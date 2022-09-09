Read full article on original website
Related
miamitimesonline.com
Historian Marvin Dunn victim of hate crime
A Florida town known for the infamous Rosewood Massacre was the site of a recent racist attack on prominent Miami Black historian and FIU professor emeritus of psychology, Marvin Dunn, Ph.D. David Allen Emanuel, 61, was arrested and charged Monday night with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a third-degree...
Miami New Times
Drug and Gun Charges Against Rapper "Stitches" Dropped
Phillip Katsabanis, a popular South Florida rapper known as Stitches, was arrested by a cadre of Bay Harbor Islands cops on August 3 for cocaine possession and "firing a firearm in public," police said. Best known for a song about cocaine called "Brick in Yo Face," Katsabanis told police that...
Click10.com
Police ‘looking into’ rough northeast Miami-Dade arrest, say suspect threw punches
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A tough takedown at a South Florida strip mall was caught on camera. Local 10 News spoke to a man who said he was roughed up by officers in northeast Miami-Dade while trying to defend his girlfriend. “He put her at the floor,” Byjhon Losier...
Florida family shot at over curly fries in Texas drive-thru sues Jack-In-The-Box
A Miami family shot at by a Houston Jack-In-The-Box employee over curly fries announced a lawsuit against the company.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bulletin-news.com
Man Broke Into Ex-Girlfriend’s Miami Apartment, Stabbed Her and Another Man
A Miami man is charged with stabbing his ex-girlfriend and another guy after being accused by police of breaking into their apartment. According to an arrest record, Khwamee Barraca Woods, 19, is charged with two charges of attempted felony murder, two counts of aggravated violence resulting in serious bodily injury, one act of armed burglary with assault or battery, and one count of grand theft.
South Bay murder suspect tells PBSO man 'disrespected him' — so he shot him to death
SOUTH BAY — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man in last week's fatal shooting of 28-year-old Manuel Segura. Deputies say Hargest King, 26, of South Bay admitted to shooting Segura numerous times following a Sept. 8 argument in which Segura "disrespected him." The manhunt: Detectives...
Board: Florida sheriff maybe lied about killing in his teens
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A major Florida sheriff who was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis after a high school massacre appears to have lied when he didn’t disclose in his job application that he fatally shot another teenager when he was 14 and that he had used LSD, the state ethics commission found Wednesday.
cw34.com
Man from Boca Raton accused of molesting 13-year-old girl
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — 38-year-old Zachary Prince has been accused of molesting a 13-year-old girl at a New Year's Party this year. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's office has charged him with two counts of sexual battery on a victim age 12-17 and lewd lascivious behavior battery on a victim age 12-17. Today, Prince was set to appear in court but refused according to public record.
RELATED PEOPLE
Victim dies after Boynton Beach road-rage shooting
A 67-year-old victim in a Boynton Beach road-rage shooting that occurred last month has died, according to the city's police department.
Tesla driver lost scholarship before fiery crash in Florida, report says
A 20-year-old Tesla driver who died with a passenger in a fiery, high-speed crash on a residential South Florida street last year might have been upset after learning he had lost a scholarship, federal investigators said.
WSVN-TV
Miami Police Capt. Javier Ortiz fired from department
MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami Police Department captain has been fired. On Tuesday, MPD Chief Manuel Morales confirmed that he fired Police Capt. Javier Ortiz. In a statement to 7News, Morales said in part, “Any member of the Miami Police Department who does not carry out the department’s mission is unworthy of serving the residents and stakeholders they vowed to uphold as a sworn member of the police department.”
cbs12.com
Major drug bust in Miami-Dade seizes thousands of dollars of narcotics
MIAMI-DADE, Fla. (CBS12) — Multiple drugs were seized by local law enforcement in Miami-Dade on Wednesday — including over 25 lbs. of marijuana. The Miami-Dade Police Department worked alongside the Midwest District Gang Unit and the City of Homestead Police Department in an investigation to seize numerous drugs, cash and live rounds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
floridapolitics.com
Ticketed for speeding 116 mph, UF student tells trooper he didn’t want to be late for class
'I know that I was speeding, but I do not think the manner in which I drove was reckless.'. Ticketed for speeding 116 mph on a crowded stretch of Interstate 75 in this college town, a University of Florida student told the trooper the reason for his fast driving: He didn’t want to be late for class on the first day of the fall semester.
NBC Miami
Driver Charged with Vehicular Homicide in Hollywood Scooter Collision
A deadly collision involving a car and a motor scooter in Hollywood has resulted in charges of vehicular homicide and reckless driving for a Miami man. Isaiah Dameon Lafleur, 18, surrendered at the Broward County Jail Monday. According to the arrest report, Lafleur was driving a red 2019 Chevrolet Camaro...
HipHopDX.com
YNW Melly Denied Emergency Jail Pass For Abscessed Tooth Under Diamond Grill
Broward County, FL – YNW Melly requested an emergency jail pass for an abscessed tooth last month, but a judge has reportedly since shot him down. According to TMZ Hip Hop, Melly — who’s currently locked up at Broward County Jail in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on double homicide charges — claimed his diamond-encrusted grill was infected and required dental work. But on August 30, the judge refused to let him out of jail to have his teeth examined.
Click10.com
Man opens fire after fishing disagreement at Haulover Beach marina
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A fight over fishing led to shots being fired at the Haulover Beach marina. The victims of the shooting weren’t physically injured but they say they are now emotionally scarred. “He was walking on the grass, he ordered two of my friends on the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSVN-TV
Homestead Police release surveillance images of SUV linked to fatal hit-and-run
HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have provided a new clue as they search for the driver responsible for a hit-and-run that left an elderly man dead in Homestead. Homestead Police on Wednesday released surveillance images of the SUV that, they said, was involved in Friday morning’s crash. Investigators said...
WSVN-TV
Video shows 2 women beating Olsen Middle School student outside campus
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two women are accused of ambushing and beating up a student outside of Olsen Middle School in Dania Beach after classes in a fight documented on cellphone video that has since gone viral. Students who spoke with 7News said the beatdown happened Monday afternoon after...
NBC Miami
Dozens of South Florida Officers Charged Following Use of Force Allegations
There’s the former Miami-Dade Police Officer who was found guilty of battery and official misconduct after a video went viral showing him tackling a woman in 2019. The former Miccosukee Police Officer sentenced to 10 years in prison after being accused of forcing two teens to run naked during a traffic stop.
cw34.com
12-year-old boy missing in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 12-year-old boy who was last seen by his family on Tuesday. Deputies say Ryon Clarke,12, was last seen Sept. 13 in the West Palm Beach area. Anyone with information about Clarke's whereabouts are...
97X
Davenport, IA
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
97X plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://97x.com
Comments / 2