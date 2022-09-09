Read full article on original website
All the changes & new features in Apple's iOS 16.1 beta
Following the release of its massive iOS 16 update, Apple has already moving on. Here's what we've found hiding in the iOS 16.1 developer beta.
Lead times for iPhone 14 show stronger than expected demand
Analysis from investment bank Morgan Stanley shows the iPhone 14 cycle is more robust than expected, using data from lead times and preorders. In a note to investors seen by AppleInsider, Morgan Stanley's new Apple analyst Erik Woodring analyzed early iPhone 14 lead times. As is standard, the lead times examined are the time it takes for a product to arrive to a customer after an order.
Apple's Dr. Sumbul Desai to speak at Web Summit 2022
Apple's vice president of health, Dr. Sumbul Desai, is heading to Lisbon, Portugal to speak at Web Summit 2022. Dr. Desai will attend the conference to speak on "Apple's bold vision for healthcare." Her presentation will focus on how the company uses the Apple Watch, iPhone, and iOS to "revolutionize...
Apple unveils fourth South Korea Apple Store
Apple Jamsil will open in South Korea's Songpa-gu District on September 24, 2022, and will be in the Lotte World Mall.
Phil Schiller puts App Store users before developers & profits
Apple's Phil Schiller stepped down as senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing in 2020, to take on the much broader role of Apple Fellow. One aspect of his work that he retained, though, was control over the App Store.
Apple's A17, M3 processors will be first to use new TSMC 3nm technology
A new report says Apple will be the first company in the world to employ TSMC's updated 3-nanometer process, and aims to use it in the iPhone 15 Pro and M3 Macs.
Apple Card credit chief exits for startup
As Apple is gearing up for new financial services, Apple Card's head of credit, Abhi Pabba, has left the company.
Apple Watch Ultra battery is much larger than Series 8's
New regulatory filings show that the Apple Watch Ultra has a battery that is 76% larger than that in the Series 8, and more than double the size of the small Apple Watch SE. Apple prefers to talk about battery life in terms of hours of usage, and at launch it claimed a maximum 60 hours for the Apple Watch Ultra. That's using a low power option, which also raises the Apple Watch Series 8 to a maximum of 36 hours.
Apple Watch Series 8 & SE review roundup: Few reasons to upgrade
Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE reviews are in, and while the new Crash Detection and temperature sensing features are useful, most say upgrades aren't necessary unless buyers are coming from very old models. Apple announced the updated Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 8 on September...
iPhone 14 & iPhone 14 Pro review roundup: Pro is the way to go
The first reviews for Apple's iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, lineup are here, and they heavily favor the pro lineup with its camera and display changes.
Supply chain gearing up to ship new MacBook Pro
Apple is expected to hold a second special fall event in October, one that will likely feature the Mac and iPad segments of the company's product catalog. According to one report, the Mac side is just about ready to go, and mass assembly has begun. According to a report on...
Aqara launches HomeKit-compatible smart radiator thermostat
Aqara is adding a HomeKit-compatible smart radiator thermostat to automate hydronic radiators, which can receive signals from outside the unit itself. The device supports Zigbee 3.0 at launch along with HomeKit, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, IFTTT, and others. In addition, support for the Matter smart home protocol will arrive in a future software update.
Apple will switch more iPhone 14 Pro screen orders to Samsung
Samsung has been making LTPO OLED displays since the iPhone 13 Pro, but Apple has tried to expand to using multiple firms. However, BOE has long had problems with quality, and although LG Display won orders for the iPhone 14 Pro, seemingly all of Samsung's rivals are having difficulties. According...
The top 50 features in iOS 16 that will make your iPhone better
Every year, Apple refreshes its operating systems with new features, and while some arrive as part of periodic updates, the bulk of headline add-ons arrive as part of the milestone release. Sometimes the changes are to modernize or refine something already existing in iOS. Others bring new elements to the...
Photographer Austin Mann puts the iPhone 14 Pro through its paces
As is tradition, travel photographer Austin Mann has provided a first look at what the iPhone 14 Pro can do in the hands of a skilled photographer.
iOS 16 & iOS 15.7 updaters hit with App Store terms & conditions bug
Users who were trying to accept new App Store terms and conditions in the wake of the iOS 16 or iOS 15.7 updates were getting blocked by a recurring error. New terms and conditions sometimes appear when opening the App Store for the first time after a software update. Users who clicked agree were met with an undefined error, likely related to the volume of users updating.
Apple TV+ didn't seriously consider deal to stream LIV Golf events
LIV Golf will not be added to the Apple TV+ line up of live sports, after the streamer passed on an offer.
Future iPhone could stop music & video when you're not paying attention
Apple is researching how a future iPhone can save power by automatically pausing playback when you're not paying attention to media.
App Store to gain new ad slots in time for holiday season
Apple has begun contacting developers to encourage them to purchase ad space in the App Store, because of an imminent expansion of slots. Apple will soon expand its ad placements in the App Store after the company began testing the placements in July. Developers were encouraged to purchase ads that...
