Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Lars Ulrich’s sons’ band Taipei Houston announce debut album ‘Once Bit Never Bored’
Taipei Houston – the band comprising Myles and Layne Ulrich, sons of Metallica drummer Lars – have announced their debut album. The Ulrich brothers announced the formation of their band in the summer of 2021, and played their first gig together in Long Beach, California last September. On...
NME
Listen to Jawny’s sunny new break-up single ‘Adios’
Jawny has shared a new single called ‘Adios’ – check out its official music video below. The song follows on from Philadelphia-based artist’s recent single ‘Strawberry Chainsaw’ and his collaborative version of ‘Take It Back’ featuring Beck. On his latest offering, Jawny...
thecheyennepost.com
The Weeknd abruptly ends sold-out gig after telling 70,000 booing fans he’s lost voice
The Weeknd abruptly cut short a sold-out show after telling 70,000 booing fans he had lost his voice. The ‘Earned It’ singer, 32, said he couldn’t carry on during his second sold-out concert at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Saturday night. (03.08.22) Met with loud...
NME
Ghost fans crash Spotify Live servers forcing cancellation of band’s Q&A
READ MORE: Ghost – ‘Impera’ review: Swedish metallers go bigger than ever. A special appearance and Q&A session with Ghost was due to take place on September 13. Due to overwhelming demand, however, fans crashed the Spotify Live servers, forcing the platform to cancel the event. Both...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NME
NIKI releases surprise cover of Phil Collins’ ‘You’ll Be In My Heart’
Indonesian singer-songwriter NIKI has released two new tracks for ‘Spotify Singles’, namely an acoustic version of ‘Nicole’ cut ‘Before’ alongside a cover of Phil Collins’ 1999 smash ‘You’ll Be In My Heart’. Today (14 September), the 88rising star announced the...
7 of the Best Rock Songs from the ’70s
While many were dancing to disco music in the 1970s, the era also rang out with cries of we will, we will rock you and murmurings of “Stairway to Heaven.” Consequently, rock music had a unique period of growth in the ’70s in the sense that several of its subgenres—like arena rock—began to achieve a different type of popularity. So, to explore some of the decade’s finest, check out just seven of the best rock songs from the ’70s here below.
NME
Desiigner explains why he left Kanye West’s G.O.O.D Music label
U.S. rapper Desiigner has opened up on his decision to part ways with Kanye West‘s G.O.O.D Music record label. Desiigner spoke on his departure from G.O.O.D Music in the seventh part of his YouTube interview with DJ Vlad, where he explained how his decision to exit the label was due to a number of personal reasons.
NME
Ex-Sugarcubes member on Björk trying out ‘Human Behaviour’ with the band
Former Sugarcubes drummer Siggi Baldursson has spoken of his time working with Björk, including the time she tried out the song ‘Human Behaviour’ with the band. Björk enjoyed international success with the Icelandic post-punk band before they disbanded in 1992 and she went on to release her first solo album ‘Debut’ in 1993. That album’s lead single ‘Human Behaviour’ started life when she wrote the melody in her younger years, and later brought it to sessions with The Sugarcubes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NME
Soilwork’s David Andersson dies aged 47
David Andersson, the guitarist of Swedish metal band Soilwork, has died aged 47, the band have confirmed. According to a statement from the band “alcohol and mental illness” caused his death. “We are deeply saddened today, as we bring the terrible news of David Andersson’s passing,” wrote Soilwork....
NME
Robbie Williams hails Noel Gallagher a “great comedic writer” of insults
Robbie Williams has hailed Noel Gallagher as a “great comedic writer” of insults. Williams had a long-running feud with Oasis that started when Noel called him “the fat dancer from Take That” and also saw Williams challenge Liam Gallagher to a televised boxing match with a £100,000 prize at the 2000 BRIT Awards.
NME
Lil Nas X announces new track ‘STAR WALKIN” from ‘League Of Legends’ collab
League Of Legends developer Riot Games has shared that Lil Nas X has created a new song titled ‘STAR WALKIN” for the game’s Worlds 2022 tournament. ‘STAR WALKIN” will be released on September 23, days before Worlds 2022 kicks off in Mexico City. Lil Nas X has also announced that he will be performing a live set at the League Of Legends Worlds Finals, which takes place at San Francisco’s Chase Center on November 5.
NME
Sega explains why it’s dropping the ‘Yakuza’ brand
Yakuza, the popular crime drama series from developer Ryū ga Gotoku Studio, is getting a new name in Western markets, and will henceforth be known as Like a Dragon. In an interview with Digital Trends, a Sega of America representative explained that the rebranding was to maintain parity between the Western and Japanese releases.
NME
The 1975’s Matty Healy on declining to support Ed Sheeran live: “I just wanted to do our own shows”
Matty Healy had addressed comments he made about declining Ed Sheeran‘s offer for The 1975 to support him on tour in a lucrative deal. The 1975 singer and guitarist said in a recent interview with The New York Times that he was “offered a four-month tour next year of stadiums with the biggest singer-songwriter in the world that would have made me money that I’ve never even seen or heard of in my life” [via Uproxx].
NME
‘Squid Game’ creator to reportedly introduce new game mechanisms for season two
The creator of ‘Squid Game’ will reportedly introduce new game mechanisms for season two. On September 14, South Korean news outlet Moonhwa Ilbo reported that the second season of the hit Netflix series will implement a new mechanism for the games named Cheol-su, described to be the “boyfriend” of Young-hee, the iconic giant doll used in the ‘Red Light, Green Light’ game in the first season.
NME
‘Knives Out 2’ reviews: “It’s just so much fun”
The first reviews for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery are now out – scroll down to read. The film picks off where Rian Johnson’s whodunit Knives Out left off, placing Daniel Craig’s detective Benoit Blanc in a new setting to solve another murder. New York Magazine‘s...
NME
Dave Mustaine’s oncologist reveals he co-wrote Megadeth song ‘Dogs Of Chernobyl’
The radiation oncologist who treated Dave Mustaine’s throat cancer has revealed he co-wrote the lyrics to the Megadeth song ‘Dogs Of Chernobyl’. Dr. Anthony J. Cmelak — who works at Nashville’s Vanderbilt University Medical Centre and helped the frontman beat his illness in 2019 — spoke of his credits on the track in an interview with The Tennessean.
NME
Eminem and Snoop Dogg squashed their beef following Dr. Dre’s aneurysm: “This is stupid as hell”
Eminem has revealed that a feud he had with Snoop Dogg was hashed out following the hospitalisation of their mutual friend Dr. Dre. The revelation came during an appearance on Paul Pod – the SiriusXM show hosted by Paul Rosenberg, Eminem’s longtime manager who has appeared on several skits on albums throughout the rapper’s discography. The beef reportedly stemmed from Snoop’s appearance on ‘Bitch Please II’, a track on Eminem’s 2000 album ‘The Marshall Mathers LP’ that also featured Dr. Dre and Xzibit.
NME
‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ trailer: Naomi Ackie is Whitney Houston in first biopic footage
The first trailer for Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody has just been released – check it out above. The film stars Naomi Ackie as Houston, alongside Stanley Tucci, Ashton Sanders, Clarke Peters and more. An official synopsis for the film reads: “The film is a no-holds-barred...
NME
‘Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’ credits hide secret meaning
Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power hides a secret message in its opening credits, the creators have confirmed. After a fan outlined a theory analysing the runes of the opening credits as Chladni figures (referring to 18th-century German scholar Ernst Chladni) in Tolkien’s runes, film studio Plains of Yonder confirmed the significance.
NME
Simon Cowell tried to buy Britney Spears’ ‘…Baby One More Time’ off Max Martin with a Mercedes
Simon Cowell once unsuccessfully attempted to buy Britney Spears’ ‘‘…Baby One More Time’ off Max Martin with a Mercedes, a recent interview has revealed. Revealing the story on the podcast of his America’s Got Talent co-star Howie Mandel, Cowell details the story, beginning from how had received a phone call from a contact who had played him ‘… Baby One More Time’ through the wire.
Comments / 0