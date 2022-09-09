New regulatory filings show that the Apple Watch Ultra has a battery that is 76% larger than that in the Series 8, and more than double the size of the small Apple Watch SE. Apple prefers to talk about battery life in terms of hours of usage, and at launch it claimed a maximum 60 hours for the Apple Watch Ultra. That's using a low power option, which also raises the Apple Watch Series 8 to a maximum of 36 hours.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO