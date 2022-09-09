ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Premier League games off as 'mark of respect' to queen

By STEVE DOUGLAS
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=282T7y_0hoU2H8u00

The English Premier League postponed its round of matches as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, adding to the cancellation of high-profile golf, cricket and horse racing across a mourning Britain on Friday.

The top-flight soccer clubs held a meeting on Friday and said they wanted to “pay tribute to Her Majesty’s long and unwavering service to our country.”

“This is a tremendously sad time for not just the nation but also for the millions of people around the world who admired her," Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said, “and we join together with all those in mourning her passing.”

The English Football League — the three divisions below the Premier League — also called off their games this weekend. The Women's Super League was due to start its season this weekend but has canceled its games, too.

The British government said it was at the discretion of individual sporting organizations whether fixtures went ahead following the death of the queen on Thursday at the age of 96.

British sport essentially shut down on Friday, but many events were planning to be up and running again on Saturday.

The BMW PGA Championship, the flagship event on the European tour, was paused near the end of the first round on Thursday following the announcement of the queen’s death — there were still 30 players out on the course — and there was no play on Friday.

Play will resume on Saturday, the tour said, for what will become a 54-hole event “with the intention to finish on Sunday as scheduled.”

“It is not possible to play the full 72 holes and finish on Monday as we cannot guarantee the staff, facilities or security of the venue on Monday due to the ongoing plans for the state funeral,” the tour said in a statement, adding there will be a two-minute silence at 9:50 a.m. local time Saturday.

The third and deciding test between England and South Africa will resume at the Oval in London on Saturday after the England and Wales Cricket Board decided there would be no play on Friday.

It will essentially be a three-day test — day one on Thursday was washed out — and all players and coaches will wear black armbands, observing a minute's silence followed by the national anthem, “God Save the King.”

It wasn't possible to add an extra day to the test match because the touring South Africans are flying home on Tuesday before heading to India and Australia.

The women's world middleweight title fight between Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields on Saturday was postponed.

Other events called off included cycling’s Tour of Britain, which canceled the final three stages, and the third day of horse racing’s St. Leger festival in Doncaster. The St. Leger, one of British racing's classics, will take place on Sunday.

While Friday's matches in England's top rugby division were canceled, those scheduled for Saturday and Sunday will go ahead as planned.

Soccer matches in the English Football League and in the Scottish lower league scheduled for Friday had already been postponed while matches scheduled to be played in Northern Ireland over the weekend were also canceled.

The Premier League said further updates regarding its fixtures during the period of mourning, which has begun in Britain, will be provided “in due course.”

Organizations are having to weigh up factors such as whether holding matches would use up police resources, the desire of broadcasters and the mood of the public.

There is little room in the schedule of this World Cup-affected season to fit in postponed fixtures.

The government said sporting organizations “might wish to consider canceling or postponing events or closing venues on the day of the State Funeral.”

That date of the funeral has not been set.

960 The Ref

Live updates: Prince says procession aroused Diana memories

LONDON — Prince William has told well-wishers that walking behind the coffin of his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II was “challenging” and brought back memories of the funeral of his mother, Princess Diana. William and his wife, Catherine, the new Princess of Wales, spent almost an hour...
Daily Mail

'Now I have to switch citizenship': USMNT fans blast the 'embarrassing' new US kit for the Qatar World Cup... with former defender Alexi Lalas insisting the strip should be 'big, bold, red, white and blue, stars and stripes, memorable'

Fans were left far from impressed with Nike's design for the USMNT's World Cup kits as former defender Alexi Lalas claimed the jerseys should have leant into the US's 'aesthetic of being big, bold, beautiful and even arrogant'. Nike officially unveiled the kits for the Qatar World Cup on Thursday...
SOCCER
960 The Ref

Palace reveals details of queen's state funeral on Monday

LONDON — (AP) — Two minutes of silence will be observed Monday across the United Kingdom at the end of Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral at Westminster Abbey, giving British public across the nation a chance to pay their respects to the late monarch. Buckingham Palace released more...
U.K.
960 The Ref

McIlroy shines at Italian Open on 2023 Ryder Cup course

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy — (AP) — Rory McIlroy's first competitive round on next year's Ryder Cup course was a success. The four-time major champion holed out an approach shot for an eagle en route to a 4-under 67 for a share of the clubhouse lead in the opening round of the Italian Open on Thursday at the Marco Simone club outside Rome.
