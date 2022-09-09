AMHERST — UMass Amherst celebrated the life and legacy of alumna Elaine Marieb on Monday at the official dedication of the Elaine Marieb College of Nursing. Marieb, who died in 2018, had previously made gifts of more than $2 million for campus-wide scholarships prior to the 2021 gift of $21.5 million from the Elaine Nicpon Marieb Charitable Foundation, the largest cash gift in UMass Amherst history. The funds are advancing the university’s innovative nursing engineering center and also providing support for student scholarships, an endowed professorship, and mentorship and research initiatives designed to further access, equity, and excellence in nursing education.

