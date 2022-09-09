Read full article on original website
Jimmy Resuscitates King Neptune
Restaurant royalty is returning soon to Wrightsville Beach. King Neptune, under new ownership and new culinary leadership, will reopen Sept. 26, according to Jimmy Gilleece, who purchased the restaurant in April. Gilleece is also the owner of Jimmy’s Wrightsville Beach, located next to King Neptune’s space at 11 N. Lumina Ave.
Sutton Appointed To Airport Authority; Thompson Elected Chairman
Commercial real estate attorney Faison Gibson Sutton was appointed to the New Hanover County Airport Authority by the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners. Sutton will serve a four-year term through June 30, 2026. Born and raised in Wilmington, Sutton's practice focuses on real property acquisition, development, leasing and finance.
Golf Club Fitting Studio Swings Into Wilmington
Club Champion has expanded to Wilmington with a new fitting studio now open on Market Street. The custom golf club fitter will open its fourth location in North Carolina with its Wilmington studio, according to a release Wednesday. The brand sells and builds custom-fitted golf clubs using golf’s top brands....
Saunders Promoted To Vice President Of Retail At REV Credit Union
REV Federal Credit Union, which has a presence in Wilmington, recently announced a promotion. Jennifer Saunders has filled the role of vice president of retail. Saunders joined REV in 2021 from Chartway Federal Credit Union, a $2 billion financial institution headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Prior to transitioning to her...
Heading Back Home: Carolina Beach Condo Rebuilding Begins After Fire
Marilyn Costen skipped a grocery store trip to lie down on the couch in her Carolina Beach condo on April 2, 2021, because she wasn't feeling well. She couldn't have known she was about to feel a lot worse. A little before 1 p.m., Costen awoke to flames shooting from...
Gondolfo’s Pizza To Open Next Month In Leland
It all started with two childhood friends. John Thompson and Paul Lore grew up two houses down from each other in New York. The two even started school together and were in the same kindergarten class. That friendship has lasted for 45 years and now, the friends and business partners...
