Hialeah, FL

miamitimesonline.com

Historian Marvin Dunn victim of hate crime

A Florida town known for the infamous Rosewood Massacre was the site of a recent racist attack on prominent Miami Black historian and FIU professor emeritus of psychology, Marvin Dunn, Ph.D. David Allen Emanuel, 61, was arrested and charged Monday night with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a third-degree...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Drug and Gun Charges Against Rapper "Stitches" Dropped

Phillip Katsabanis, a popular South Florida rapper known as Stitches, was arrested by a cadre of Bay Harbor Islands cops on August 3 for cocaine possession and "firing a firearm in public," police said. Best known for a song about cocaine called "Brick in Yo Face," Katsabanis told police that...
BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, FL
bulletin-news.com

Man Broke Into Ex-Girlfriend’s Miami Apartment, Stabbed Her and Another Man

A Miami man is charged with stabbing his ex-girlfriend and another guy after being accused by police of breaking into their apartment. According to an arrest record, Khwamee Barraca Woods, 19, is charged with two charges of attempted felony murder, two counts of aggravated violence resulting in serious bodily injury, one act of armed burglary with assault or battery, and one count of grand theft.
MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

Man from Boca Raton accused of molesting 13-year-old girl

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — 38-year-old Zachary Prince has been accused of molesting a 13-year-old girl at a New Year's Party this year. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's office has charged him with two counts of sexual battery on a victim age 12-17 and lewd lascivious behavior battery on a victim age 12-17. Today, Prince was set to appear in court but refused according to public record.
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

Miami Police Capt. Javier Ortiz fired from department

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami Police Department captain has been fired. On Tuesday, MPD Chief Manuel Morales confirmed that he fired Police Capt. Javier Ortiz. In a statement to 7News, Morales said in part, “Any member of the Miami Police Department who does not carry out the department’s mission is unworthy of serving the residents and stakeholders they vowed to uphold as a sworn member of the police department.”
MIAMI, FL
cbs12.com

Major drug bust in Miami-Dade seizes thousands of dollars of narcotics

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. (CBS12) — Multiple drugs were seized by local law enforcement in Miami-Dade on Wednesday — including over 25 lbs. of marijuana. The Miami-Dade Police Department worked alongside the Midwest District Gang Unit and the City of Homestead Police Department in an investigation to seize numerous drugs, cash and live rounds.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Driver Charged with Vehicular Homicide in Hollywood Scooter Collision

A deadly collision involving a car and a motor scooter in Hollywood has resulted in charges of vehicular homicide and reckless driving for a Miami man. Isaiah Dameon Lafleur, 18, surrendered at the Broward County Jail Monday. According to the arrest report, Lafleur was driving a red 2019 Chevrolet Camaro...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
HipHopDX.com

YNW Melly Denied Emergency Jail Pass For Abscessed Tooth Under Diamond Grill

Broward County, FL – YNW Melly requested an emergency jail pass for an abscessed tooth last month, but a judge has reportedly since shot him down. According to TMZ Hip Hop, Melly — who’s currently locked up at Broward County Jail in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on double homicide charges — claimed his diamond-encrusted grill was infected and required dental work. But on August 30, the judge refused to let him out of jail to have his teeth examined.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Public Safety
cw34.com

12-year-old boy missing in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 12-year-old boy who was last seen by his family on Tuesday. Deputies say Ryon Clarke,12, was last seen Sept. 13 in the West Palm Beach area. Anyone with information about Clarke's whereabouts are...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
