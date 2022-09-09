Read full article on original website
Gas Prices Rise In Iowa
(UNDATED) – After months of falling, gas prices are rising again in Iowa. According to Triple-A, the average price for regular-unleaded today (Wednesday) is three dollars, 46 cents a gallon, that’s four cents higher than it was a week ago. Iowa’s average price is still lower than the national average of three-70 a gallon. The cheapest average gas price in Iowa can be found in Henry County at three-15 a gallon. The most expensive is in Bremer County in northeastern Iowa at three-69 a gallon.
The Deadliest Animal in the World is Abundant in Iowa
The state of Iowa is filled with many wonderful creatures. Yes Hawkeye fans, the Cyclone faithful are among them. Native to Iowa we have some docile, even cute native animals. You'll find a large number of fury forest animals, including white-tail deer, gray foxes, red foxes, coyotes, and bobcats. While deer can certainly be a nuisance or even dangerous when struck by a car, for the most part, those are some mild-mannered animals.
The Most Dangerous Intersection in All of Iowa
Don't let the rolling fields of corn and hog lots fool you; The state of Iowa has more than its fair share of dangerous roads and intersections. And while most are in the state's urban areas, some of the most hazardous can be found on rural roads. According to Bad...
Here Are 20 Signs This Winter is Going to Suck in Iowa & Illinois
In the Midwest, we are no strangers to rough weather. Whether it's 100-degree days with high humidity during the summer months or the deep freeze that comes after a heavy snowstorm, we have to be prepared for everything. Severe storms, derechos, even a haboob? No one can be 100 percent...
Who Says Iowa Doesn’t Have Good Pizza? We Found The 10 Best
If you're about to have a party or even just a movie night, you can never go wrong with pizza. Pizza is one of those things in life that usually everyone can agree on. Leave it to Best Things Iowa and Travel Iowa to uncover the best and favorite pizzas in our neighboring state. From cheese and sausage to pineapple pizza, Best Things Iowa and Travel Iowa identified the top traditional and creative pizzas throughout the Hawkeye State.
Iowa DCI: Death investigation underway in Norwalk
Norwalk officers received a report of a death on Knoll Drive early Thursday morning. DCI were contacted to assist with the investigation.
StormTeam 3: Rainfall Totals from Friday/Saturday
After a very fall-like cold front Friday and this Saturday, the skies are finally clearing! Here's how much rain we saw. Most of us saw about half an inch to an inch of rain during this time. The highest recorded total in Iowa was New Hampton at 1.53". In Minnesota it was 1.12".
Iowa Is Home To 6 Of The Drunkest Counties In America
A recent study looked at the 50 drunkest counties in America. Iowa is home to 6 of the drunkest counties in all of the USA. Today we will be looking at all 6 of those spots in Iowa while also checking out the other counties in other states. It looks...
Iowa’s Biggest Flea Market is Only Open One More Weekend in 2022
It's your last chance of the year to check out the What Cheer Flea Market!. Earlier this year, we told you about the famous What Cheer Flea Market in What Cheer, Iowa. It's one of the biggest flea markets in the entire Midwest, and it only happens three weekends a year. This year's markets took place in early May and August, with the final one coming up later on this month.
Winter La Nina odds increase: what it means for Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — The September monthly analysis of the El Nino/Southern Oscillation is in from the Climate Prediction Center and the NWS and the odds of La Nina continuing for a rare third consecutive winter are increasing. La Nina and El Nino conditions are defined by sea surface temperatures in the equatorial Eastern Pacific […]
Iowa, Minnesota on Opposite Ends on Best/Worst States To Work List
Iowa and Minnesota may be separated by a common border, but they are light years apart on a new survey of exactly where employees are happiest in America. The results of an Oxfam America survey on 'Best and Worst States to Work in America 2022' show the North Star State in the top 20 and the Hawkeye State in the bottom 20.
One person died in Dallas County crash
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — One person died in a single-vehicle crash on Monday evening. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Jason Lee Johnson, 39, was traveling eastbound on 150th Street from S Ave in Woodward. Johnson left the roadway and hit a field driveway, resulting in his vehicle to overturn. Johnson was the […]
Rain moves out of the metro this evening
DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Outlook:. Today's rain will continue to work eastward across Iowa this evening, coming to an end for central Iowa during the night. By daybreak tomorrow, any lingering showers will be confined to the eastern third of the state. As skies clear behind the showers, temperatures in western/northwest Iowa could fall into the upper 40s(!) by Sunday morning. The rest of Sunday will be mostly sunny, with a cool northerly breeze keeping afternoon highs in the 70s.
Is Sioux Falls One of The Worst Cities for Country Music Fans?
Every year, multiple country artists perform huge shows throughout South Dakota and the Sioux Empire. You would think with the numerous country shows, Sioux Falls would be one of the best cities for country music fans. But think again!. There's a new study about 2022's Best Cities for Country Music...
Bridge Collapse Causes An Oil Spill In An Iowa River
Cleanup efforts are underway after a piece of work equipment spills diesel into a nearby river. Last Thursday, the Iowa DNR received a call about a crane that fell over into the West Nodaway River after a bridge collapse in Cass County. According to initial reports, around 20 gallons of diesel and engine fuel spilled from the crane.
Wildfire blazing through 'Wildcat Hills' in western Nebraska
GERING, Neb. — Another wildfire is burning in western Nebraska's Wildcat Hills on Tuesday. The flames are east of Gering, blazing down into Banner County. Currently, there are no reports of any injuries, but it's unclear if any homes are in the path. Troopers are asking people to stay...
These Minnesota and Iowa Beers Are among the Best in America
Beer has been a universally loved beverage for centuries but there are certain varieties of the drink that definitely divide people. The subjects of craft brews, ciders, and seltzers have led to some pretty passionate discussions, but the biggest hot-button topic in the beer world these days boils down to three letters - IPA.
South Dakota New Home Sizes Saw Biggest Decrease in U.S.
In the late 1980s, one of the most popular films in theaters was Honey, I Shrunk The Kids. These days in South Dakota, it's not the children who are getting smaller, it's the houses. According to the 2022 American Home Size Index from American Home Shield, the average square footage...
GoFundMe Donations Up in the Air After Iowa Teen Ordered to Pay $150,000 to Accused Rapist’s Family
A GoFundMe page has collected over $325,000 for an Iowa teen who has to pay restitution to her rapist's family after she pled guilty to stabbing him to death. The problem? Her attorneys have to determine if those funds can be used for payment of restitution under Iowa law. 17-year-old...
Flooding in southeast Wisconsin shuts down major roads
Much of southern Wisconsin saw steady and sometimes severe rainfall over the weekend with rain totals reaching upwards of 9 inches in some areas. A flood warning for the Fox River Lower at Waukesha was in effect Monday morning as the river crested at near-record levels. Flooding covered much of Interstate 94 in the area closing the major thoroughfare in Waukesha and Pewaukee.
