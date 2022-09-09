Read full article on original website
Oak premiere brand new single Dreamless Sleep
Norwegian progressive rock quartet Oak have premiered their brand new single Dreamless Sleep, which you can listen to below. The new single is the first new music to be taken from the band's upcoming album The Quiet Rebellion Of Compromise which will be released through Karisma Records on November 11.
A.A. Williams shares powerful video for new single The Echo
A.A. Williams plays her biggest headline show yet at London’s Queen Elizabeth Hall on September 17. A.A. Williams has shared a powerful video for her new single The Echo, which you can watch below. The compelling accompanying video, directed by Fraser West, depicts a young man’s dark odyssey around night-time London before reaching an unexpected ending.
Ozzy Osbourne releases full performance video from Bulls vs Raiders halftime show
TV viewers were denied the chance to see the Prince Of Darkness's NFL performance, but now Ozzy has obtained the footage for all humanity to enjoy. Ozzy Osbourne has released the footage of his halftime performance at the recent NFL season opener between the LA Rams and the Buffalo Bills. The two song set was originally witnessed in its entirety only by those at the game, which took place at the SoFi Stadium Inglewood, California.
Rina Sawayama's new single Hurricanes is the sparkling hit of sunshine you need today
Rina Sawayama has shared a new single, Hurricanes, lifted from her soon-to-be-released album Hold The Girl. Rina Sawayama has shared the uplifting new track, Hurricanes, taken from her forthcoming album, Hold The Girl, which is scheduled to arrive on September 16 via Dirty Hit. Hurricanes is the fifth single from...
BuzzFeed
People Are Loving The Fact That Daemon Targaryen Is A Hot, Chaotic Mess
"Daemon wasn’t even home for a good 24 hours before he was exiled again. I love my messy king."
Steve Howe releases emotive new video for Plexus with late son Virgil
Steve Howe will release Luna Mist, collection of recordings with Virgil Howe, in September. Yes guitarist Steve Howe has released a colourful new video for the emotive Plexus, which you can watch below. It's taken from Lunar Mist, a second collaboration with his late son Virgil Howe who tragically passed...
