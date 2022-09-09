ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

German gas importer VNG seeks help from government

960 The Ref
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FvVAF_0hoU5BxB00

BERLIN — (AP) — German gas importer VNG is seeking help from the government after cuts to Russian gas supplies forced it to buy gas at far higher prices on the market to fulfill its supply contracts.

Energy company EnBW, which has a majority stake in VNG, said Friday that its subsidiary was submitting an application for “stabilization measures” to the Economy Ministry “to avert further damage and to enable the VNG Group’s business operations as a whole to continue.”

Ministry spokesman Robert Saeverin said the application had been received but declined to comment on what measures might be considered.

VNG supplies gas to about 400 municipal utilities and industrial operators and met about 20% of German gas requirements last year, according to EnBW.

The move comes after the government in July announced that it would take a roughly 30% stake in Uniper, which has been Germany's biggest importer of Russian gas, as part of a rescue package prompted by surging prices for natural gas and reduced Russian deliveries.

It also decided to introduce a new levy on natural gas that is aimed at rescuing importers slammed by the Russian cutbacks tied to the war in Ukraine. The government later moved to lower the value-added tax on gas from 19% to 7% until the end of March 2024 in an effort to make up for the effect of the surcharge.

Russia's Gazprom started reducing energy deliveries to Germany through the main Nord Stream 1 pipeline in mid-June, citing alleged technical problems and the effect of Western sanctions. German officials have dismissed that explanation as an excuse for a political decision to create uncertainty and drive up prices.

Russia, which before the reductions accounted for a bit more than a third of Germany's gas supplies, has since cut off deliveries through Nord Stream 1 altogether.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Wednesday that Germany is well-placed to get through this winter with enough energy thanks to efforts to shore up supplies from elsewhere and ensure that storage facilities are filled.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

German FM urges swift decision on tank delivery to Ukraine

BERLIN — (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister is putting pressure on Chancellor Olaf Scholz to decide soon whether to supply Ukraine with advanced tanks as it seeks to reclaim more of its captured territory from Russia. Kyiv has said it would like to get German Leopard-2 tanks,...
POLITICS
960 The Ref

How many must die? Pope blasts Russia war, appeals for peace

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan — (AP) — Pope Francis told the Russian Orthodox hierarchy and other faith leaders Wednesday that religion must never be used to justify the “evil” of war, and asked at an outdoor Mass in Kazakhstan, “How many deaths will it take?” for peace to prevail in Ukraine.
RELIGION
960 The Ref

'Torment of hell:' Ukraine medic describes Russian torture

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A volunteer Ukrainian medic detained in Ukraine's besieged port city of Mariupol told U.S. lawmakers Thursday of comforting fellow detainees as many died during her three months of captivity, cradling and consoling them as best she could, as male, female and child prisoners succumbed to Russian torture and untreated wounds.
POLITICS
960 The Ref

Ukraine reclaims more territory, reports capturing many POWs

KHARKIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukrainian troops expanded their territorial gains Monday, pushing all the way to the country's northeastern border in places, and claimed to have captured a record number of Russian soldiers as part of the lightning advance that forced Moscow to make a hasty retreat.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
960 The Ref

Ukrainians soldiers are refurbishing abandoned Russian tanks and trucks

Kyiv, Ukraine — It was an early and delightful symbol of underdog resistance. Dubbed the “John Deere Brigade,” Ukrainian tractors were shown all over social media lugging away hastily abandoned Russian military equipment, from tanks to self-propelled artillery systems to complicated air defense platforms, worth tens of millions of dollars. Western predictions that Ukraine would fall to its invaders in as little as three days proved wildly offbase. The breadbasket of Europe could punch above its weight. And now it was in the repo business.
WORLD
960 The Ref

Biden plans floating platforms to expand offshore wind power

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration on Thursday announced plans to develop floating platforms in the deep ocean for wind towers that could power millions of homes and vastly expand offshore wind in the United States. The plan would target sites in the Pacific Ocean off the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
960 The Ref

EXPLAINER: What's behind the new Armenia-Azerbaijan fighting

Border clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan have killed about 100 troops on both sides in the largest outbreak of fighting between the longtime adversaries in nearly two years, fueling fears of even bigger hostilities. Here is a look at the decades-long conflict between the two neighbors, and the latest clashes.
WORLD
960 The Ref

UN to vote on allowing Ukraine's leader's virtual address

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly will vote Friday on whether to make an exception to its in-person meeting of world leaders next week and allow Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to deliver a pre-recorded address. The proposed document to be voted on would have...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Pipeline#Gazprom#Natural Gas#Business Industry#Linus Business#Vng#Russian#The Economy Ministry#The Vng Group#Nord Stream 1
960 The Ref

Medic: Russians tortured Ukrainian detainees, often to death

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A life-saving Ukrainian volunteer medic captured by Russian forces during their deadly siege of the port city of Mariupol told U.S. lawmakers Thursday how Russians routinely tortured her and others, killing many detainees, in her most detailed public account of her months in captivity.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Climate change likely worsened Pakistan floods: study

Human-caused climate change likely contributed to the deadly floods that submerged parts of Pakistan in recent weeks, according to a rapid analysis on Thursday looking at how much global heating was to blame. To determine what role global heating played in the downpours, the scientists analysed weather data and computer simulations of today's climate to determine the likelihood of such an event occurring at the roughly 1.2 degrees Celsius of warming that human activity has caused since the Industrial era.
ENVIRONMENT
960 The Ref

EXPLAINER: Ethereum is ditching its 'miners.' Why?

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — A complex software change to the cryptocurrency ethereum holds the potential to dramatically reduce its energy consumption — and resulting climate-related pollution. But the transition known as "the merge" is not going to do the trick by itself. With the change enacted...
ECONOMY
960 The Ref

Ukraine's president: Mass grave found near recaptured city

IZIUM, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukrainian authorities found a mass burial site near a recaptured northeastern city previously occupied by Russian forces, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday night. “A mass grave of people was found in Izium in the Kharkiv region. The necessary procedures have already begun there....
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
960 The Ref

North Macedonia detains 142 migrants near border

SKOPJE, North Macedonia — (AP) — A group of 142 migrants was detained near North Macedonia's southern border with Greece early Thursday, authorities said. A police statement said the detainees were mostly from Syria and Pakistan, and had entered from Greece. They were taken to a shelter pending deportation to Greece.
IMMIGRATION
960 The Ref

Tentative labor deal averts threat of nationwide rail strike

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Rail companies and their workers reached a tentative agreement Thursday to avert a nationwide strike that could have shut down the nation's freight trains and devastated the economy less than two months before the midterm elections. President Joe Biden announced the deal, which emerged...
LABOR ISSUES
960 The Ref

US hits more Russians with sanctions over Ukraine

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration on Thursday slapped sanctions on dozens of Russian and Ukrainian officials and a number of Russian companies for human rights abuses and the theft of Ukrainian grain. The State Department said it had imposed sanctions on at least 23 officials and...
FOREIGN POLICY
960 The Ref

Pope keeps Moscow dialogue open even if it's uncomfortable

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE — (AP) — The Vatican plans to keep open paths of dialogue with Russia, even if doing so “smells,” Pope Francis said Thursday, reaffirming Ukraine’s right to defend itself. Francis spoke at length about Russia’s war in Ukraine and the need...
EUROPE
960 The Ref

Pope laments missed chance to improve ties with China

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE — (AP) — Pope Francis said Thursday that he didn’t understand China but respected it, as another opportunity to improve ties came and went when the pope and Chinese president were within a few miles (kilometers) of one another in Kazakhstan but didn’t meet.
CHINA
960 The Ref

Pope studying Bahrain visit, looking at February for Africa

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE — (AP) — Pope Francis is studying a possible visit to Bahrain in November and said Thursday he is looking to reschedule his trip to South Sudan and Congo for February. Francis told reporters en route home from Kazakhstan that his strained knee ligaments...
AFRICA
960 The Ref

Cease-fire holds between Armenia and Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, Armenia — (AP) — A cease-fire between Armenia and Azerbaijan held Thursday following two days of fighting that killed 176 soldiers from both sides. Armen Grigoryan, the secretary of Armenia’s Security Council, said the truce brokered thanks to international mediation took effect at 8 p.m. Wednesday. A previous cease-fire that Russia brokered Tuesday had quickly failed.
WORLD
960 The Ref

Ukraine's leader courts allies as Russia strikes hometown

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — President Volodymyr Zelenskyy worked Thursday to add political momentum to Ukraine's recent military gains against Russia, while missile strikes that caused flooding near his hometown demonstrated Moscow's determination to reclaim the battlefield advantage. A week after a Ukrainian counteroffensive caused Russian troops to...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy