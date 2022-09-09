Read full article on original website
Apple unveils fourth South Korea Apple Store
Apple Jamsil will open in South Korea's Songpa-gu District on September 24, 2022, and will be in the Lotte World Mall. Following just months after opening Apple Myeongdong store in Seoul, Apple has announced another one. The announcement was made on Apple's official store website, which revealed that Apple Jamsil will open at 10:30 a.m. local time.
Lead times for iPhone 14 show stronger than expected demand
Analysis from investment bank Morgan Stanley shows the iPhone 14 cycle is more robust than expected, using data from lead times and preorders. In a note to investors seen by AppleInsider, Morgan Stanley's new Apple analyst Erik Woodring analyzed early iPhone 14 lead times. As is standard, the lead times examined are the time it takes for a product to arrive to a customer after an order.
Compared: iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro
Apple made considerable upgrades to theiPhone 14 Pro while making fewer than usual to the iPhone 14. Here's how the two similar-sized flagship iPhone models differ.
Apple's Dr. Sumbul Desai to speak at Web Summit 2022
Apple's vice president of health, Dr. Sumbul Desai, is heading to Lisbon, Portugal to speak at Web Summit 2022.
Apple Watch Series 8 & SE review roundup: Few reasons to upgrade
Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE reviews are in, and while the new Crash Detection and temperature sensing features are useful, most say upgrades aren't necessary unless buyers are coming from very old models.
All the changes & new features in Apple's iOS 16.1 beta
This initial developer beta arrived a mere two days after iOS 16 was fully released. Thus far only the developer beta has been released while a public beta will follow. These point updates usually refine many of the flagship features that debuted in the major update and that is the case here with improvements to the Lock Screen, Matter, and more.
The best third-party widgets for your iOS 16 Lock Screen
Many features within iOS 16 are user-facing, while others unlock additional functionality for developers. The new Lock Screen widgets are a bit of both. A bevy of Apple stock apps have them, and Apple has created a developer API for third-party applications to tie in.
Phil Schiller puts App Store users before developers & profits
Apple's Phil Schiller stepped down as senior vice president of Worldwide Marketingin 2020, to take on the much broader role of Apple Fellow. One aspect of his work that he retained, though, was control over the App Store.
iPhone 14 & iPhone 14 Pro review roundup: Pro is the way to go
The first reviews for Apple's iPhone 14 andiPhone 14 Pro, lineup are here, and they heavily favor the pro lineup with its camera and display changes.
iOS 16 adoption slightly ahead of iOS 15 after 24 hours
Early adoption rates foriOS 16 have been revealed in a new report, with the new update slightly ahead of iOS 15 after 24 hours.
iOS 16 & iOS 15.7 updaters hit with App Store terms & conditions bug
Users who were trying to accept new App Store terms and conditions in the wake of the iOS 16 or iOS 15.7 updates were getting blocked by a recurring error. New terms and conditions sometimes appear when opening the App Store for the first time after a software update. Users who clicked agree were met with an undefined error, likely related to the volume of users updating.
Supply chain gearing up to ship new MacBook Pro
Apple is expected to hold a second special fall event in October, one that will likely feature the Mac and iPad segments of the company's product catalog. According to one report, the Mac side is just about ready to go, and mass assembly has begun. According to a report on...
Apple will switch more iPhone 14 Pro screen orders to Samsung
Samsung has been making LTPO OLED displays since the iPhone 13 Pro, but Apple has tried to expand to using multiple firms. However, BOE has long had problems with quality, and although LG Display won orders for the iPhone 14 Pro, seemingly all of Samsung's rivals are having difficulties. According...
Aqara launches HomeKit-compatible smart radiator thermostat
Aqara is adding a HomeKit-compatible smart radiator thermostat to automate hydronic radiators, which can receive signals from outside the unit itself. The device supports Zigbee 3.0 at launch along with HomeKit, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, IFTTT, and others. In addition, support for the Matter smart home protocol will arrive in a future software update.
Apple's A17, M3 processors will be first to use new TSMC 3nm technology
A new report says Apple will be the first company in the world to employ TSMC's updated 3-nanometer process, and aims to use it in the iPhone 15 Pro and M3 Macs.
Apple Card credit chief exits for startup
As Apple is gearing up for new financial services, Apple Card's head of credit, Abhi Pabba, has left the company. Pabba will join a credit card startup called X1 to be its chief risk officer, a job he is well familiar with. Before Apple, Pabba worked at Capital One on credit card authorizations, analyzing metrics from card holders such as consumer spending, how many credit accounts end up delinquent, and the average of approved credit scores.
Apple Watch Ultra battery is much larger than Series 8's
New regulatory filings show that theApple Watch Ultra has a battery that is 76% larger than that in the Series 8, and more than double the size of the small Apple Watch SE.
First iPhone 14 Pro Max teardown reveals internal redesigns
A first teardown of the new iPhone 14 Pro Max shows a redesigned Face ID sensor, plus larger camera system, and a new heat sink. The first deliveries of the iPhone 14 range are not due until Friday, September 16, but one YouTuber has already received an iPhone 14 Pro Max -- and taken it apart.
Battery percentage won't show on all iPhones running iOS 16
Although Apple brought back the option for a battery percentage icon in iOS 16, it has now confirmed that several iPhones will not be able to display it. Every iPhone until 2017's iPhone X had the ability to show a percentage battery life figure at the top of the screen. It was removed because Apple had to conserve space in order to add Face ID and other sensors in the radical redesign that came with the iPhone X.
App Store to gain new ad slots in time for holiday season
Apple has begun contacting developers to encourage them to purchase ad space in the App Store, because of an imminent expansion of slots. Apple will soon expand its ad placements in the App Store after the company began testing the placements in July. Developers were encouraged to purchase ads that...
