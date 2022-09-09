New York Post | Dan Martin: Jasson Domínguez made headlines last year when he had a bit of an up-and-down first pro season, and there were serious questions already forming (at least in some parts of the media) about whether or not the uber-prospect would turn out to be a bust. Thankfully, those narratives have been a little quieter lately. After ending the season on a high note last year, the Martian has flown through the minors so far this year, beginning the season in Low-A Tampa and, as of yesterday, ending it in Double-A Somerset.

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO