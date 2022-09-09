Read full article on original website
CNET
So You Installed iOS 16 on Your iPhone. Do These 3 Things Right Now
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. It's here: Apple officially released iOS 16 Monday. If you have an iPhone that can run the new iOS software -- that includes iPhones all the way back to the iPhone 8 -- you can go into your settings and update to iOS 16 right now.
Apple Experts Agree: 3 Pre-Installed Apps You Should Delete If You Want A Faster iPhone
Why has your iPhone slowed down so much, you may be wondering. The answer could include a combination of factors like your phone’s age, the age of your battery, your charging habits, and the number of apps you have downloaded. But, maybe even more important than the number of apps you have is the TYPE of app you’re using most. Each app is different in terms of the amount of battery power it consumes and how much storage it takes up on your device — both of these factors contribute to a slower phone. Apple experts agree: it’s a smart idea to delete these three pre-installed apps if you want a faster phone. Here’s what you need to know about them.
CNET
Apple iOS 16 Released: Here's Everything New on Your iPhone
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Your iPhone is getting a major upgrade. Apple released the latest version of its mobile operating system, iOS 16, on Monday and you can now download it to your iPhone -- as long as it's on the list of compatible devices.
Apple Insider
All the changes & new features in Apple's iOS 16.1 beta
This initial developer beta arrived a mere two days after iOS 16 was fully released. Thus far only the developer beta has been released while a public beta will follow. These point updates usually refine many of the flagship features that debuted in the major update and that is the case here with improvements to the Lock Screen, Matter, and more.
17 New iOS Features You Should Set Up Right Now, And I Mean Right NOW
FINALLY we can see our battery percentage!
Apple iOS 16 is available now: What to know about latest software update for iPhone
Apple launched iOS 16 on Monday, delivering a suite of new features to most iPhones. Here's what you need to know about it.
CNET
iOS 16 Cheat Sheet: The Only Guide You'll Need for the New iPhone OS
Apple released iOS 16 less than a week after its Far Out event where the company announced the next line of iPhones, Apple Watches -- including the Apple Watch Ultra -- and AirPods Pro. We put together this roundup to help you learn about iOS 16 and how to use the new features it brings to your iPhone.
CNBC
Apple iPhone 14 review: Get the Pro model if you're upgrading this year
I've been testing Apple's new phones – iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max – for the past several days. If you're looking for a major upgrade, opt for the iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max. You probably don't need to upgrade from...
9to5Mac
Kuo: iPhone 14 Pro Max dominates first weekend of pre-orders, iPhone 14 Plus disappoints
Apple may be paying the price for being too confident regarding the regular iPhone 14 models. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus versions are selling worse than the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone SE 3 – both phones that had disappointing sales when their pre-orders started. On the other hand, the redesigned iPhone 14 Pro Max is selling better than its predecessor.
Apple Insider
How Apple Watch low power mode works, and what it turns off
Low Power Mode is inwatchOS 9, extending the battery life of the Apple Watch by reducing overall power usage. Here's how to activate it, and what it turns off.
Apple Insider
Apple Watch Series 8 & SE review roundup: Few reasons to upgrade
Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE reviews are in, and while the new Crash Detection and temperature sensing features are useful, most say upgrades aren't necessary unless buyers are coming from very old models.
Apple Insider
Aqara launches HomeKit-compatible smart radiator thermostat
Aqara is adding aHomeKit-compatible smart radiator thermostat to automate hydronic radiators, which can receive signals from outside the unit itself.
Apple Insider
App Store to gain new ad slots in time for holiday season
Apple has begun contacting developers to encourage them to purchase ad space in the App Store, because of an imminent expansion of slots. Apple will soon expand its ad placements in the App Store after the company began testing the placements in July. Developers were encouraged to purchase ads that...
Apple Insider
Apple's homepage is experiencing partial outages
Apple's website is currently experiencing issues and partial outages, causing the site to load incorrectly for many users. On...
CNET
Mad at iPhone's New Search Button in iOS 16? Here's How to Get Rid of It
You can now download iOS 16, and much like every new major software update to the iPhone, there are features and settings that you'll absolutely love -- and others that you might not be so fond of. If you've getting the new iPhone 14, this will apply to you too.
Apple Insider
OtterBox releases new colorful cases for the iPhone 14 lineup
OtterBox has teased two lines of colorful cases for theiPhone 14 product line that are compatible with MagSafe. The...
'Significantly lower than expected' iPhone 14 Plus pre-orders suggest Apple's strategy of ditching the 'mini' for a larger version of the new phone is a failure, says renowned Apple analyst
The iPhone 14 Plus, which is a replacement of the iPhone 13 mini, is expected to be in stock when it launches, "reflecting lackluster demand."
Apple Insider
Sonos releases long-awaited Sub Mini for $429
After a series of leaks, Sonos has released its long-awaited Sub Mini as a more affordable way to add substantial bass in small to medium-sized rooms.
9to5Mac
iOS 16 brings a new iPhone lock screen, but there are still some things you can’t change
IOS 16 is finally here, and it comes with a new, customizable lock screen for iPhone. For the first time, iPhone users can not only create multiple lock screens with different wallpapers, but also change aspects of the interface such as the font, colors, and add widgets. But there are still some things that you can’t change on the iPhone lock screen with iOS 16.
CNET
The Best iPhone 14 Cases So Far
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. For the iPhone 14, Apple did a little something different. The smaller Mini size is gone, and now there are two sizes of the standard iPhone 14, along with two sizes of the iPhone 14 Pro. Both lines now come in 6.1- and 6.7-inch sizes: The iPhone 14 and the larger iPhone 14 Plus, as well as the iPhone 14 Pro and the larger iPhone 14 Pro Max (both of which boast extra cameras, always-on screens and the unique "Dynamic Island" display feature). Each model has its own specific case, so make sure you're getting the correct case to fit your particular iPhone 14 model.
