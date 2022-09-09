Read full article on original website
Iowa’s Last 80-Degree Day Generally Happens on THIS Date [PHOTOS]
If you haven't heard, our weather partner KCRG says temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s are returning to the forecast late this week. We know summer isn't officially over until September 22nd (I will remind everyone who needs to be reminded until I turn blue in the face). Then you can have your apple orchards, hay rack rides, and pumpkin spice lattes! I am going to cling to every warm day that's left.
Gas Prices Rise In Iowa
(UNDATED) – After months of falling, gas prices are rising again in Iowa. According to Triple-A, the average price for regular-unleaded today (Wednesday) is three dollars, 46 cents a gallon, that’s four cents higher than it was a week ago. Iowa’s average price is still lower than the national average of three-70 a gallon. The cheapest average gas price in Iowa can be found in Henry County at three-15 a gallon. The most expensive is in Bremer County in northeastern Iowa at three-69 a gallon.
15 Cabin Rentals in Iowa (Comforts of Midwest!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. When planning your next cabin getaway, you should consider planning it to the lovely midwest state of Iowa. Whether you’re looking to catch the famous Iowa State Fair, get lost in corn mazes, or simply relax in the scenic midwest, Iowa has it and more.
The Deadliest Animal in the World is Abundant in Iowa
The state of Iowa is filled with many wonderful creatures. Yes Hawkeye fans, the Cyclone faithful are among them. Native to Iowa we have some docile, even cute native animals. You'll find a large number of fury forest animals, including white-tail deer, gray foxes, red foxes, coyotes, and bobcats. While deer can certainly be a nuisance or even dangerous when struck by a car, for the most part, those are some mild-mannered animals.
Here Are 20 Signs This Winter is Going to Suck in Iowa & Illinois
In the Midwest, we are no strangers to rough weather. Whether it's 100-degree days with high humidity during the summer months or the deep freeze that comes after a heavy snowstorm, we have to be prepared for everything. Severe storms, derechos, even a haboob? No one can be 100 percent...
The Most Dangerous Intersection in All of Iowa
Don't let the rolling fields of corn and hog lots fool you; The state of Iowa has more than its fair share of dangerous roads and intersections. And while most are in the state's urban areas, some of the most hazardous can be found on rural roads. According to Bad...
Winter La Nina odds increase: What it means for Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — The September monthly analysis of the El Nino/Southern Oscillation is in from the Climate Prediction Center and the NWS and the odds of La Nina continuing for a rare third consecutive winter are increasing. La Nina and El Nino conditions are defined by sea surface...
Speed Limit Changes And Doubling Of Fines Almost Became Law In Iowa
For the past few years, there have been talks about increasing the speed limit in Iowa. In short, the bill would let us go 5 mph faster. The bill would increase the speed limit on interstate highways from 70 to 75 mph. On divided, multi-lane highways, the bill would increase the speed limit from 65 mph to 70 mph. The speed limit on other state roads would increase from 55 miles per hour to 60 mph.
Who Says Iowa Doesn’t Have Good Pizza? We Found The 10 Best
If you're about to have a party or even just a movie night, you can never go wrong with pizza. Pizza is one of those things in life that usually everyone can agree on. Leave it to Best Things Iowa and Travel Iowa to uncover the best and favorite pizzas in our neighboring state. From cheese and sausage to pineapple pizza, Best Things Iowa and Travel Iowa identified the top traditional and creative pizzas throughout the Hawkeye State.
StormTeam 3: Rainfall Totals from Friday/Saturday
After a very fall-like cold front Friday and this Saturday, the skies are finally clearing! Here's how much rain we saw. Most of us saw about half an inch to an inch of rain during this time. The highest recorded total in Iowa was New Hampton at 1.53". In Minnesota it was 1.12".
Bonds that failed during Tuesday special election in Iowa
Iowa oncologist explains "The Cancer Moonshot" Preventative care, including increased access to cancer screenings, is part of the new phase of what's called "The Cancer Moonshot." Johnson County Conservation Board purchases 83 acre 'Two Horse Farm'. Updated: 7 hours ago. The Johnson County Conservation Board now owns 83 acres in...
New Iowa Costco Will Be First Of Its Kind In The Midwest
There is just something magical about shopping in bulk, isn't there? I remember my first trip to a Costco. It was during our vacation to Seatle several years ago. I just remember thinking to myself, is there anything they don't have? The answer, of course, is no! Iowa is home to several Costco stores, the closest being the Coralville location. But a new Costco is set to open soon here in Iowa, and it will be the first of its kind in the Midwest!
Iowa Is Home To 6 Of The Drunkest Counties In America
A recent study looked at the 50 drunkest counties in America. Iowa is home to 6 of the drunkest counties in all of the USA. Today we will be looking at all 6 of those spots in Iowa while also checking out the other counties in other states. It looks...
One person died in Dallas County crash
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — One person died in a single-vehicle crash on Monday evening. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Jason Lee Johnson, 39, was traveling eastbound on 150th Street from S Ave in Woodward. Johnson left the roadway and hit a field driveway, resulting in his vehicle to overturn. Johnson was the […]
Iowa’s Biggest Flea Market is Only Open One More Weekend in 2022
It's your last chance of the year to check out the What Cheer Flea Market!. Earlier this year, we told you about the famous What Cheer Flea Market in What Cheer, Iowa. It's one of the biggest flea markets in the entire Midwest, and it only happens three weekends a year. This year's markets took place in early May and August, with the final one coming up later on this month.
Beating the Odds: Thriving Iowa Mall to Welcome 8 New Stores
It's a rough time for malls all over the nation with many struggling to attract customers and stores that will pull them in. Many have already shuttered their doors or are on that path. One mall in Iowa is bucking the trends. Jordan Creek Town Center in West Des Moines...
Rain moves out of the metro this evening
DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Outlook:. Today's rain will continue to work eastward across Iowa this evening, coming to an end for central Iowa during the night. By daybreak tomorrow, any lingering showers will be confined to the eastern third of the state. As skies clear behind the showers, temperatures in western/northwest Iowa could fall into the upper 40s(!) by Sunday morning. The rest of Sunday will be mostly sunny, with a cool northerly breeze keeping afternoon highs in the 70s.
Minnesota’s Most Scenic Drive is the Perfect Fall Road Trip
There's no better time than Fall than to squeeze in a weekend road trip, and this scenic drive was just named the best in all of Minnesota. Anyone who has been lucky enough to drive along this route won't soon forget it, as it's easily one of the best sightseeing trips you can take.
No, there will not be a September snowstorm in Minnesota
Before you see something making the rounds on social media that might make you spit out your coffee, I’m going to explain why it’s complete garbage and why anyone posting it with any seriousness is engaging in bad science. I’m talking about the American (GFS) model’s snowfall output for the end of September.
Iowa DNR asks for public feedback on new bottle bill
Spencer Petras on his status as starting quarterback for the Iowa Hawkeyes. The consumer price index numbers released Tuesday showed a decline from historically high inflation. US inflation slows for second month. Updated: 2 hours ago. For the second-straight month, U.S. inflation eased-up. Tuesday's Deep Dive: September 13th, 2022. Updated:...
