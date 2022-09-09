Read full article on original website
Brookdale earns No. 1 community college distinction in N.J.
Brookdale Community College earned the No. 1 community college distinction in New Jersey on Niche’s 2023 Best Community Colleges in New Jersey list. Brookdale received the top grade from Niche among the state’s 19 community colleges based on acceptance rate, quality of professors, diversity, student life, safety and location. Nationally, the Lincroft-based community college earned a place in the Top 20%, earning spot No. 177 of 906 institutions on Niche’s list.
JerseyCAN names 1st African American to serve as executive director
JerseyCAN on Tuesday said Paula White has been named executive director — its first African American leader. White brings years of leadership to the organization, with diverse experiences as a former public school teacher, founder of a New Jersey public charter school, leader of previous New Jersey advocacy organizations and a statewide policy expert who served as chief turnaround officer at the New Jersey Department of Education.
Bierman Autism Centers opens its 3rd N.J. facility in Eatontown
Bierman Autism Centers opened its third New Jersey facility in Eatontown this September. Bierman’s other New Jersey locations are in Berkeley Heights and West Windsor. Regarded as a place where young kids engage in play to learn foundational skills they can build on, such as self-advocacy and communication, Bierman serves children as young as 18 months to 9 years of age.
RWJUH and Rutgers RWJMS launch Center for Innovation, signaling future of medical research
The grand opening of a new model for medical research and innovation from Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School took place recently with the unveiling of the Center for Innovation, located on the main campus of the hospital in New Brunswick. The center is...
Valley Health System joins New Jersey’s Healthcare Transformation Consortium
Valley Health System on Monday announced that it has joined the Healthcare Transformation Consortium, a collaborative of leading, independent health systems based in New Jersey that are working together to advance health care services for employees and their dependents. According to HTC, its members collectively provide medical benefits to nearly...
Larken Associates helps Royal Barbershop lease 1,300 sq. ft. at Raritan Crossing
Larken Associates on Wednesday said it negotiated a 1,300-square-foot lease with Royal Barbershop at Raritan Crossing in Raritan. Based in Warren, Royal Barbershop is a full-service men’s barbershop offering services including classic haircuts, shaves, facials and wax treatments. Through the opening of a second location in Raritan, Royal Barbershop will build upon its success and meet the growing demand for its highly sought-after services in the area.
Commvault appoints data protection industry veteran Atkinson as chief partner officer
Tinton Falls-based Commvault on Wednesday said data protection industry veteran Alan Atkinson joined the company as chief partner officer. Atkinson will report to Riccardo Di Blasio, Commvault’s chief revenue officer. “Our continuous innovation has earned us our rightful place as the leader in our industry with the trust of...
Tabula Rasa HealthCare announces departures of chairman/CEO and co-president
Health care technology company Tabula Rasa HealthCare on Wednesday announced that co-founders Calvin Knowlton, board chairman and CEO, and Orsula Knowlton, co-president and chief marketing and new business development officer, will retire from the company and step down as members of the board of directors, effective immediately. The Moorestown-based company...
ShopRite stores to host job fairs Thursday and Saturday
ShopRite will host a company-wide job fair at nearly all locations throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Candidates looking for career opportunities and valuable experience in retail, management, customer service and business also are encouraged to visit the ShopRite...
Coalition tells Scutari, Coughlin to stop building-electrification mandates
A diverse coalition of 32 business and labor organizations has sent a letter to state Senate President Nick Scutari and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin calling on the Legislature to halt the building-electrification mandate until a full analysis of costs can be developed. This group told Scutari (D-Linden) and Coughlin (D-Woodbridge)...
ETS creates chief security officer role to strengthen its position as leader in test security
Princeton-based ETS on Tuesday announced Wallace Dalrymple will serve in the newly created role of chief security officer, where he will help to strengthen ETS’ role as an industry leader in test security. “Security is paramount to expanding our global impact while best serving new and existing customers with...
Toll hike by any other name is still toll hike
New Jersey businesses and residents are currently coping with the severest inflation in a generation — especially in gas and energy prices — and, now, we have the Metropolitan Transportation Authority proposing what it euphemistically calls a “congestion pricing plan” — what is actually a toll increase on New Jersey drivers heading into New York City.
Why Uber’s $100M payment to unemployment fund could be just start for N.J.
The New Jersey Department of Labor & Workforce Development has received a $100 million payment from Uber for the state’s Unemployment Trust Fund, settling a case regarding worker misclassification. It’s the biggest such payment in a long-simmering dispute over worker classification — and logically begs a question: How much...
Applications open for Main Street Micro Business Loan (up to $50K) Oct. 6
The board of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority on Wednesday approved a revision to the Main Street Micro Business Loan, removing the requirement for personal guarantees from owners of microbusinesses. The program is a successor to the Micro Business Loan Program established by the EDA in 2019, and will...
Fitch delivers New Jersey’s third major credit rating upgrade this year
New Jersey on Monday received its third credit rating upgrade this year, to A from A-, according to a release from Fitch Ratings, giving the state a “positive” outlook with S&P, Fitch and KBRA. This is the first time Fitch has upgraded New Jersey since it started rating...
Chilling and charging: TCNJ unveils outdoor tables that double as solar-powered charging stations
The six new tables outside the Brower Student Center on the campus of The College of New Jersey seemingly are a perfect fit for any college student — or anyone who is passionate about sustainability. The tables, after all, are more than just meeting places. They also serve as...
Happy anniversary … to us: ROI-NJ turns 5
It’s the funny riddle we like to tell around here: Who would be crazy enough to start a media company in 2017?. The answer: The same people who would take over full ownership of said company … wait for it … just a few days before the state was shut down for a pandemic.
Larken Associates’ Ridge at Readington is 85% preleased ahead of Q4 opening
Eighty-five percent of the Ridge at Readington, a luxury multifamily community in Readington, is preleased, according to a Tuesday announcement from developer Larken Associates. Scheduled to welcome its first residents in fall 2022, the community will include 254 market-rate and affordable units with resort-style amenities package. Located at 460 Route...
Moody’s upgrades Atlantic City issuer rating to Ba2
The upgrade of the long-term issuer rating to Ba2 reflects the city’s improved financial performance and liquidity. The rating also incorporates the recent recovery, but reliance on the casino industry and the ongoing efforts to diversify. The rating is also informed by the continued, strong oversight by the state of New Jersey (A2 stable).
Introducing the ROI-NJ Energy & Utilities newsletter
From offshore wind to the Energy Master Plan, energy efficiency to green hydrogen, infrastructure needs to green jobs — and everything that has to do with climate change — energy is a hot topic in New Jersey, around the country and throughout the globe. As many have noticed,...
