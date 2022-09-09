Read full article on original website
Related
Victim of deadly Lincoln County motorcycle crash identified
A South Dakota man has been identified as the person who died in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon west of Hudson.
KELOLAND TV
More roundabouts possible in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls installed its first roundabout in about 2008 and its working on its fifth. The circular multiple lane turning options are often considered an option to replace traffic signals as the city reviews street projects, said engineer Andy Berg. But...
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 12 new deaths; hospitalizations down
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,014 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, the deaths are up 12 from 3,002 the previous week. The new reported deaths include five men and seven women in the following age ranges: 70-79 (5); 80+ (7). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Brookings, Brule, Charles Mix, Codington, Corson, Davison, Kingsbury, Meade, Miner, Minnehaha, Pennington, Sanborn and Yankton.
gowatertown.net
Authorities identify Grant County dairy barn that partially collapsed
SUMMIT, S.D. (AP) — Officials in northeastern South Dakota are investigating the partial collapse of a barn that injured ten workers. Grant County Emergency Management says the barn at Blooming Valley Dairy near Summit was under construction when the rafters gave way about 5:30 p.m. Monday. Ten workers were...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KELOLAND TV
31-year-old dies at Pennington County Care Campus
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A 31-year-old woman died at the Pennington County Care Campus Wednesday morning. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says detox staff started lifesaving measures on a person who was found unresponsive in the Care Campus. The woman’s name is being withheld until notification of family.
drgnews.com
Two more individuals sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking conspiracy in connection with “Operation Say Uncle”
A federal judge has determined the punishment for two men convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance. Justin Coyle, age 36, was sentenced to 10 years custody in federal prison, followed by four years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Court...
kiwaradio.com
Sioux Falls Man Eluding Law Enforcement Crashes In Larchwood, Totals Car, Is Taken To Hospital
Larchwood, Iowa — Eluding law enforcement ended in a crash in Larchwood, a totaled car, and a trip to the hospital for a Sioux Falls man on Sunday, September 11, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 5:15 p.m., 31-year-old Bobby Olseth of Sioux Falls was driving a 2013 Hyundai eastbound on Highway 9, in Larchwood. They tell us that he was eluding law enforcement at the time of the crash. Lyon County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Rob Ver Meer tells us one of their deputies was attempting to stop Olseth for a traffic violation.
KELOLAND TV
3 people killed in Roberts County crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three people were killed and another was injured in a one-vehicle crash Saturday night southwest of Sisseton. The Highway Patrol says preliminary crash info shows that a Chevrolet Impala was traveling southbound on Robert County Road 28 when it left the roadway and entered the west ditch. The Impala struck an approach, went airborne, struck a wooden post, landed on the driver’s side and started on fire.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEVN
Woman found dead at Rapid City Care Campus
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 31-year-old woman was found unresponsive at the Care Campus on Kansas City Street about 10 this morning. Detox staff started lifesaving measures until the woman was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.
kiwaradio.com
One Dead After Accident West Of Hudson
Hudson, South Dakota — One person died and another was seriously injured in a recent accident west of Hudson. The names of the two people involved have not yet been released. The State of South Dakota holds names of accident victims for four days. According to the South Dakota...
gowatertown.net
Man killed in motorcycle crash in South Dakota’s Lincoln County
HUDSON, S.D. – One person died and another was seriously injured in a single motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon three miles west of Hudson, South Dakota. Names of the two people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. The Highway Patrol says the motorcycle was westbound...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Woman dead after standoff at Sioux Falls apartment
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A large law enforcement presence is responding to an incident at an apartment in southwest Sioux Falls. UPDATE 9:30 a.m.: Officer Sam Clemens provided additional details regarding the shooting. Officers received a call around 7:30 a.m. regarding a family dispute in a southwest...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KELOLAND TV
Questions about Noem’s surgery; former officer pleads guilty; new Jeep for vet
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, September 14. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A former Sioux Falls Police officer admits to breaking a federal law and preying on someone who he believed was a child.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Multiple dumpster fires reported in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police received reports of multiple dumpsters on fire in Sioux Falls. According to a police report, around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, officers received multiple calls concerning four different dumpsters on fire. Authorities were able to use surveillance footage to identify the suspect. Shannon...
KEVN
Remains found in structure fire near Belle Fourche
BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation is looking into a suspected crime after human remains were found in a structure fire near Belle Fourche. The city’s fire services were notified of the fire at a home on Canyon Lane early Sunday morning. Once...
dakotanewsnow.com
Three dead, one injured in one-car crash near Sisseton
SISSETON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three people died, and another person was injured in a one-vehicle crash late Saturday night southwest of Sisseton. Preliminary crash information from the Department of Public Safety indicates that a 2012 Chevrolet Impala was southbound on Roberts County Road 28 when it left the roadway and entered the west ditch. The vehicle struck an approach, went airborne, struck a wooden post, landed on the driver’s side, and started on fire.
dakotanewsnow.com
Arlington man died of injuries sustained in one-car crash
ERWIN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man has died of injuries sustained in a one-vehicle crash on Aug. 29, 2022, west of Erwin. According to a report from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2012 Kenworth semi-truck and trailer was eastbound on 200th Street when the passenger side tires went off the roadway. The semi-truck and trailer went down the embankment and overturned onto the passenger side.
KEVN
Black Hills motorcycle rider returns from trip to all 48 mainland states
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - When Rapid City resident Emily Wiegel isn’t working as a nurse at Monument Health, you can find her on her Indian Motorcycle looking for a new riding challenge. Emily was welcomed back to the Black Hills by cheering fans in the parking lot of Indian...
KELOLAND TV
Bagel Boy east under new management
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A long time Sioux Falls staple is now under new ownership on the east side of town. “One of my favorite lunch spots,” Bagel Boy east regular Todd Miller said. It’s a favorite stop for many people in eastern Sioux Falls. “I...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City School Resource Officer: “This is where I belong”
RAPID CITY, S.D. — It’s the collision of two worlds – law enforcement and education. School Resource Officers in the Rapid City Area School District work every day to build relationships with students to ensure safety and healthy development. One of those SRO’s is Deputy Alix Whittle....
Comments / 0