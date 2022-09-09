ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WilmingtonBiz

Jimmy Resuscitates King Neptune

Restaurant royalty is returning soon to Wrightsville Beach. King Neptune, under new ownership and new culinary leadership, will reopen Sept. 26, according to Jimmy Gilleece, who purchased the restaurant in April. Gilleece is also the owner of Jimmy’s Wrightsville Beach, located next to King Neptune’s space at 11 N. Lumina Ave.
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
WilmingtonBiz

Sutton Appointed To Airport Authority; Thompson Elected Chairman

Commercial real estate attorney Faison Gibson Sutton was appointed to the New Hanover County Airport Authority by the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners. Sutton will serve a four-year term through June 30, 2026. Born and raised in Wilmington, Sutton's practice focuses on real property acquisition, development, leasing and finance.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WilmingtonBiz

Golf Club Fitting Studio Swings Into Wilmington

Club Champion has expanded to Wilmington with a new fitting studio now open on Market Street. The custom golf club fitter will open its fourth location in North Carolina with its Wilmington studio, according to a release Wednesday. The brand sells and builds custom-fitted golf clubs using golf’s top brands....
WILMINGTON, NC
WilmingtonBiz

Saunders Promoted To Vice President Of Retail At REV Credit Union

REV Federal Credit Union, which has a presence in Wilmington, recently announced a promotion. Jennifer Saunders has filled the role of vice president of retail. Saunders joined REV in 2021 from Chartway Federal Credit Union, a $2 billion financial institution headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Prior to transitioning to her...
WILMINGTON, NC
WilmingtonBiz

Gondolfo’s Pizza To Open Next Month In Leland

It all started with two childhood friends. John Thompson and Paul Lore grew up two houses down from each other in New York. The two even started school together and were in the same kindergarten class. That friendship has lasted for 45 years and now, the friends and business partners...
LELAND, NC

