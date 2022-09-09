ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Work Opportunity Center Receives Grant from Springfield Rotary

SPRINGFIELD — Work Opportunity Center Inc. announced it is the recipient of a grant to help purchase outdoor seating. The Rotary Club of Springfield contributed $2,000 toward obtaining picnic tables for program participants of the community-based day-services program (CBDS). The program will use the funds to obtain at least...
MCLA to Host Full Year of Information Sessions for Continuing-education, Graduate Programs

NORTH ADAMS — MCLA’s Division of Graduate & Continuing Education (DGCE) announced the 2022-23 schedule of information sessions for those interested in completing a bachelor’s degree or pursuing a master of business administration (MBA) degree. The 30-minute information sessions will be available in-person and online in North Adams and Pittsfield through August 2023.
Elms College Receives $1.5 Million Grant from National Science Foundation

CHICOPEE — Elms College announced that it has been awarded a $1.5 million grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF). Through the six-year grant, “Growing STEM Student Success Through Scholarship and Community Building with Experiential Learning and Data Science,” Elms College will provide need-based scholarships to at least 40 high-achieving first-year and community-college transfer students who want to pursue careers in science, technology, and mathematics. The scholarship amount will be up to $10,000 per year.
