started lifesaving measures until the woman was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.
RAPID CITY, SD
kiwaradio.com

One Dead After Accident West Of Hudson

Hudson, South Dakota — One person died and another was seriously injured in a recent accident west of Hudson. The names of the two people involved have not yet been released. The State of South Dakota holds names of accident victims for four days. According to the South Dakota...
gowatertown.net

Man killed in motorcycle crash in South Dakota’s Lincoln County

HUDSON, S.D. – One person died and another was seriously injured in a single motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon three miles west of Hudson, South Dakota. Names of the two people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. The Highway Patrol says the motorcycle was westbound...
HUDSON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Woman dead after standoff at Sioux Falls apartment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A large law enforcement presence is responding to an incident at an apartment in southwest Sioux Falls. UPDATE 9:30 a.m.: Officer Sam Clemens provided additional details regarding the shooting. Officers received a call around 7:30 a.m. regarding a family dispute in a southwest...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Multiple dumpster fires reported in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police received reports of multiple dumpsters on fire in Sioux Falls. According to a police report, around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, officers received multiple calls concerning four different dumpsters on fire. Authorities were able to use surveillance footage to identify the suspect. Shannon...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KEVN

Remains found in structure fire near Belle Fourche

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation is looking into a suspected crime after human remains were found in a structure fire near Belle Fourche. The city’s fire services were notified of the fire at a home on Canyon Lane early Sunday morning. Once...
BELLE FOURCHE, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Three dead, one injured in one-car crash near Sisseton

SISSETON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three people died, and another person was injured in a one-vehicle crash late Saturday night southwest of Sisseton. Preliminary crash information from the Department of Public Safety indicates that a 2012 Chevrolet Impala was southbound on Roberts County Road 28 when it left the roadway and entered the west ditch. The vehicle struck an approach, went airborne, struck a wooden post, landed on the driver’s side, and started on fire.
SISSETON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Arlington man died of injuries sustained in one-car crash

ERWIN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man has died of injuries sustained in a one-vehicle crash on Aug. 29, 2022, west of Erwin. According to a report from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2012 Kenworth semi-truck and trailer was eastbound on 200th Street when the passenger side tires went off the roadway. The semi-truck and trailer went down the embankment and overturned onto the passenger side.
ERWIN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Bagel Boy east under new management

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A long time Sioux Falls staple is now under new ownership on the east side of town. “One of my favorite lunch spots,” Bagel Boy east regular Todd Miller said. It’s a favorite stop for many people in eastern Sioux Falls. “I...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City School Resource Officer: “This is where I belong”

RAPID CITY, S.D. — It’s the collision of two worlds – law enforcement and education. School Resource Officers in the Rapid City Area School District work every day to build relationships with students to ensure safety and healthy development. One of those SRO’s is Deputy Alix Whittle....
RAPID CITY, SD

