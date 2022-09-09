Read full article on original website
Related
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees 7, Red Sox 6: Aaron Judge goes supernova, Gleyber Torres wins it
The Yankees came into this important two-game set in Boston on a relative high, winners of six of eight. They nominally had the man they wanted on the mount, Gerrit Cole, ready to run the win streak to three and to calm fears of a potential blown division lead. But...
Pinstripe Alley
The Aaron Judge Home Run Tracker: Game 141 (expanded)
Welcome back to the Aaron Judge Home Run Record Tracker! We’re taking a daily look at where Aaron Judge’s monster season tracks compared to some of the other historic single-season home run leaders in anticipation of Judge potentially joining their ranks. We’ll be going by Team Game because not every player’s seasons were in sync with the calendar days and everyone didn’t play all of the team’s games, which makes this our universal standard.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees fans expect Aaron Judge to surpass Roger Maris
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across Major League Baseball. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in New York Yankees fans, and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts. Don’t look now, but after a disastrous August, the Yankees appear to...
Pinstripe Alley
Giancarlo Stanton is Slow
Https://www.espn.com/mlb/insider/story/_/id/34549859/how-appreciate-oneil-cruz-most-fun-unique-player-mlb You'd think the lanky, 6-7 player wouldn't also be the fastest -- or even fast at all, for that matter -- because he'd take so long to get going to reach top speed. Long-limbed players are often goofy and only fast because of long strides, and baseball isn't really conducive to running in a straight line for very long.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees At-Bat of the Week: Gleyber Torres (9/11)
Gleyber Torres may or may not be hitting his stride. This Sunday at-bat was one of the most confident I’ve ever seen from him. Torres took aggressive swings with conviction. That’s always been a weakness of his when he finds himself in prolonged slumps. He will continuously take swings with no intent even in advantage counts. To see him taking aggressive swings all day was promising. Now, let’s dive into the 10-pitch at-bat.
Pinstripe Alley
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 9/14/22
New York Post | Dan Martin: Jasson Domínguez made headlines last year when he had a bit of an up-and-down first pro season, and there were serious questions already forming (at least in some parts of the media) about whether or not the uber-prospect would turn out to be a bust. Thankfully, those narratives have been a little quieter lately. After ending the season on a high note last year, the Martian has flown through the minors so far this year, beginning the season in Low-A Tampa and, as of yesterday, ending it in Double-A Somerset.
Pinstripe Alley
New York Yankees @ Boston Red Sox: Nestor Cortes vs. Brayan Bello
After a semi-stressful extra innings win yesterday, the Yankees will try to complete a short two-game sweep against the rival Red Sox. Starting for the Yankees is Nestor Cortes, on the bump for the second time since returning from the IL. In his last time out against the Minnesota Twins, he threw four innings with two earned runs and two strikeouts. Now that he’s a bit more stretched out, extra length from Nestor would go a long way today.
Pinstripe Alley
Aaron Judge is on Triple Crown watch and could join two Yankees legends
New York Yankees’ star Aaron Judge has been on the AL MVP watch for a while — he is arguably the leading candidate at the moment, depending on your view of Shohei Ohtani’s season. Besides that mammoth goal, he has also been pursuing the Yankees’ (and the American League’s) home run record of 61, established by Roger Maris in 1961. Due to his recent string of strong performances, however, there might be a third objective in sight.
RELATED PEOPLE
Pinstripe Alley
Torres’ rough start to second half dampening season numbers
Gleyber Torres' resurgence at second base has been a huge reason the New York Yankees have gotten to where they are today. The team's big slump coincided with the 25-year-old's worst stretch of the season, and there are no words to describe how bad it was. Right out of the...
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Vladito’s 100th homer leads Jays to win
After sleepwalking through most of the second half, the Yankees are suddenly 8-2 in their last 10 games and looking in much better shape. Whoda thunk it? As New York travels to Milwaukee to begin the next phase of their road trip, they can think about how their rivals fared last night. Well, they should actually just focus on winning their own games, but it’s an interesting topic! Here’s what happened.
Pinstripe Alley
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 9/14/22
It never seems to come easy at Fenway Park, regardless of how the Red Sox happen to be playing in any given year. Boston gave New York everything it could handle, but Marwin Gonzalez surprisingly went deep early, Aaron Judge provided two big bombs to guide this game into extras, and Gleyber Torres cleared the bases in the 10th with a double. Clay Holmes and Wandy Peralta made the final frame sweaty anyway, but Peralta held on for the save. The Yankees’ magic number continues to shrink; let’s hope it does so again tonight.
Pinstripe Alley
The 2022 Yankees have left us with more questions than answers
In sports, such as in life, uncertainty is the name of the game. No one knows what each day will bring, just as no one knows how a particular hitter or pitcher will perform in a season, or in a singular contest. Whether we take a bird’s eye view at an entire campaign, or drill in on an individual game, at-bat, or the spin rate and velocity of one upcoming pitch, there’s no telling exactly what is in store.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pinstripe Alley
Should the Yankees send Oswald Peraza down if he’s not a regular?
Oswald Peraza is here. We’ve all been eagerly awaiting his arrival to the big leagues for various reasons. To this point, he’s looked good. He’s had a fair share of singles and walks while consistently putting the ball in play. His weird .238/.360/.333 small sample slash line has amounted to a 109 wRC+.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees 5, Red Sox 3: Nestor good, Sox defense bad
Would you say the Yankees beat the Red Sox today, or the Red Sox beat themselves? While Nestor Cortes was excellent on the mound tonight, the Yankees could barely touch a rookie starter in Brayan Bello who has struggled to date. It was an absolute defensive meltdown by the Sox that gave the Yankees the runs they needed to win. Still, they all count the same, and the magic number fell to 14.
Pinstripe Alley
The Yankees fan’s guide to the stretch run
Well, this has been a season. At various times, the Yankees have looked like the greatest team that ever played baseball. At other, more recent and painful times, they have looked like they have absolutely no idea what they are doing on a baseball field. The truth is, of course, somewhere in the middle. The Yankees are a pretty darn good team, and as I write this, they sit with an 86-56 record and a solid six-game lead in the AL East.
Pinstripe Alley
Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request
Last we checked in, we were counting down the days to doomsday with the Yankees’ division lead. Those worries have been somewhat abated after beating the Rays at home following a three-for-one trade with the Twins, but the pressure is still on to not let the lead slip away in these final weeks. Add on top of that a constant watch party for Aaron Judge’s historic home run count and toss in a side of a Triple Crown possibility, and there’s a lot at stake.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Rays and Jays split a doubleheader
The Yankees took care of business, barely, in Boston to open up their road trip. It took extra innings, and all of the insurance runs that they got from Gleyber Torres’ bases-clearing double, but they got the win nevertheless. Also, Aaron Judge blasted two home runs to bring the Yankees back from a deficit twice, so it was an all-around great night. There’s always action happening around the team though, so let’s see what the rest of the league did:
Pinstripe Alley
Greg Weissert’s rough numbers don’t paint entire picture
On August 25, 2022, 27-year-old relief pitcher Greg Weissert was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to help fill out a depleted New York Yankees bullpen. With no Scott Effross, Lou Trivino, Miguel Castro, and Aroldis Chapman among a smattering of other pitchers who have hit the injured list this season, it was time for the former Fordham University pitcher to make his debut, which did not go well.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees prospects: Andres Chaparro steals thunder from Martian landing
Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 5-4 vs. Worcester Red Sox. Chi Chi González 3.1 IP, 7 H, 3 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 3 K, WP. Chasen Shreve 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K — 1st game back in organization since 2018. José Mujica 2...
Pinstripe Alley
Oswald Peraza has earned more playing time
The Yankees injected a bit of life into the nadir of their season when they called up Oswald Peraza, handing him his big league debut on September 2nd. His call-up alone was never going to be the panacea to all the Yankees’ woes during that period, but we’ve seen how the success of a next-man-up performance can kickstart a major league career/career renaissance, and at the very least it gave the fans a bit of excitement during an otherwise joyless time.
Comments / 0