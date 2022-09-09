ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

Brookdale earns No. 1 community college distinction in N.J.

Brookdale Community College earned the No. 1 community college distinction in New Jersey on Niche’s 2023 Best Community Colleges in New Jersey list. Brookdale received the top grade from Niche among the state’s 19 community colleges based on acceptance rate, quality of professors, diversity, student life, safety and location. Nationally, the Lincroft-based community college earned a place in the Top 20%, earning spot No. 177 of 906 institutions on Niche’s list.
BROOKDALE, NJ
JerseyCAN names 1st African American to serve as executive director

JerseyCAN on Tuesday said Paula White has been named executive director — its first African American leader. White brings years of leadership to the organization, with diverse experiences as a former public school teacher, founder of a New Jersey public charter school, leader of previous New Jersey advocacy organizations and a statewide policy expert who served as chief turnaround officer at the New Jersey Department of Education.
POLITICS
Bierman Autism Centers opens its 3rd N.J. facility in Eatontown

Bierman Autism Centers opened its third New Jersey facility in Eatontown this September. Bierman’s other New Jersey locations are in Berkeley Heights and West Windsor. Regarded as a place where young kids engage in play to learn foundational skills they can build on, such as self-advocacy and communication, Bierman serves children as young as 18 months to 9 years of age.
EATONTOWN, NJ
Valley Health System joins New Jersey’s Healthcare Transformation Consortium

Valley Health System on Monday announced that it has joined the Healthcare Transformation Consortium, a collaborative of leading, independent health systems based in New Jersey that are working together to advance health care services for employees and their dependents. According to HTC, its members collectively provide medical benefits to nearly...
HEALTH SERVICES
Larken Associates helps Royal Barbershop lease 1,300 sq. ft. at Raritan Crossing

Larken Associates on Wednesday said it negotiated a 1,300-square-foot lease with Royal Barbershop at Raritan Crossing in Raritan. Based in Warren, Royal Barbershop is a full-service men’s barbershop offering services including classic haircuts, shaves, facials and wax treatments. Through the opening of a second location in Raritan, Royal Barbershop will build upon its success and meet the growing demand for its highly sought-after services in the area.
RARITAN, NJ
Tabula Rasa HealthCare announces departures of chairman/CEO and co-president

Health care technology company Tabula Rasa HealthCare on Wednesday announced that co-founders Calvin Knowlton, board chairman and CEO, and Orsula Knowlton, co-president and chief marketing and new business development officer, will retire from the company and step down as members of the board of directors, effective immediately. The Moorestown-based company...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
ShopRite stores to host job fairs Thursday and Saturday

ShopRite will host a company-wide job fair at nearly all locations throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Candidates looking for career opportunities and valuable experience in retail, management, customer service and business also are encouraged to visit the ShopRite...
WEST CALDWELL, NJ
Coalition tells Scutari, Coughlin to stop building-electrification mandates

A diverse coalition of 32 business and labor organizations has sent a letter to state Senate President Nick Scutari and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin calling on the Legislature to halt the building-electrification mandate until a full analysis of costs can be developed. This group told Scutari (D-Linden) and Coughlin (D-Woodbridge)...
POLITICS
Toll hike by any other name is still toll hike

New Jersey businesses and residents are currently coping with the severest inflation in a generation — especially in gas and energy prices — and, now, we have the Metropolitan Transportation Authority proposing what it euphemistically calls a “congestion pricing plan” — what is actually a toll increase on New Jersey drivers heading into New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Why Uber’s $100M payment to unemployment fund could be just start for N.J.

The New Jersey Department of Labor & Workforce Development has received a $100 million payment from Uber for the state’s Unemployment Trust Fund, settling a case regarding worker misclassification. It’s the biggest such payment in a long-simmering dispute over worker classification — and logically begs a question: How much...
ECONOMY
Applications open for Main Street Micro Business Loan (up to $50K) Oct. 6

The board of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority on Wednesday approved a revision to the Main Street Micro Business Loan, removing the requirement for personal guarantees from owners of microbusinesses. The program is a successor to the Micro Business Loan Program established by the EDA in 2019, and will...
SMALL BUSINESS
Happy anniversary … to us: ROI-NJ turns 5

It’s the funny riddle we like to tell around here: Who would be crazy enough to start a media company in 2017?. The answer: The same people who would take over full ownership of said company … wait for it … just a few days before the state was shut down for a pandemic.
ECONOMY
Moody’s upgrades Atlantic City issuer rating to Ba2

The upgrade of the long-term issuer rating to Ba2 reflects the city’s improved financial performance and liquidity. The rating also incorporates the recent recovery, but reliance on the casino industry and the ongoing efforts to diversify. The rating is also informed by the continued, strong oversight by the state of New Jersey (A2 stable).
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Introducing the ROI-NJ Energy & Utilities newsletter

From offshore wind to the Energy Master Plan, energy efficiency to green hydrogen, infrastructure needs to green jobs — and everything that has to do with climate change — energy is a hot topic in New Jersey, around the country and throughout the globe. As many have noticed,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

