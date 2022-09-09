ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmer, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
healthcarenews.com

Work Opportunity Center Receives Grant from Springfield Rotary

SPRINGFIELD — Work Opportunity Center Inc. announced it is the recipient of a grant to help purchase outdoor seating. The Rotary Club of Springfield contributed $2,000 toward obtaining picnic tables for program participants of the community-based day-services program (CBDS). The program will use the funds to obtain at least...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
healthcarenews.com

Mental-health Support Group for Black and Brown Communities to Launch on Oct. 6￼

AGAWAM — Adventist Community Services Department of the Shiloh Seventh-Day Adventist Church and the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Western Massachusetts (NAMI-WM) announced a new support group for Black and Brown communities. The Black/Brown Family & Friends Support Group will meet on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m....
AGAWAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Women And Men#Business Industry#Linus Business#Baystate Wing Hospital#Auxiliary
healthcarenews.com

UMass Amherst Officially Dedicates Elaine Marieb College of Nursing

AMHERST — UMass Amherst celebrated the life and legacy of alumna Elaine Marieb on Monday at the official dedication of the Elaine Marieb College of Nursing. Marieb, who died in 2018, had previously made gifts of more than $2 million for campus-wide scholarships prior to the 2021 gift of $21.5 million from the Elaine Nicpon Marieb Charitable Foundation, the largest cash gift in UMass Amherst history. The funds are advancing the university’s innovative nursing engineering center and also providing support for student scholarships, an endowed professorship, and mentorship and research initiatives designed to further access, equity, and excellence in nursing education.
AMHERST, MA
healthcarenews.com

Elms College Receives $1.5 Million Grant from National Science Foundation

CHICOPEE — Elms College announced that it has been awarded a $1.5 million grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF). Through the six-year grant, “Growing STEM Student Success Through Scholarship and Community Building with Experiential Learning and Data Science,” Elms College will provide need-based scholarships to at least 40 high-achieving first-year and community-college transfer students who want to pursue careers in science, technology, and mathematics. The scholarship amount will be up to $10,000 per year.
CHICOPEE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy