ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Why Student Loan Forgiveness Could Hurt Your Credit Score

By Sarah Hansen
Money
Money
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yarLL_0hoU6eOL00
Money; Getty Images

After months of suspense, it's finally official: The Biden Administration will forgive up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for eligible borrowers.

Some 43 million Americans will be impacted by the plan, the Education Department estimates, including roughly 20 million borrowers who will see the entire balance of their loans disappear.

While this is obviously great news for borrowers, changes to their student loans could also mean a change — quite possibly a temporary decrease — to their credit scores.

The impact is likely to be minor for most people, but it will depend on the individual situation. Here's everything you need to know.

Take action on your credit today!

Lexington Law identifies even the most subtle disputes to leverage every opportunity to raise your scores. Select your state to start repairing your credit today!

Your credit mix will change

If you're one of the 20 million borrowers whose student loans would be wiped out entirely thanks to Biden's plan, you might see your credit score fall a little bit — at least in the short term.

That's because student loans contribute to what's known as your credit mix. Your credit mix refers to the different types of loans you have, from revolving debt like credit cards to installment debt like student loans, car loans and mortgages. Lenders like to see a variety of credit types, and eliminating one type from your profile could have a negative impact on your score.

Your credit mix only accounts for 10% of your FICO score, which is one type of credit score that lenders use to assess your creditworthiness (VantageScore is another major score lenders use).

Any drop in your score due to a change in your credit mix should be minimal and probably won't make or break you when it comes to securing new loans down the line. The likelihood of a slight dip in your credit score is worth keeping in mind, however, if you're planning to finance a major purchase like a house or a car in the immediate future.

Ad

Dispute inaccurate negative information in your credit history

Credit Saint is equipped to deal with any past credit mistakes that are weighing your score down. Why wait? Click below to repair your credit today!

Your credit history could get shorter

The other element that might lower your score is a change in the average age of your credit accounts. Student loans are often one of the oldest loans Americans have, since most people take them out when they're still teenagers.

Closing those longstanding loans could be bad for your credit score since lenders tend to prefer borrowers with longer credit histories. The length of your credit history accounts for 15% of your FICO score.

The good news is that as long as you keep making your other loan payments on time, your credit score can rebound relatively quickly, and in all likelihood the temporary hit to your score won't outweigh the benefits of eliminating the debt.

Ad

If this sounds overwhelming, contact a credit repair expert

Credit Saint can identify and challenge questionable items on your behalf. Click below to start repairing your credit.

Your credit score might rise

For some people, student loan forgiveness could actually lead to a higher credit score. That's because eliminating up to $20,000 in debt could constitute a major decrease in your total debt balance, which accounts for 30% of your FICO score.

A smaller debt balance can lead to a higher credit score, but there are other factors at play. FICO also considers your total credit utilization, which is the total amount of your available revolving credit that you're using at a given time. Your credit utilization ratio includes debt from credit cards but excludes installment debt like student loans.

When could your credit score change?

The student loan cancellation application won't be available until early October, according to to the Education Department. After you apply, it could take up to six weeks for the forgiveness to take effect. Any changes to your credit score will happen after that.

Newsletter

Dollar Scholar

Still learning the basics of personal finance? Let us teach you the major money lessons you NEED to know. Get useful tips, expert advice and cute animals in your inbox every week.

By clicking "Sign Up" I agree to receive newsletters and promotions from Money and its partners. I agree to Money's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice and consent to the processing of my personal information.

Student Loan Forgiveness Timeline: When Will You Actually Get Debt Relief?

Comments / 0

Related
Money

How to Apply for Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Program

Some 40 million federal student loan borrowers are slated to have a large chunk — and in many cases all — of their student debt forgiven. President Joe Biden’s forgiveness plan, announced at the end of August, will cancel up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers with an annual income less than $125,000. Borrowers who received a need-based Pell Grant while in college can receive up to $20,000 of forgiveness, so long as they meet that same income cap.
COLLEGES
Money

1.6 Million Taxpayers Are Getting Surprise Refunds From the IRS

Over 200,000 confident smiles cannot be wrong. With byte’s doctor-directed treatment, you can get straight teeth with convenience and discretion. Get started for $70 or less per month — just click here. Millions of taxpayers will get refunds for late-filing penalties assessed in recent years, the IRS says.
INCOME TAX
Money

The Best Time of the Year to Buy a House Is Coming Soon

Looking to buy a new house this fall? You’re in luck. A new analysis from home listings website Realtor.com finds that the week of Sept. 25 to Oct. 1 is the best time to purchase. That’s thanks to an ideal combination of housing market conditions that give buyers the upper hand, including lower prices, more inventory, reduced competition and more time to make decisions.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Credit Score#Personal Loan#Student Loan Forgiveness#Car Loans#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Creditlending#Student Loan Debt#The Biden Administration#Americans#The Education Department
Business Insider

A major student-loan company tells borrowers to 'hold off on calling' because it doesn't have any more details on Biden's debt cancellation

Biden canceled up to $20,000 in student debt for federal borrowers on Wednesday. Student-loan company Nelnet told borrowers to "hold off on calling" to get more information. Borrowers are still waiting for further details on eligibility how to apply for relief. Millions of student-loan borrowers want to know if there...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
CNET

Social Security Payments for September: When You'll Get Your Money

The Social Security Administration disbursed the first September payment today for those who receive Supplemental Security Income, with the first Social Security check of the month getting sent tomorrow. These checks arrive in multiple batches each month to help manage the massive amount of mailing, as roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Veronica Charnell Media

When Will Student Loan Forgiveness Reflect on Your Account?

Photo Courtesy of Forbes/Student Loan ForgivenessForbes. Federal Student Loan Borrowers Need to Apply for Student Loan Debt Forgiveness once it becomes available. President Joe Biden announced his plan to cancel up to $10,000 in federal student debt per borrower and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. Individuals earning less than $125,000 per year and married couples or heads of households earning less than $250,000 per year are eligible for debt cancellation.
Kiplinger

Student Loan Refunds Are Real, But You Might Not Be Eligible

With all the talk about President Biden’s student loan debt cancellation, you may be hearing about other ways to potentially maximize your student loan relief. One idea involves requesting a refund of student loan payments made during the pandemic pause. But it is important to know that not everyone is eligible for so-called federal student loan refunds.
COLLEGES
The Penny Hoarder

Credit Karma Paying $3 Million to Users Targeted by ‘Pre-Approved’ Cards

Have you ever been turned down for a credit card that Credit Karma claimed you were pre-approved for? If so, you’re far from the only one. Credit Karma is in legal trouble because it was pushing supposedly “pre-approved” credit cards on customers who then got rejected by credit card companies, hurting their credit scores, according to the Federal Trade Commission. The FTC is ordering the popular credit monitoring service to pay $3 million to customers who were affected.
CREDITS & LOANS
Money

Money

17K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

A personal finance publication since 1972, Money is a digital destination to help guide people to financial victories through up-to-date information, education, and tools.

 https://money.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy