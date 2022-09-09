Read full article on original website
Related
Toledo area’s boys soccer leaders for week of Sept.12
Here are the high school boys soccer stat leaders in The Blade’s coverage area entering the week of Sept. 12. Stats courtesy of Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association database. GOALS1. Tyson Woodring (Evergreen), 20T2. Alex Duran (Ottawa Hills),12T2. Griffin Meyer (Genoa), 12T4. Mike Lickert (Genoa), 11T4. Kaiden Reed (Lake), 11T4. Gael Rios (Lake), 11T7. Nick Rosinski (Evergreen), 10T7. Nate Tipton (Genoa), 10T7. Braden Vajen (Wauseon), 10 T10. Tim Cox (Springfield), 9T10. Hunter Keivens (Springfield), 9T10. Keegan Motter (Perrysburg), 9T10. Anthony Tomaszewski (Bryan), 9 ASSISTS1. Griffin Meyer (Genoa), 182. Adam Ayad (Ottawa Hills) 123. Nick Rosinski (Evergreen), 9T4. Hunter Keivens (Springfield), 8T4. Hunter Streight (Genoa), 8T4. Benicio Torres (Wauseon), 8T7. Kaien Reed (Lake), 7T7. Nolan Risner (Delta), 79. Garrett Nealis (Liberty-Benton), 6T10. Zaier Dar (Springfield), 5T10. Alex Duran (Ottawa Hills), 5T10. Zach Gronau (Maumee), 5T10. Mike Lickert (Genoa), 5T10. Carson Mackey (Ottawa Hills), 5 T10. Josh Tussing (Northview), 5T10. Tyson Woodring (Evergreen), 5T10. Max York (Delta), 5 GOALKEEPER SAVES1. Billy Graffius (Rossford), 602. Taylor Lewis (Maumee), 583. Nic Meisner (Swanton), 564. Brodey Roth (Delta), 465. Julian Jaume (Ottawa Hills), 41T6. Austin Hopkins (Napoleon), 37T6. Walker Lumbrezer (Evergreen), 378. Eric Sander (Eastwood), 359. Hutch Saggese (Northview), 2510. Kyler Boulton (Archbold), 24
WJON
St. Cloud, MN
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0