Massachusetts State

yankodesign.com

Top 10 tiny homes that are the ultimate micro-living setups

Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. And, with everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! They’re simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And, we’ve curated a wide range of micro-home setups that totally grabbed our attention. From a prefab tiny home that is a smart mobile unit to a Norwegian wooden tiny home on wheels – there’s a tiny home out there for everyone!
SFGate

Sanitation solutions for tiny houses and other nontraditional homes

(BPT) - Since the real estate market started heating up and as the pandemic lingers, alternative housing options are seriously trending. Remote work has opened possibilities for living almost anywhere, even while traveling, which has led to increased interest in options like tiny houses. A recent survey by Fidelity National...
homedit.com

Senior-Friendly Bedroom Remodeling Ideas

Older adults looking to age in place need a senior-friendly bedroom. Remodeling the bedroom to make it liveable for the elderly isn’t cumbersome. You just have to give up the aesthetics and go for functionality. Several types of aging-in-place furniture are available for remodeling a bedroom. This guide will...
yankodesign.com

This secluded alpine home comes with three distinct pod-shaped living spaces

Designed as a series of alpine ski-lodge villas for guests looking to live in the lap of luxury on the mountaintops, the ‘Secluded’ glamping cabins come with a unique design that quite literally allows you to have a stunning view with each room. The three-pronged architecture presents a unique benefit, with each room having a full view of different sides of the mountains. With each room angled ever so slightly, they face in different areas, allowing you to see potentially both the sunrise and sunset rather well!
Inyerself

A Motorcycle Inspired by Ikea?

No, This is Not a Moped, and Ikea Does Not Make It!. When I first glanced at the Cake Osa+, it sure looked like a moped and looked Scandinavian in its design. I equate anything and everything Scandinavian with IKEA. Call it right, wrong, or whatever, but IKEA is always in my psyche. (Perhaps it's the colors or the general minimalist design?) No, the Cake OSA+ is not an IKEA-produced product and has no connection to IKEA whatsoever.
StyleCaster

Shoppers Say This Chic Duffle Bag Is ‘Excellent For Traveling’ & It’s on Sale For $24

I won’t be the first person to tell you that having the right carry-on bag makes all the difference when traveling. You don’t want to get stopped at TSA or your gate only to find out that your bag is too big and you’ll have to check it instead. You also don’t want your bag to break, give you muscle aches or not fit all of your essentials. It sounds like a scavenger hunt for the perfect carry-on bag might be on the horizon, but thankfully, I found one for you. When it comes to traveling, simplicity is key. You don’t...
House Digest

The Design Trend Mina Starsiak Hawk Is Ready To Put To Bed

Mina Starsiak Hawk has transformed hundreds of homes with her mother, Karen Laine, on the HGTV show "Good Bones." The pair renovates homes in their hometown of Indianapolis (via HGTV) and often try out new trends to make their homes more appealing to potential buyers. Because of that, Starsiak Hawk is well-versed in what helps a home sell, what people are loving, and conversely, what trends might need to be put to rest.
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: This Messy Linen Closet with Wire Shelves Gets a Whole New Look for $400

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. As a mostly utilitarian space, linen closets don’t have to look like they belong in a magazine spread. The most important thing is that it serves up the towels, bedding, or toiletries that you need to grab with ease. Having it look aesthetically pleasing is the cherry on top.
reviewed.com

We tested this steam mop with over 35K Amazon reviews to see if it's the key to clean floors

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Living in New England brings several things to my door. Some are welcome: an amazing sense of community, a love of our history, and diehard sports fans on game day. Some are not: looking at you, snow and mud. Because let’s face it, our seasons hit hard.
