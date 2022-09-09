Read full article on original website
Fosters return to top of Best Ball leaderboard in Galesburg's All-City Best Ball Tourney
GALESBURG — Some familiar names from the past have grabbed the top spot in the annual All-City Best Ball Golf Tournament which opened Sunday at Bunker Links Golf Course. After several years away, the brother team of Mack and Preston Foster returned to a spot where they are familiar, shooting a 7-under par 64 to take a 2-shot lead over their closest competitors in the 54-hole event which will continue next weekend.
Knoxville looks to remain undefeated against 0-3 Monmouth United Friday
GALESBURG — Taking a look at 3-0 Knoxville's schedule, you might be tempted to call this week's game a chance for the Blue Bullets to coast in the midst of a tough Lincoln Trail Conference schedule. After all, Monmouth United has started 0-3 and dropped every game by three...
Galesburg Marching Streaks win Class 7A Saturday in first competition of season
WASHINGTON — The Galesburg High School Marching Band won its division Saturday night in its first completion of the season. The Marching Streaks, led by Director of Bands Andy Empey, performed their show "Things That Go Bump in the Night" at the Washington Marching Panther Invitational and beat out two other schools to be named champions in Class 7A.
Galesburg Police: 12-year-old threatens to get knife, brings back hammer
GALESBURG — A 12-year-old was arrested on felony charges after allegedly becoming violent Saturday evening. Officers were called to the 400 block of Iowa Avenue at 7:14 p.m. for a report of a juvenile with a knife. Upon arrival witnesses explained that the 12-year-old male and an 11-year-old male were playing in the front yard when they began throwing rocks and charcoal at each other. Cars began to be struck by the thrown debris and an adult told them to stop. The boys began to argue and the 12-year-old was told to go home, but he refused. He pushed two adults at the scene before leaving, telling them he was going to get a knife.
Galesburg burglaries: Guns, bikes, leaf blower, catalytic converters, cash reported stolen
GALESBURG — At 2:31 p.m. Sept. 7, multiple guns were reported stolen from Simpson Limited, 140 S. Seminary St. An employee told police that while doing inventory, six different weapons were found to be missing. He was unsure if they were stolen, misplaced, or improperly shipped. The weapons reported missing are a Colt pocket .25 caliber handgun, a Mauser HSC 7 .65 mm caliber handgun, a DWM 1920 COMM .30 caliber handgun, a Krieghoff 1944 9mm handgun, a Johnson Safety top break 32 BP caliber rifle, and a Stevens 77F shotgun 20 gauge.
Homeowner holds man, 'in a daze,' at gunpoint after finding him in open garage
GALESBURG — A Galesburg man was arrested on a trespassing charge after being held at gunpoint by resident Monday night. Officers were called to the 800 block of Jefferson Street for a report of a trespasser being held at gunpoint by the property owner at 9:55 p.m.. Upon arrival, the suspect was found sitting on the terrace near the street with another male behind him, pointing a gun at him. The suspect, a 36-year-old Galesburg resident, who according to the police report showed signs of intoxication, was handcuffed at the scene.
